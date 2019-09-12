First U-Haul Store in Richfield Emerging at Former Kmart

"U-Haul will be renovating the property to serve as a state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility," noted Brad Ling, U-Haul Company of Utah president. "Big-box stores like this can remain vacant and become blight on a community. Our ecofriendly business model encourages the reuse of existing, empty buildings. We're excited to invest in Richfield, and we invite other businesses to do the same."

Adaptive reuse of the property will render about 600 indoor self-storage units, giving customers access to climate-controlled rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable moving and storage containers, propane and more will soon be available on the 6.71-acre property.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richfield at (435) 201-6255 or stop by to visit general manager Joan Fergus and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Ling expects to employ at least 15 Team Members when the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Richfield community.

"We want to serve as a business anchor in Richfield while meeting the self-storage demand of local residents," Ling added.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

