First U-Haul Facility in Rock Island is Emerging at Former Kmart

Once the 86,810-square-foot building is renovated, it will feature approximately 700 indoor self-storage units, giving customers access to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable moving and storage containers, propane and more will also be available on the 9.64-acre property.

"We are renovating the property to serve as a state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility," noted Robert Hampton, U-Haul Company of Eastern Iowa president, whose territory includes Illinois border cities like Rock Island. "Big-box stores like this can remain vacant and become blight. Our ecofriendly business model encourages the reuse of existing buildings like this one while delivering jobs to the community."

Hampton expects to employ at least 15 Team Members when the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Rock Island community.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rock Island at (309) 948-5022 or stop by to visit general manager Caleb Williams and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We want to serve as a business anchor in Rock Island while meeting the demand of residents for our self-storage product," Hampton added. "We are investing in this community. We invite other businesses to follow our lead."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

uhaul.com

