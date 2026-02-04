FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided byFirst United Corporation
OAKLAND, Md., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") net income was $24.5 million for the year, or $3.77 per diluted share compared to $20.6 million, or $3.15 per diluted share for the same period of 2024. GAAP net income was $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $6.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income, exclusive of losses on contracted sale of a retail branch office, write-downs of other real estate owned ("OREO"), and net gains on sales of investments, was $25.8 million, or $3.97 per diluted share yielding record core earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025. Non-GAAP net income, exclusive of accelerated depreciation of fixed assets associated with branch closures, was $21.0 million, or $3.21 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $7.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $6.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $6.9 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. GAAP Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the year ended December 31, 2025, were 1.21% and 12.70%, respectively.
According to Carissa L. Rodeheaver, Executive Chairman of the Board, "2025 was a truly remarkable year for First United as we celebrated our 125th anniversary—an extraordinary milestone in our history. Throughout the year, we had the privilege of honoring the relationships we've built with our clients while highlighting our ongoing commitment to future generations through trust, innovation, and meaningful community impact. In addition to commemorating our legacy, we delivered a record year of core earnings, excluding a non‑recurring markdown on a foreclosure property. Our performance was driven by a strong net interest margin, robust loan, deposit and trust production, and our continued disciplined approach to expense management. As we look to the future, I am pleased to recognize Jason B. Rush as First United's newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. We are confident that Jason will continue to advance our mission and uphold our uncommon commitment to exceptional service and comprehensive financial solutions for our clients and communities."
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting increased loan yields and stable funding costs.
- Strong loan production during the quarter, with $108.0 million in commercial loan originations and $25.3 million in residential mortgage originations, offset by unusually high payoffs in the commercial loan portfolio.
- Provision expense was $0.7 million in the fourth quarter resulting from increased loan growth and increased off-balance sheet loan commitments, partially offset by improved qualitative factors.
- Operating income, including net gains/(losses), for the fourth quarter decreased slightly by $0.1 million when compared to the linked quarter.
- Operating expenses for the fourth quarter increased by $1.9 million when compared to the linked quarter related to a write-down of $1.6 million on a legacy loan participation now residing in other real estate owned ("OREO").
- A cash dividend of $0.26 per share was declared in the fourth quarter.
Income Statement Overview
On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.8 million, which was inclusive of a $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an OREO property and a $0.2 million, net of tax, contracted sale of a retail branch office compared to $6.9 million, which was inclusive of $0.1 million, net of tax, in net gains on sales of investment securities for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The write-down was attributable to a legacy participation loan, originated in 2013, that was taken into OREO several years ago. The property is serviced by another lender and, following the cancellation of a previous contract, the Company made the decision, alongside other participants, to entertain a new letter of intent and to mark the property based on the new fair value. Exclusive of these items, net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $7.2 million on a non-GAAP basis.
|
YTD
2025
|
YTD
2024
|
Q4
2025
|
Q3
2025
|
Q4
2024
|
Net Income, GAAP (millions)
|
$24.5
|
$20.6
|
$5.8
|
$6.9
|
$6.2
|
Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)
|
$25.8
|
$21.0
|
$7.2
|
$6.8
|
$6.2
|
Diluted earnings per share, GAAP
|
$3.77
|
$3.15
|
$0.89
|
$1.07
|
$0.95
|
Diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP
|
$3.97
|
$3.21
|
$1.11
|
$1.06
|
$0.95
Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024
On a GAAP basis, the $0.4 million decrease in quarterly net income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by increases in provision expense of $0.2 million and non-interest expense of $2.8 million, offset by a $2.3 million increase in net interest income, primarily attributable to disciplined loan and deposit pricing and repricing of adjustable-rate loans and a $0.2 million increase in non-interest income. Interest and fees on loans increased by $1.9 million primarily due to the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and new production booked at higher rates. Quarterly interest expense increased slightly by $0.1 million on a year-over-year basis despite strong growth in deposits. This minimal increase was a result of our strategic focus on reducing deposit costs along with the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as well as reduced interest expense of $0.3 million on long-term borrowings due to the repayment of a $25.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance at its maturity in September 2025. Other operating income increased by $0.2 million primarily driven by a $0.4 million increase in wealth management income offset by a $0.2 million increase in net losses on the contracted sale of a retail branch office. Other operating expenses increased by $2.8 million due to a $0.7 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses, a $0.3 million increase in equipment and occupancy expenses, a $0.2 million increase in professional services, and a $1.8 million increase in OREO expenses primarily driven by the $1.6 million fair value write-down discussed above. These increases were partially offset by reductions in investor relations and other miscellaneous expenses, such as miscellaneous loan fees and employee benefits expenses.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025
Compared to the linked quarter, net income decreased by $1.2 million. Net interest income increased by $0.6 million due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $0.2 million, an increase in interest on Federal Funds sold of $0.2 million, and a decrease of interest expense on long-term borrowings of $0.2 million. Provision for credit losses increased by $0.2 million due to increased loan growth and an increase in unfunded loan commitment balances quarter over quarter. Other operating income decreased by $0.1 million as a result of increases in wealth management income of $0.2 million and debit card income of $0.2 million, offset by a $0.2 million loss on the contracted sale of a retail branch office in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease in other income of $0.1 million. Non-interest expense increased by $1.9 million when comparing the fourth quarter to the linked quarter and was driven by the $1.6 million write-down and related expenses of the OREO property discussed above, slight increases in occupancy, data processing, marketing and professional services, offset by decreased salaries and benefits. Income tax expense decreased by $0.4 million.
