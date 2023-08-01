First-time Director Theo Dudley Honored with Pro Moviemaker Magazine Filmmaker of the Year Award for Visual Effects, Alongside Kathryn Ferentchak

News provided by

Theodore Dudley

01 Aug, 2023, 08:38 ET

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a collaboration of creativity and innovation in filmmaking, the Pro Moviemaker Magazine Filmmaker of the Year Awards has recognized the exceptional talent of LGBTQIA+ filmmakers Theo Dudley and Kathryn Ferentchak, awarding them the title Filmmaker of the Year in the Visual Effects (VFX) category. 

The accolade was presented for their groundbreaking production of the music video for "White Wine" by JWALK (Joshua Walker), shot at CinePack's state-of-the-art LED studio in Hollywood.

Continue Reading
Pro Moviemaker Magazine Filmmaker of the Year Award for Visual Effects Awardees, Theodore Dudley and Kathryn Ferentchak.
Pro Moviemaker Magazine Filmmaker of the Year Award for Visual Effects Awardees, Theodore Dudley and Kathryn Ferentchak.
Music video for White Wine by JWALK, directed by Theo Dudley.
Music video for White Wine by JWALK, directed by Theo Dudley.

The winning entry, an enchanting music video, showcases a blend of mixed media VFX with JWALK's ethereal melodies and aerial dancing. View at JWALK - White Wine (Official Music Video) 

The Visual Effects category welcomed submissions, including in-camera techniques to graphics and green screen mastery. Dudley and Ferentchak's work demonstrate the cutting-edge use of LED technology, setting a new standard for visual storytelling. Their achievement is a testament to their exceptional creativity.

Dudley, a treatment writer and designer for music videos, commercials, films, television, and documentary, assists directors in articulating their creative vision. He owns the creative practice Wilde Writing and has worked for well-known artists and brands including, Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, HER, Google, Gucci, Pepsi, Ford, Adidas, and EA.

"I'm happy to say that Wilde Writing is growing faster than I could have expected. I'm picking up incredibly creative clients and engaging in projects on the cutting edge of tech, high-fashion, and pro-social documentary filmmaking. I'm developing a small team of award-winning legacy agency copywriters, filmmakers, and creative storytellers," Dudley said. 

On the JWALK project, Dudley said, "This project was extremely ambitious, especially as a first-time director, and I could not have done it without the incredible support of my cast and crew, who were indelible creative additions at every stage of the project."

Ferentchak is an indie director and writer. She works in TV production as a coordinator, notably on the L-Word, and is currently working in PR. She has just released a short film called ACCESSORY and is one part of the female filmmaking trio Bliss Films

The Pro Moviemaker Magazine Filmmaker of the Year Awards, in its inaugural edition (July/August 2023), spotlights the unsung heroes of filmmaking – the brilliant minds behind documentaries, promotional films, music videos, marketing films, event coverage, and more. The awards recognize artists who create extraordinary content and highlight the flourishing global filmmaking community. 

For media inquiries or more information, contact:
Theo Dudley
(585)489-9879
[email protected] 

SOURCE Theodore Dudley

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.