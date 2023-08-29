FIRST TITANIC TOURING ARTIFACT EXHIBITION TO OPEN ON OCTOBER 12 IN WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA AT THE COX SCIENCE CENTER AND AQUARIUM

News provided by

RMS Titanic, Inc.; E/M Group, LLC

29 Aug, 2023, 10:10 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. are pleased to announce the first of many upcoming U.S. touring exhibitions for TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition at Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach, Florida. With international tours well under way, the domestic Exhibitions will bring real artifacts and real stories from Titanic to guests all over the United States. The touring exhibitions are extensions of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, with permanent exhibitions in Las Vegas and Orlando.

Continue Reading
RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewsfoto/RMS Titanic, Inc.)
RMS TITANIC, INC. (PRNewsfoto/RMS Titanic, Inc.)

E/M Group, RMS Titanic, Inc., and their partners bring curated collections of real Titanic artifacts to audiences all over the world. The touring versions of TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition allow guests to experience the real stories of real Titanic passengers and crew through authentic artifacts. These items, carefully recovered from the wreck site, have been honorably conserved and presented to the public to help educate and tell the story of Titanic.

The Exhibition will open October 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at The Cox Science Center and Aquarium, formerly known as the South Florida Science Museum. The museum recently completed a $5 million expansion and renovation and will host TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in its newly expanded exhibit hall.

"It is truly exciting to see how well the Exhibition is being received," said E/M Group Business Development Director, Gautam Chandna. "Our goal is to create an unparalleled guest experience, sharing real objects and real stories that resonate with audiences."

"For decades, Titanic has captivated people in the real stories of heroism, love, fear, and impossible decisions during this tragic moment in time," said Cox Science Center and Aquarium President and CEO, Kate Arrizza. "The Exhibition displays the contemporary effort to recover artifacts and conserve the wreck site for scientific analysis and historical preservation, to ensure future generations can admire, contemplate, and learn from Titanic."

Visit emgroup.com for more information about the West Palm Beach Exhibition, as well as future venue openings.
For media requests, please contact:  Wendy Perez ([email protected])

About E/M Group
Experiential Media Group 'EMG' LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:
RMS Titanic, Inc.'s (RMST) mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of the passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wreck site imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wreck site. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987. RMST is an affiliate of E/M Group.

SOURCE RMS Titanic, Inc.; E/M Group, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.