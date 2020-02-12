First Stop Health Shares Employee Engagement Best Practices

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Stop Health, a virtual healthcare provider, is sharing the key to benefits success during a webinar on employee engagement. The free Feb. 19 webinar will show human resource and benefit professionals how to deploy employee engagement techniques that produce results.

"One of our key ingredients to high-utilization telemedicine is employee engagement," said David Guttman, president of First Stop Health. "During this webinar, we are revealing just how we do it."

Thanks to a robust, year-long employee engagement program, First Stop Health stands out by achieving outstanding utilization. Most other telemedicine programs achieve 2-10% utilization.

When employees use telemedicine, they avoid more expensive options such as emergency room, urgent care or a visit to the doctor's office, resulting in significant savings for employers and their employees.

The webinar will help employers to learn from First Stop Health's employee engagement success. For example, First Stop Health uses employee personas to deliver personalized messages to audience segments. Employees who are mothers receive different messages than employees who are millennials.

"We know that employee engagement is not a 'one-size-fits-all' solution," said Teira Gunlock, VP of client success. "We work with employers to deliver messages using different communication channels that resonate with their unique workforce all year long."

The webinar is intended for large employers, as well as the benefit consultants, working in this segment. Sign up for the free webinar to learn more.

Employee Engagement: The "Secret Sauce" to Benefits Success

February 19 | noon CST

Registration: https://connect.fshealth.com/employee-engagement-webinar

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides care that people love. Patients can talk with our doctors 24/7 via mobile app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with convenient, high-quality care. Our telemedicine services are only available as an employee benefit program from employers. Learn more by visiting fshealth.com

Media Contact

Nick Severino | VP, Marketing | First Stop Health

888-691-7867 x-410 | nseverino@fshealth.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE First Stop Health

Related Links

http://fshealth.com

