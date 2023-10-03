FIRST STUDENT WORKERS IN NEW LONDON JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 493

03 Oct, 2023, 18:19 ET

Drivers, Monitors, Aides Secure Teamster Representation

NEW LONDON, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student workers in New London have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 493. The 67 bus operators, monitors, and aides provide transportation services for the New London School District.

"Congratulations to these hardworking men and women on their organizing victory," said Craig Mitchell, President of Local 493 in Uncasville. "These workers were motivated and determined to get the strongest possible contract, and that's why they overwhelmingly voted to join North America's strongest union. We are grateful these workers sought out Teamster representation and we look forward to getting them the contract they deserve."

The workers are now covered under the First Student National Master Agreement, the largest collective bargaining agreement at any private school bus company in the United States.

"My co-workers and I are thrilled to work alongside Local 493. We are looking forward to our future with the Teamsters and everything they have to offer us," said Tiffany Hook, bus driver and union steward at Local 493.

Teamsters Local 493 represents workers in Eastern Connecticut and has been hard at work organizing and educating workers toward a higher standard of living since 1943. For more information, visit teamsters493.org.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 493

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.