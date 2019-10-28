First SunPower® Solar Panel Installed at Gap Inc. Fresno Distribution Center

"We're deeply committed to reducing our carbon footprint and our impact on the planet and communities where we do business," said Keith White, EVP of Global Sustainability, Gap Foundation and Loss Prevention at Gap Inc. "The renewable energy generated by this SunPower solar project is a reliable, cost-effective way to address our sustainability commitments while also contributing to the health of the local community."

The solar project is expected to offset 4,539 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually which is equivalent to removing approximately 964 passenger vehicles from the road for one year according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's carbon footprint calculator. Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GSRP) owns the system, while Gap Inc. will purchase electricity under a 20-year power purchase agreement and will retain the associated renewable energy credits.

"We commend Gap Inc. for making renewable energy a business priority, and SunPower is proud to be their solar energy partner on this project," said Nam Nguyen, SunPower executive vice president, commercial solar. "SunPower's complete energy solution is the top choice for businesses in the U.S. looking to drive down electricity costs and meet ambitious renewable energy goals with reliable, industry-leading solar technology."

The ground-mount solar energy system will feature SunPower's Performance Series solar panels assembled at the company's Hillsboro, Ore., factory. Built by RP Construction Services Inc., the project will track the sun, maximizing clean electricity production for the Gap Inc. distribution center.

The new 3-megawatt project is the second SunPower solar project installed at Gap Inc.'s Fresno location, joining a 1-megawatt ground-mount system constructed in 2008. As the No. 1 commercial solar provider in America for the second consecutive year, SunPower continues to leverage its market-leading experience to help companies like Gap maximize their renewable energy investment. To learn more, visit www.sunpower.com/commercial.

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

About GSAM Renewable Power Group

The Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) Renewable Power Group is comprised of investment professionals with leading industry expertise across transaction sourcing, financial analysis, power markets and physical asset analysis and operations. The team takes a long-term ownership approach to the operations and management of renewable assets and benefits from Goldman Sachs' extensive network of relationships, leading institutional infrastructure and in-house industry knowledge and experience. The group is part of GSAM, one of the world's leading asset managers with more than $1 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2019.

