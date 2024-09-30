FIRST STUDENT DRIVERS IN LOS ANGELES ORGANIZE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

115 New Teamsters Gain Union Protections Under National Agreement with First Student

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers at First Student finalized a successful card check organizing effort to join Teamsters Local 572.

"Our newest members are essential to countless students and families and are more than deserving of strong union protections," said Lourdes Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 572. "We are proud to represent such a committed group of drivers who know the value of a Teamsters contract and the support that our union can provide."

These drivers, who operate throughout Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley, are now immediately covered under the First Student National Master Agreement, the largest collective bargaining agreement at any private school bus company in the United States.

"It is good to know that the Teamsters will have our backs. We are working hard to make a living and deserve the protections of a union," said Kelly McDonnell, a bus driver for First Student.

Teamsters Local 572 represents over 11,000 workers throughout California across a wide array of industries, including food and beverage workers, transportation, communications, and the public sector. For more information, visit teamsters572.org.

