First This Couple Saved Girls' Feet, Now They're Helping the People in Need

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You might have seen the Aftersocks on social media or on the TV; they're the innovative socks with a "barely-there" sole that have got everyone talking.

Since launching in August, the company's founders have been rushed off their feet. As the result of a highly successful Crowdfunding campaign Joel Bijlmer and Monika Trojanowska have already pre-sold more than $125,000 worth of Aftersocks and built up a happy network of customers around the world. The company's innovative socks-with-soles have been sold in over 50 countries and have been hailed by fashion bloggers as the must-have item of 2019.

Monika and Joel have taken their early supporters along on a whirlwind journey which has seen them visiting manufacturers, fulfilment centres and stockists around the world. They've now decided to give something back by starting their own charity.

While chatting to customers in various cities they found themselves on the streets of Hollywood and Venice Beach. But beneath the palm trees and glamour lurks a dark problem: homelessness. In Los Angeles County alone 58,936 people sleep rough every night, and this is an all-too familiar story in cities across the globe.

Research shows that a huge number of homeless people suffer from painful foot conditions as a result of wearing broken, damp or ill-fitting shoes. It occurred to Monika and Joel that Aftersocks revolutionary sole technology could really benefit people walking around without suitable shoes or socks. So, they're putting their innovative product to great use by donating one pair to a homeless person every time they make a sale.

The beauty of Aftersocks is that they combine the cosiness and comfort of a snuggly sock with the smart, on-trend look of an ankle boot. They're available in a choice of colours and look great as well as providing sore feet with some welcome relief after a night on the tiles. The innovative Aftersocks sole protects skin from the ground with a barely-there yet durable layer, while the premium quality fabric keeps feet feeling cool and fresh. The light and flexible design fits neatly into pockets, small bags or party clutches and can be hand washed for multiple use. Expect to see them on stylish feet at Christmas parties everywhere!

Aftersocks are already on the Christmas stockings wish lists of many party girls, but this particular must-have item is about much more than saving your feet after a night out. By buying a pair of Aftersocks, you'll be doing your bit in helping the people in need around the world.

Joel explained, "Chatting to the homeless people we met on our travels, we realized we're in the perfect position to make a real difference. That's why every time we sell a pair of Aftersocks we'll donate another pair to someone in need." Watch the video here.

