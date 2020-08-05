First Two Doctors in Arizona to Offer Sofwave™ Newest Non-invasive Treatment to Hit the Market for Fine Lines and Wrinkles on Face & Neck

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting their commitment to offer the most state-of-the -art technologies to their patients, Daniel Shapiro, MD,FACS, Paradise Valley Skin Klinic in Scottsdale and Zaina Rashid, DO,FAOCD,FAAD, La Peau Dermatology in Mesa, are excited to be the first two physicians in Arizona to offer Sofwave ultrasound, the newest technology to hit the market to improve fine lines and wrinkles on the face and neck.

Created by Sofwave Medical Ltd., an emerging aesthetic company, the Sofwave system has received FDA clearance following clinical studies in which 87% of patients were marked as improved or significantly improved 12 weeks after a single treatment.

Sofwave utilizes proprietary Intense Ultrasound Beam Technology™ (IUB), in which sound wave energy passes through the skin's surface (the epidermis). It is a non-invasive, no downtime wrinkle treatment.

Clinically proven "Sofwave is a breakthrough treatment that provides effective and safe results," states the renowned plastic surgeon Dr Shapiro. "Sofwave can help my patients of all skin types achieve the results they are looking for with a non-invasive treatment that fits into their busy lifestyles."

"To be able to achieve this level of improvement in facial lines and wrinkles on the face and neck after only a 30 minute treatment without surgery or recovery time is a real game changer for the category," says the trusted dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, Dr Rashid. Adding "This is the next-generation in aesthetic devices and is exactly what my patients are looking for."

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

SofWave Medical Ltd. implements a novel approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary Fractional Ultrasound. SofWave Medical's breakthrough technology brings a new option to non-invasive aesthetic treatments, providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

About Daniel Shapiro, M.D. & Paradise Valley Skin Klinic

Dr. Daniel Shapiro is an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon with over 27 years of experience in his field. With impressive technical skill and a penchant for natural-looking results, he has become the go-to surgeon for discerning patients in Phoenix metropolitan area and throughout the country. Having meticulously performed thousands of plastic surgical procedures with nationally recognized results, he was recruited to become the director of aesthetic surgical training for the prestigious Mayo Clinic Rochester Plastic Surgery Residency, and continues to be on the forefront of both plastic surgical procedures and non-surgical technologies.

For more information, about Sofwave please call 480-470-0278 or visit www.shapiroplasticsurgery.com

About Zaina Rashid D.O., F.A.O.C.D, F.A.A.D, La Peau Dermatology

Dr. Zaina Rashid is a top-ranked board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. Dr. Rashid is recognized as an expert in cosmetic addressing aging skin performing lasers, botox, fillers and state of the art procedures. A fellow of the American Society for Mohs Surgery, Dr. Rashid has been published in numerous medical journals and is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the Phoenix Dermatology Society, and is committed to providing her patients with the broadest array of state-of-the-art treatment options.

For more information, about Sofwave please call 480-269-8889 or visit www.lapeaudermatology.com

