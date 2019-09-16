First Student Teamsters In Brooklyn Park, Minn. Overwhelmingly Ratify New Contract

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at First Student in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their newest four-year agreement with Teamsters Local 638.

"The bargaining committee remained strong and united throughout negotiations, and we were able to present a committee-recommended offer to the membership," said Trevor Lawrence, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 638. "The membership showed the committee their support by accepting this offer by a wide majority, and we look forward to four more years of labor peace."

The new contract includes significant wage increases, with some members receiving raises as much as $6.20 per hour over the lifetime of the contract. It also includes up to nine paid holidays and an employer match with the Teamsters 401(k) plan that exceeds what is offered by many of the other private school bus contractors in the Twin Cities metro area. Sick time language was also improved, along with a number of smaller items that were of great importance to the bargaining unit. The supplemental agreement is in addition to the protections and benefits that the workers already enjoy under the First Student National Master Agreement.

Teamsters Local 638 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information, go to https://teamsterslocal638.org/ or find us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/TeamstersLocal638/.

