First-Time Author, Charles McCarrick, Named Finalist for 17th Annual National Indie Excellence Award

Memoir: Lessons My Brother's Taught Me Among Best Business Books of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Back in our garage band days, my brother Charlie used to say that everyone has at least one good song in them. Today, I'd amend that to add that they also have at least one good story to tell. And by "good," I mean one that's interesting, insightful, and entertaining."

Charles McCarrick, Author and Chief Scientist Lessons My Brothers Taught Me Book Cover

And so begins the introduction to Charles McCarrick's ( www.charlesmccarrick.com ) compelling memoir: "Lessons My Brothers Taught Me: How to Transform Your Personal Qualities into a Successful Business," which has been named a finalist for the prestigious National Indie Excellence Award .

In his book (available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and independent booksellers nationwide), first-time author McCarrick delves into the invaluable lessons he learned from his four brothers and older sister, lessons that shaped his perspective on life and business, and ultimately led to his success as an entrepreneur. Drawing from his personal experiences, McCarrick emphasizes the importance of character and shares his 4S process to achieve business success.

The National Indie Excellence Awards (NIEA) named McCarrick's book one of the top five finalists in the Business Entrepreneurship and Small Business category, highlighting its significance in the industry. Established in 2005, NIEA recognizes self-publishers and independent publishers who produce excellent quality books, with judging conducted by experts from various disciplines, including publishers, editors, authors, and book designers.

As a first-time author, McCarrick's nomination for this coveted award demonstrates his dedication to excellence in all his endeavors. Known for his fearlessness, vision, and humor, McCarrick serves as the founder and leader of Micro-Ant, Kore Composites, and Swordy Moon. With a focus on cultivating confidence and creativity, McCarrick has consistently formed teams that deliver excellent products to customers. In a recent "Just Get Started" podcast interview with Brian Ondrako, McCarrick shared, "Knowing your motivations and staying focused on them will help you overcome those challenges."

Through practical tips and self-reflection, McCarrick's memoir offers readers insights on creating successful ventures while emphasizing the significance of personal growth.

For more information about Charles McCarrick and his book, please visit https://www.charlesmccarrick.com/. To request an interview, contact Tony Felice or Ashlee Singleton at [email protected] or call/text 619-693-699

SOURCE Charles McCarrick