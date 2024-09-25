FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2024 DIVIDEND

News provided by

First United Corporation

Sep 25, 2024, 16:17 ET

OAKLAND, Md., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) announces that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.22 per share that will be payable on November 1, 2024, to holders of record of the Corporation's common stock as of October 18, 2024. 

About First United Corporation

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers. The Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries include OakFirst Loan Center, Inc. and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, both of which are finance companies, and First OREO Trust and FUBT OREO I, LLC, both of which were formed for the purposes of holding, servicing and disposing of the real estate that the Bank acquires through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, which was formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com

SOURCE First United Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank ...

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 DIVIDEND

First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) announces that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.20 per share that will be payable on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics