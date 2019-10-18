First Trades of CRU - Settled LME Alumina Contract

CRU's Alumina Price Index (API, Australia FOB) on the same day edged lower to $277.5 /t, with liquidity recently provided by alumina spot cargos sold to China. The latest physical market transactions involved two 30,000 tonnes Australian cargos sold at $302.00/t and $303/t China CIF respectively. IMO 2020 has resulted in the ocean freight cost between Western Australia and China increasing to $25.00/t for December 2019. This is up nearly $2.00/t compared to November deliveries.

As the physical market's leading, transaction-only price benchmark, the CRU-API is used widely in the settlement of physical contracts and accurately reflects true market fundamentals, incorporating verified physical trades from across the supply chain. As such, its use in the settlement of the LME Alumina futures contract is another natural application for the CRU-API. The now active LME alumina contract provides an ideal price risk management tool for physical market participants.

The CRU-API (Australia FOB alumina) is a transaction-only weekly price benchmark. Use of transaction data alone as data inputs to this price ensures that it accurately reflects the actual spot market with no risk of information from sentiment, errant opinion, speculative or even confirmed but ultimately unexecuted bids and offers entering the published price. For more detail on applicable methodology and definitions, please visit:

https://cruprod.blob.core.windows.net/media/2914/cru-prices-methodology-and-definitions-bauxite-alumina.pdf

