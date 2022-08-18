First-Time Author, Sandy Gerber, Wins Three Book Awards for Emotional Magnetism in First 90 Days in Market

A single mom's nine-year mission to create more acceptance and love in our world.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In just three months since publishing her first book, communication expert, Sandy Gerber's nine-year passion project has won its third book award. On Aug.16, author Gerber of NEXT Impact Press was notified as the recipient of the 2022 Living Now Book Award Bronze Medal for her book Emotional Magnetism: How to Communicate to Ignite Connection in Your Relationships published by Page Two Books in May 2022.

Triple Award-Winning Book Author Sandy Gerber

With the pandemic, remote work, and escalating global crises, relationships are strained. It's not surprising that a slim, fresh communication guide helping to boost self awareness and acceptance is gaining popularity.

According to Expert Market's recent study, "The Importance of Effective Workplace Communication", 49% of workplace conflict happens because of personality clashes and egos and an alarming 96% of people would like a more empathetic approach to communication in the workplace.

Gerber's Emotional Magnetism delivers a treatise on effective and empathetic communication. In this unique and timely book, she shares how to quickly identify what you emotionally need to be happy (1 of 4 Emotional Magnets) and how to communicate that in your life to be understood and accepted. Engaging and fresh, this book includes highly relatable stories, exercises, and a quiz.

"I'm very honoured by the literary industry recognition and thrilled to hear readers are finding the book insightful and invaluable in their home and work relationships," said Gerber. "I wrote this book in my spare time over nine years as a single mom. For almost a decade I learned, created, and applied new communication skills resulting in an extraordinary love story after two failed marriages. My communication and relationship success fuelled my passion to help others to be more heard and accepted in their relationships."

In addition to the Living Now Bronze Medal, Gerber's Emotional Magnetism was awarded in June with the 2022 Independent Publishers Book Awards (IPPYs) Bronze Medal in the Relationships category and in August, awarded the 2022 Literary Titan Gold Book Award.

"Gerber states that, although she is not a psychologist, she is a communications expert and praise must be given for the forthright and honest approach adopted," said Thomas Anderson, Editor in Chief, Literary Titan. "An impeccable identification of audience truly allows for the improvement of your ability to communicate in a way that positively engages and influences others in a win-win way. Emotional Magnetism by Sandy Gerber is an empowering self-help book that will improve your self-awareness, communication skills, and your relationships."

"My mission for the book is to ultimately create a love train", says Gerber. "My philosophy: the more of us there are that want to learn, communicate, and share our Emotional Magnets, the more connections we create, the more relationships we nurture and potentially save, and the more love we create in our world."

About Sandy Gerber

Sandy Gerber is a multiple award-winning author, communication and marketing strategist, and TEDx speaker. As CEO of NEXT Marketing Agency, she set a new standard for innovative communications, growing the company from her bedroom into one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in British Columbia. She's been named Businessperson of the Year, Mompreneur of the Year, and a YWCA's Women of Distinction Finalist. She's enlightened thousands from the speaker stage and has coached hundreds of people in effective communication. Gerber counts winning a limbo contest at 14 as one of her greatest achievements.

For more information, please visit www.sandygerber.com

About Living Now Book Awards

The Living Now Book Awards celebrate the innovation and creativity of newly published books that help improve the quality of our lives. Each year, "books for better living" are chosen for their unique ability to enrich readers' lives and promote global sustainability.

About Independent Publishers' IPPY Awards

The Independent Publishers' IPPY Awards are in their 26th year vetting over 6,000 entries annually. It is the largest independent publishing book competition in the world.

About Literary Titan Book Awards

The Literary Titan Book Awards are awarded to books that have astounded and amazed us with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas.

