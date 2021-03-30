First Tommy John in North Texas to Open in Southlake Town Square

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy John, the comfort-focused lifestyle brand committed to solving the problems men and women have with their underwear and apparel, is opening its first location in North Texas, choosing Southlake Town Square to make its debut. The store, the brand's second in Texas, will open Saturday, April 3.

"Brands that have a lot of buzz online are looking at destinations like Southlake Town Square that are highly attuned to shoppers' experiences," noted Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America, Inc. ("RPAI"), owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. "Our guests know that when they come to the Square, they can get first-hand experience with the products they've been following and hearing about, and retailers have this unique opportunity to broaden their brand experience with a front door in a walkable, well-edited collection of stores."

Tommy John was founded in 2008 by married entrepreneurs, Tom Patterson and Erin Fujimoto. Prior to Tommy John, Patterson was a medical device salesman that grew frustrated with his undershirts constantly coming untucked. With Fujimoto's help, they set out to redesign men's base layers from scratch with a focus on premium fabric, innovative fit and problem-solving functionality. "No Adjustment Needed" is Tommy John's slogan, reflecting the brand's commitment to comfort. Tommy John has expanded its product offering to include women's underwear bras and apparel, made with the same dedication to fabrics, fit and function.

"If there's one thing we can all agree on after this past year, it's the value of comfort," said Patterson. "We're so excited to open our doors to the Southlake Town Square community and we look forward to giving even more people the opportunity to live life more comfortably with Tommy John."

This is the first North Texas location, and second Texas store, for Tommy John, which is located in a 1,925-square-foot space at 1426 Main Street, across from LUSH. The store opening comes amidst a four-year-long partnership Tommy John has with the Dallas Cowboys, and an extremely positive reception for the brand from Texans. The Tommy John store at Southlake Town Square is the fifth retail location for the fast-growing brand.

About Southlake Town Square

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Southlake, Texas, Southlake Town Square is owned and operated by a subsidiary of RPAI. This 130-acre, open-air, mixed-use development boasts more than 120 specialty retail shops and restaurants, including the first Market by Macy's in the country, Apple, Madewell, Anthropologie, lululemon and Sephora, an upscale urban Hilton Hotel, offices, city and county government buildings, a U.S. Post Office and residential brownstones. To learn more, please visit SouthlakeTownSquare.com or call 817- 329-5566. Connect socially with Southlake Town Square online via its Facebook or Instagram.

About RPAI

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

