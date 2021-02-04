First True Carbon Fiber, Full Suspension Shoe From Hann Shoes Launches On Kickstarter

We have spent years developing this patented technology to provide a fatigue-reducing pain-free experience for all!

The Hann Shoes carbon fiber ellipses act as storage cells that store energy from ground contact and return energy to the wearer. This creates a trampoline-like effect, giving you a forward boost of energy with every step.

"...After years of developing this patented technology to provide a fatigue-reducing pain-free running experience, we can't wait to share it with the Kickstarter community and have them help nurture this unique technology with us." - Lenn Hann.

Hann Shoe reduces the energy needed to supply your every move. This allows the wearer to increase their performance by reducing the overall systemic oxygen consumption throughout the duration of the workout.

Specs/Technology/Value prop section:

Up to double the lifespan of foam running shoes

Carbon Fiber Suspension - The ellipses compress and expand with the movement of the wearer. They're constantly working to relieve the wearer's muscle tension, whether they're standing or moving.

Leaving Foam Behind - Our design is created for a smooth and comfortable experience while you're floating on the carbon fiber suspension.

Forefoot hinge - The ellipses act as cells that store energy upon compression, and the hinge allows the cell to return energy to the wearer in the second half of the stride.

Wide toe box - Designed and carefully crafted to fit the shape of our feet, along with a proper support that is ideal for all wearer's.

You can support Hann Shoes on their Kickstarter page now; starting at $99 for the Early-Bird adopters. Hanns Shoes are available for customers worldwide.

Media Contact: [email protected]

