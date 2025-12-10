FIRST STUDENT BUS DRIVERS AND MONITORS IN MISSOURI JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 838

Organizing Victory Expands Teamster Representation in School Transportation

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 bus drivers and monitors at First Student in Missouri have voted to join Teamsters Local 838, securing strong representation and a powerful voice on the job. The newly organized group transports students in the Hickman Mills School District and will now be covered under the Teamsters First Student National Master Agreement — the largest collective bargaining agreement in the private school bus industry.

"These First Student workers stood together and made it clear they deserve fairness, respect, and a contract that protects their future," said Landon Johnson, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 838. "By joining the Teamsters, they've taken an important step toward raising standards for themselves and the students and families who rely on them every day. Local 838 is proud to welcome them."

Workers organized to address wages, benefits, and job protection concerns, and to secure the stability guaranteed under the national agreement.

"People say the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, and that's exactly why we did this," said Craylon Pittman, a bus driver and new member of Teamsters Local 838. "Our work affects an entire community of kids and their families. Standing together means we can fight for improvements that help all of us — not just as individuals, but as a team."

Teamsters Local 838 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Missouri.

