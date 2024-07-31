FIRST STUDENT BUS DRIVERS RATIFY FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

Members of Local 186 Secure Strong Workplace Protections, Wage Increases

OXNARD, Calif., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student workers in Oxnard represented by Teamsters Local 186 have voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement. The new three-year contract includes a 14.6 percent wage increase over the life of the agreement, seniority rights, 401(k) employer matching, safety and attendance bonuses, and a grievance procedure.

"Shop stewards Martha Hernandez and Pearla Ambriz were on the negotiating committee and were instrumental in all aspects from organizing to negotiating to ratification," said Jed Johnson, Business Agent and Lead Negotiator for Local 186. "These bus operators fought hard for this contract, now it's time to enforce it."

The 80 bus operators provide transportation services for several local school districts.

"When workers unite, they are stronger and have more leverage as a team. We wanted a union, we went through the organizing process, and now we are excited to have our first Teamsters contract," said Martha Hernandez, a bus operator and shop steward with Local 186.

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186.org.

