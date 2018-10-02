First-Time Buyers Earn $30,000 More Than Their Peers Who Didn't Buy a Home

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying a home is one of the most expensive transactions most Americans will make in their life, and breaking into the housing market can be especially difficult for first-time buyers. A new RealEstate.com analysis finds that the typical first-time buyer earns more than the median household income, helping them afford to buy a home.

The median income for a first-time buyer is $72,500, compared with the national median household income of $60,700. The difference in income for first-time buyers is more pronounced when compared with their peers who didn't buy, who have a median income of $42,500, according to the 2018 Zillow® Group Report on Consumer Housing Trends.

Most buyers rely on savings to finance a down payment, but the second-highest source for a down payment comes from the proceeds from a previous home salei. Buyers entering the market for the first time don't have this resource, though, so a higher income helps them set aside enough for a down payment.

First-time home buyers tend to put down slightly smaller down payments, with a median down payment of 14.5 percent of a home's price, rather than the traditional 20 percent down payment. By comparison, 58 percent of repeat buyers put down at least 20 percentii. With this smaller down payment, first-time buyers earning the median income could afford to buy a $338,000 home, meaning they could buy about 68 percent of available homesiii.

"Buying a home, especially for the first time, is a major step in a lot of people's lives," said Justin LaJoie, RealEstate.com General Manager. "But with home prices climbing ever higher, and inventory yet to see sustained increases, getting a foot in the door is incredibly difficult for new buyers who can't rely on selling another home to come up with a down payment."

These are the markets where first-time buyers can afford the largest and smallest shares of listingsiv:



Largest Share of Listings Affordable

Smallest Share of Listings Affordable

Metropolitan Area Share Affordable

Metropolitan Area Share Affordable 1. St. Louis, MO 83.7% 1. Los Angeles, CA 25.4% 2. Pittsburgh, PA 81.7% 2. San Jose, CA 28.4% 3. Hartford, CT 81.5% 3. San Diego, CA 30.4% 4. Buffalo, NY 80.7% 4. San Francisco, CA 34.1% 5. Oklahoma City, OK 79.7% 5. Miami, FL 39.7%

Zillow Group designed the RealEstate.com search experience to help first-time buyers trying to understand what they can afford with their monthly housing budget. Home shoppers can search RealEstate.com for homes based on the "All-In Monthly Price," which lets people search based on their monthly budget and down payment savings amount. It includes mortgage payments, property taxes and utilities.

Metropolitan Area Median First-

time Buyer

Income Maximum

Price

Affordable to

Median First-

time Buyer Share of

Homes

Affordable to

Median First-

time Buyer United States $ 72,500 $ 338,100 67.7% New York/Northern New Jersey $ 95,800 $ 446,800 41.3% Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $ 90,000 $ 419,600 25.4% Chicago, IL $ 87,000 $ 405,800 72.0% Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $ 88,600 $ 413,000 66.5% Philadelphia, PA $ 88,000 $ 410,300 76.6% Houston, TX $ 84,900 $ 396,000 70.1% Washington, DC $ 132,500 $ 617,800 72.2% Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $ 70,700 $ 329,800 39.7% Atlanta, GA $ 86,700 $ 404,500 70.7% Boston, MA $ 109,900 $ 512,500 52.0% San Francisco, CA $ 133,200 $ 621,100 34.1% Detroit, MI $ 73,800 $ 344,300 74.6% Riverside, CA $ 79,100 $ 368,800 57.1% Phoenix, AZ $ 79,200 $ 369,500 64.1% Seattle, WA $ 107,900 $ 503,100 47.6% Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $ 96,500 $ 450,200 73.3% San Diego, CA $ 96,600 $ 450,800 30.4% St. Louis, MO $ 78,700 $ 367,200 83.7% Tampa, FL $ 70,700 $ 329,800 69.3% Baltimore, MD $ 107,100 $ 499,300 77.6% Denver, CO $ 98,400 $ 458,800 51.4% Pittsburgh, PA $ 75,100 $ 350,400 81.7% Portland, OR $ 94,100 $ 438,700 48.8% Charlotte, NC $ 83,600 $ 390,000 71.8% Sacramento, CA $ 87,200 $ 406,800 45.7% San Antonio, TX $ 77,700 $ 362,200 73.4% Orlando, FL $ 72,500 $ 337,900 63.4% Cincinnati, OH $ 79,500 $ 370,600 78.1% Cleveland, OH $ 68,500 $ 319,300 79.2% Kansas City, MO $ 81,000 $ 377,600 72.4% Las Vegas, NV $ 73,800 $ 344,200 55.3% Columbus, OH $ 79,400 $ 370,300 71.2% Indianapolis, IN $ 75,000 $ 349,700 73.3% San Jose, CA $ 150,900 $ 704,000 28.4% Austin, TX $ 99,200 $ 462,600 75.2%

