First Tee Orange County Appoints Six New Members to its Board of Directors

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tee Orange County, a nonprofit that utilizes the platform of golf to provide innovative and life skills learning opportunities for young people, today announced the appointment of six new members to its board of directors. The board now comprises 12 members with the inclusion of the following new members:

Robert Burbach, Vice President/Chief Security officer at Ingram Micro, a global distributor of information technology products based in Irvine. Burbach views his position on the board as a way to give back to his community and to help provide children with the tools and training to become happy, respectful, responsible adults through golf. Burbach belongs to Mission Viejo Country Club and resides in Laguna Hills.

TJ Gamble, President of Picay Capital, a subsidiary of Lyon Living that focuses on the acquisition of distressed real estate with a special focus on hotel and retail assets. Gamble previously served as a volunteer coach for First Tee (in Cincinnati) and views his board position as a way to change young lives through the game of golf. Gamble resides in Newport Beach.

Miguel Espinosa, Business Technology Leader for Johnson and Johnson's Cardiovascular & Specialty Solutions. Previously an active parent and volunteer with First Tee (in Miami), Espinosa believes his board seat will afford him the opportunity to support and build a strategic framework that can foster the development of kids' skills, promote diversity and inclusion in First Tee Orange County's programs, and help position First Tee Orange County as a benchmark for leadership boards. Espinosa resides in Coto de Caza and is a member of the Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club.

Jeff Manley, Senior Managing Director at Savills US, experts in commercial real estate and offering services in tenant representation, capital markets, project management, workforce/incentives and workplace strategy/occupant experience worldwide. Manley views his position on the board as an opportunity to not only promote the great game of golf, but to help others to appreciate the life skills that the game teaches — including the First Tee's Nine Core Values. As a West Point graduate where he played on the golf team, Manley remains an active alumus. He has been a member of Dove Canyon Country Club for 27 years and resides in Dove Canyon.

Jon Schmidt, Labor and Employment Attorney for Jackson Lewis P.C. and former deputy district attorney for the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Schmidt views his board position as an opportunity to serve the community, help disadvantaged kids and advance a great cause. Schmidt resides in Laguna Niguel.

John Von Der Ahe, Senior Advisor at Bowermaster and Associates Insurance Agency. He has joined the board to support youth in Orange County exposure to learning the game of golf and learning the Nine Core Values of First Tee. Von Der Ahe attended Loyola Marymount University where he was a member of the golf team. He resides in Newport Beach.

"These new board members have witnessed, first hand, the power and impact that the game of golf can have on building inner strength, self confidence and resilience that kids carry with them for life," said Larry Mastrovich, First Tee Orange County's Chairman of the Board of Directors. "I'm grateful that, through the addition of these new members, First Tee Orange County is best positioned for growth and ultimately better able to effectively impact the lives of young people."

For information on First Tee of Orange County, please contact Wendy Cullen at [email protected].

About First Tee of Orange County

First Tee of Orange County is a youth development nonprofit organization dedicated to serving youth in Orange County, California, by providing educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf. The First Tee has served over 25,000 youth throughout Orange County with programs specifically designed for those ages 4 to 18. For more information, visit https://www.firstteeorangecounty.org.

Contact: Karen Kalil for First Tee Orange County

Phone: (714) 371-6783

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE First Tee of Orange County

Related Links

https://www.firstteeorangecounty.org./

