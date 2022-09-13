First Tech Federal Credit Union Uses Pega to Help Drive Efficiency Across Business Operations and Customer Experiences

Credit Union accelerates and simplifies processes to better serve members and support employees with Pega CRM solution

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech), the nation's ninth-largest credit union, deployed Pega Customer Service for Financial Services™ to help enhance member and employee experiences. The software enables First Tech to reduce manual processes, freeing employees to close cases quicker and spend more time helping members.

Serving the world's leading technology companies, including HP Inc., Microsoft, Cisco, Amazon, and more, San Jose, Calif.- based First Tech delivers banking services to more than 720,000 members. First Tech previously used several platform vendors, including Salesforce, to drive their customer service experience. However, this approach created a disjointed employee experience with manual processes that significantly slowed back-office productivity and didn't connect back to front-office processes.

With a positive and long-standing track record of success using Pega's AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to manage its fraud and disputes, First Tech extended the Pega partnership to replace and unify its entire CRM solution onto a single seamless and flexible platform. This has enabled the bank to begin modernizing its entire operations by providing agents and members with:

Streamlined processes: By consolidating four different back-office systems under Pega, First Tech automated its processes from end to end and eliminated many labor-intensive steps. In one instance, First Tech converted more than 100 manual service forms into automated workflows which delivered immediate results – by auto-filling forms with relevant case data, this eliminated data entry errors by 100 percent. Case management improved in both efficiency and speed, reducing some process times from minutes to seconds. Additionally, the automation of domestic wire transfers streamlined the back-office process from 105 steps down to just five.





In future phases, First Tech plans to automate more processes for customer service agents and members to continue to provide new value while dramatically improving the experience for everyone. First Tech expects to realize a multi-million dollar IT infrastructure cost savings over four years by sunsetting legacy systems.

For more information on First Tech's use of Pega software, visit www.pega.com/customers/first-tech-federal-credit-union-customer-service

Eighteen of the world's 25 top global banks use Pega software to help forge lasting customer relationships and accelerate digital transformation. Banks use Pega's low-code software to help drive efficiency and customer engagement across all consumer and commercial banking channels throughout the customer lifecycle — from marketing and sales, to onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC), to customer service and collections.

Quotes & Commentary:

"We partner with Pega not only for their strong CRM expertise but also because we can scale and automate operations quickly to advance our enterprise transformation plans," said Mike Upton, chief digital and technology officer, First Tech Federal Credit Union. "With Pega software, we've already seen significant success by reducing the number of processes through the power of digital automation. This creates more visibility between our front and back office, making it easier for our employees to provide top notch customer service, while improving the entire banking experience for our members."

"Streamlining processes to help boost efficiency is a top priority for many financial institutions driven by both customer expectations and market competition," said Steve Morgan, vice president, financial services, Pega. "Implementing industry-leading low-code and scalable solutions that provide end-to-end automation will bring to fruition First Tech's digital transformation vision for creating better service responsiveness and a more curated experience throughout any customer journey."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture so people can meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com.

About First Technology Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $15+ billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. It is the nation's premier credit union serving the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 720,000 members through its 33 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial.

