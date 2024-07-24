First Student Industry Veterans Recognized Nationally for Valuable Contributions to the Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three First Student employees with a combined 90 years of service to their communities, company and industry, were honored this week by the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) for their valuable contributions to the industry, ensuring generations of students have received the safest ride to and from school.

First Student Region Vice President Shawn Albright and Area General Manager Brigden Summers received NSTA Golden Merit Awards, which recognize achievements in operational excellence. First Student Driver Frank Shephard received the NSTA Outstanding Driver Service Award for demonstrating a commitment to safety and service excellence.

"Shawn, Brigden and Frank exemplify our commitment to set the highest standards by focusing on safety, caring for students, surpassing customer expectations and fostering teamwork," said First Student Chief Executive Officer and President John Kenning. "Their passion, contributions and positive influence have not only been an immense asset to First Student, but to our entire industry, impacting how school buses operate today. It is so rewarding to see them receive the recognition they truly deserve."

As a region vice president, Albright oversees a total of 37 First Student locations in Pennsylvania and Maryland. He has been a leader in the school transportation industry for nearly 30 years. Throughout his tenure, Albright has instilled customer service, accountability and operational excellence among the team he leads, delivering the best possible experience for school district partners.

Prior to his retirement in June 2024, Summers managed 11 First Student locations and 1,200 school buses throughout Northern California. He joined the company in 2007. Summers took a caring and compassionate approach to school transportation, which was founded in a deep professional and personal sense of community responsibility. His locations are leaders in safety and operations.

Shephard is a driver at the First Student location in Tacoma, Washington. He has 27 years of accident-free experience behind the wheel, honing his skills and expertise to become an exceptional driver. Shephard also makes a difference in the community by volunteering his time to read books to children in classrooms, leading local food drives and participating in stuff-the-bus events.

The three First Student award recipients were recognized during the NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 44,000 buses.

