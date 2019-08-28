First Time Slot Players at Barona Get 20X Points Starting September 1

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino, the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®, is introducing a signature 20X Points promotion for all new slot players who join Club Barona.

Starting Sunday, September 1, first time Club Barona members will earn an unbelievable 20X Points on slots and keno and 3X Points while playing video poker at San Diego's Best Casino. Once new players are enrolled in Club Barona, 20X Points will be activated for the rest of the day, plus the entire next day.

"We are always excited to welcome new players to Barona and 20X Points is a great way for us to share our excitement with them," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "The best part is that membership in Club Barona is fast, free, and easy!"

Players who join Club Barona enjoy the privileges that only membership can bring. As a Club Barona member, players earn points redeemable for Free Play, cash back, dining and even hotel stays. Other complimentaries can be earned based on play at Barona Casino. Visit any Club Barona booth at the casino to sign up for Club Barona.

This exclusive 20X Points new slot player promotion will not be combined with any other point multipliers.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The hotel at Barona Resort & Casino features 400 casually elegant guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of the Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

