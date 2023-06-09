FIRST TURKISH FINTECH PAVILION AT MONEY 20/20

News provided by

Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB)

09 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

AMSTERDAM, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) with its 8 members established the first-ever Turkish pavilion at Money 20/20, Amsterdam; one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world.

Continue Reading
Turkish pavilion at Amsterdam Money 20/20 Event
Turkish pavilion at Amsterdam Money 20/20 Event

At Money 20/20 - Amsterdam, one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world that hosts top-level executives and investors from around the globe, the pavilion established by the Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) with its 8 members, along with the participation of numerous financial institutions from Türkiye, received significant attention.

Considered as one of the most prestigious fairs in the fintech world, the exhibition provided an opportunity for PayTR Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc., Hızlıpara Payment Services and Electronic Money Inc., Klon Payment Institution Inc., Moka Payment and Electronic Money Institution Inc., Ödeal Payment Institution Inc., Paragram Payment Institution Inc., Pay Fix Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc., and Sipay Electronic Money and Payment Services Inc. to come together under the leadership of TÖDEB and establish the first Turkish pavilion.

TÖDEB members also visited Aşkın PEKEL, Deputy Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in The Hague, and Selçuk ÜNAL, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in The Hague.

Speaking at the high-profile fair, which is considered as the most prestigious event in the fintech world, Ufuk Bilgetekin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TÖDEB, expressed his satisfaction with the interest in the pavilion. He stated, "We will continue our efforts without interruption to further strengthen Turkish fintech companies internationally."

Erkan Kork, CEO of Payfix and one of the participating members, emphasized that there are no obstacles for Türkiye to become a fintech hub. He stated, "Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan esteemed n, Türkiye stands on the threshold of a historic opportunity."

About TÖDEB:

The Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB) was established in 2020 in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services and Electronic Money Institutions. TÖDEB, which is a professional organization with legal personality and the status of a public institution, has a total of 75 members as of 2023, including 29 payment institutions and 46 electronic money institutions. The association's headquarters are located in Istanbul.

https://todeb.org.tr/en/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097322/Turkish_pavilion.jpg

SOURCE Turkish Payment and Electronic Money Institutions Association (TÖDEB)

Also from this source

FIRST TURKISH FINTECH PAVILION AT MONEY 20/20

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.