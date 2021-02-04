First Study On Millennial Estate Planning Finds Surge In Wills Due To The Pandemic

Nearly a quarter of millennials cited "2020/The Pandemic" as the primary reason for creating an estate plan. Tweet this

The study also explored end-of-life planning. A quarter (26%) of millennials specified wanting to donate their organs. The most common final resting place choice was cremation (47%), followed by a traditional burial (25%). Almost half of millennials (35%) prefer a celebration of life ceremony over a traditional funeral. Millennials also included specific song requests for memorials, including various artists like Whitney Houston, Bob Dylan, and Jack Johnson.

"We saw a huge increase in the number of Millennials completing wills last year, which is a positive trend considering that more than 60% of adult Americans do not have a will in place," says Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "We decided to study the Millennial audience specifically to see how the unrest we experienced in 2020 acted as a trigger for younger audiences to consider their end-of-life and estate planning."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of individuals seeking estate planning solutions, especially online, has more than doubled as the realization of the impact of the virus has come to a head.

Methodology:

Trust & Will analyzed data from 17,925 individuals aged 25-to-40 in a proprietary study, exploring specific insights and behaviors of the millennial generation around estate planning. To view the full study, visit www.trustandwill.com/learn/estate-planning-study . To listen to the top requested memorial songs, visit the Trust & Will Spotify playlist . Visual graphics representing top findings from "Millennials and Estate Planning in an Unprecedented Year" can be found here .

