First surgeries completed in the U.S. with the Naviswiss Hip Navigation system

"Surgeons around the world look for the simplicity and accuracy found in the Naviswiss System," commented Daniel Moore, Naviswiss Chief Commercial Officer. "Seeing a prominent U.S. surgeon adapt the system so easily into his workflow is exciting. Each procedure presents different needs, and Dr. Della Valle used the system seamlessly from the first surgery."

The miniature hip navigation system, Naviswiss, uses a proprietary tracking technology with 95% smaller trackers to provide real-time measurements down to the degree for anteversion, inclination, leg length, and offset. It is an open platform that works with all major hip implants and approaches.

Naviswiss, based in Brugg, Switzerland, opened the U.S. office on November 7, 2019, in Denver, Colorado, to serve the U.S. Orthopedic Market on primary and revision hips. The company received FDA Clearance for Hip Navigation on June 10, 2020 and launched the product in New York City. Immediate expansion of the total hip system includes Texas, Florida, and California.

Naviswiss plans to expand the usage in New York and throughout the United States in 2020 with a fee per use model rather than requiring a hospital or ASC to purchase the system. The Naviswiss system can be easily transported between operating rooms, supporting multiple procedures. In addition to providing intra-operative measurements down to the degree, the system also documents the final implantation parameters that allow surgeons and patients to review the final surgical results.

For more information on the Naviswiss hip navigation system or to schedule a demo visit https://naviswiss.us/

MEDIA CONTACT

Patti Faulkner

720-838-0663

[email protected]

SOURCE Naviswiss