First Trust Capital Partners Increases Investment in PeopleStrategy to Accelerate Growth Trajectory

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrategy, Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced it has secured an additional round of growth funding from First Trust Capital Partners, LLC ("FTCP"), a private equity firm affiliated with First Trust Portfolios L.P.. FTCP invests primarily early growth and venture stage technology companies.

"FTCP and PeopleStrategy have a long history together based on a shared commitment to provide small and mid-sized businesses with the products and services to succeed in today's competitive labor market," said Randy Cooper, PeopleStrategy CEO. "This increased investment demonstrates the confidence FTCP has in the path PeopleStrategy is on and we are excited about where we are headed."

"FTCP believes PeopleStrategy is poised for significant growth as the company executes its strategic plan to disrupt the HR technology and health and welfare insurance markets," FTCP Managing Director, Head of Private Equity Jon Phillips said. "PeopleStrategy has leveled the playing field for small and mid-sized businesses which represent the majority of companies in the U.S."

Earlier this year, PeopleStrategy launched its Human Capital Management (HCM) bundle designed to better support professionals looking to build and execute a successful end-to-end HR strategy while saving their organizations time and money. The HCM bundle is a strategic combination of the company's proprietary hire-to-retire human resource technology suite, world-class employee benefits, and comprehensive administrative services.

"The current employment landscape demands our clients be able to not only deliver on employee experience, but also provide a competitive benefits package to attract new employees and keep existing ones," Chief Client Officer Jerry Tasker said. "As a benefits broker offering a full suite of HR technology, PeopleStrategy helps clients achieve both objectives while saving them time and money by partnering a single provider versus three or four."

PeopleStrategy clients can eliminate the need for separate platforms to manage recruiting, payroll, time and attendance and benefits administration while gaining access to experienced benefits consultants and compliance experts.

About PeopleStrategy Inc.

From intuitive, hire-to-retire HR technology to comprehensive benefits consulting and HR services, PeopleStrategy offers employers a single source for the tools and services necessary to attract, manage and retain talent. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.

