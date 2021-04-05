First to Market High Tech Care Coordination Raising Funds

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphadelphi, Inc. announced that their first-to-market software system is seeking investors on Wefunder. The public can now own a piece of the company for as low as $100. As the founder of Alphadelphi, Inc., Paul Roberts seeks to revolutionize health care worldwide by improving efficiency, coordinating care and reducing health care costs by at least 20% over the current cost of complex medical care. Healthcare organizations utilize AlphaDelphi's services to establish new medical case management systems. AlphaDelphi also provides expert consultant services to assist in the recruitment and training of nurse case managers as well as implementation of an organization's new case management system.

Uncoordinated complex medical care results in delays and poor quality treatment, which is expensive. Medical case management is an emerging field that employs nurse case managers in order coordinate complex medical care, resulting in improved quality of care and cost savings.

Alphadelphi's software system, Pytho, offers high tech care coordination. Pytho identifies candidates for medical case management using AI, which then allows a nurse case manager (RN) to manage and track a patient's complex medical care in the system. Pytho also features a severity index from mild to most severe, allowing prioritization according to the resources available.

Roberts has over 20 years of industry experience in medical case management. He drafted an alternative healthcare proposal, which was later presented to Congress. The Case Management Society of America also published the concept in CMSA Today, their industry publication for case management. Roberts went on to direct/produce a documentary on the subject of health care reform, entitled "Diagnosing Healthcare".

"There's no question about it, our healthcare system is broken and that really is something everyone can get behind," said Roberts. "It affects all of us and we need to address it before costs skyrocket even more."