Year to Date 2025 Compared to Year to Date 2024
For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income increased by $3.9 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income increased by $8.1 million due to an $8.6 million increase in interest and fees on loans resulting from loans repricing at higher rates and new loan production booked at higher rates. Interest expense increased by only $0.7 million despite strong deposit growth, driven by a $1.7 million increase in interest on deposits related to the strong growth in existing balances and new deposit accounts, primarily our money market product, and the purchase of a $50.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2025. Interest expense on long-term borrowings increased by $0.4 million as a result of new borrowings late in the third quarter of 2024. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in short-term borrowing costs of $1.4 million resulting from the repayment of $40.0 million in Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") balances late in the third quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.2 million due primarily to strong credit quality, lower charge-offs, and lower loan growth in 2025 when compared to 2024. Other operating income increased by $0.7 million primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in wealth management income driven by strong production. Net gains were stable year over year, as a $0.2 million increase on gains from the sales of residential mortgages and investment securities was offset by a $0.2 million loss on the sale of a retail branch office. These increases were partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in other operating expenses that was attributable to increases of $1.3 million in salaries and employee benefits related to growth of our sales teams, $0.5 million in data processing expenses related to software agreements, $0.2 million in marketing expenses related to increased awareness of our 125th Anniversary, $0.5 million in professional services expenses from increased audit fees, and $1.9 million in net OREO expenses driven by the fair value write-down of $1.6 million as discussed above. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses as a result of accelerated depreciation expense related to the closure of four branches early in 2024.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024
Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by an increase of $2.4 million in interest income due primarily to a $1.9 million increase in interest and fees on loans that resulted from an increase of 26 basis points in the overall yield on the loan portfolio. This increase in yield was attributable to upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans and an increase in average balances of $57.3 million. Interest income on investment securities increased by $0.2 million due to an increase in average balances of $9.9 million and an increase in yield of 17 basis points. The increase in the investment portfolio resulted from management's strategic decision to reinvest cashflows in the higher rate environment to increase the yield on the portfolio. Interest income from Federal funds sold increased by $0.3 million due to an increase of $31.3 million in average balances, partially offset by a decrease of 30 basis points in average rates. Interest expense increased by $0.1 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense paid on deposits increased by $0.5 million related to a $107.3 million increase in average balances driven by growth in money market accounts and the purchase of a $50.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2025, partially offset by a decrease of 6 basis points on the rate paid. Interest paid on long-term borrowings decreased by $0.3 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to a $25.0 million decrease in average balances related to the repayment of a $25.0 million FHLB advance at its maturity in the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 4 basis points on rates paid.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025
Comparing the fourth quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.6 million. This increase was driven by a $0.4 million increase in interest income as a result of an increase in interest and fees on loans of $0.2 million, as average loan balances increased by $7.8 million and average yield increased by 1 basis point. Interest income from Federal funds sold increased by $0.2 million due to an increase of $17.1 million in average balances and an increase of 21 basis points in average rates. Cash balances increased during the quarter due to repayment of loans late in the year and loan closings that were anticipated to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025 but were delayed until the first quarter of 2026. Interest expense decreased by $0.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2025. Interest expense paid on deposits was stable as a $38.1 million increase in average balances was partially offset by a decrease of 6 basis points on the rate paid. Interest paid on long-term borrowings decreased by $0.2 million when compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to a $21.7 million decrease in average balances related to the repayment of a $25.0 million FHLB advance at its maturity late in the third quarter, partially offset by an increase of 8 basis points on rates paid.
Year to Date 2025 Compared to Year to Date 2024
Comparing the year ended December 31, 2025, to the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $8.1 million. Interest income increased by $8.8 million driven by an increase of $8.6 million on interest and fees on loans, as average loan balances increased by $68.8 million and the overall yield increased by 31 basis points in correlation with upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest income on the investment portfolio increased by $0.5 million as a result of reinvesting the cashflow back into the portfolio in an effort to increase the overall yield in the current rate environment. The overall yield on the investment portfolio increased 17 basis points. Interest expense increased by $0.7 million as a result of a $1.7 million increase in interest on deposits, as the average deposit balances increased by $90.0 million, driven by a $70.9 million increase in retail money market average balances and $30.9 million increase in average brokered time deposits, partially offset by decreases in average savings balances of $14.8 million. The overall rate paid on deposits decreased 3 basis points. Interest expense on short-term borrowings decreased by $1.4 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program in 2024 and subsequent repayment of the balances due under that program late in the third quarter of 2024. Long-term borrowing costs increased by $0.4 million as a result of an increase of $21.6 million in FHLB average balances due to borrowings obtained in the third quarter of 2024 and subsequent repayment of a $25.0 million advance at its maturity in September 2025, partially offset by a decrease in rate paid of 60 basis points. The net interest margin was 3.67% and 3.38% for the years ending December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively. Management continues to place a strong focus on margin management as we move into 2026. Higher cash levels at December 31, 2025, should allow us to repay outstanding debt and brokered deposits at their maturities. In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit was repaid at its maturity.
Non-Interest Income
Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024
Other operating income, including net gains, for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $0.2 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This increase was driven by a $0.4 million increase in wealth management income, reflecting higher market valuations and expanded relationships with both new and existing clients. This was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in net losses related to the sale of a retail branch office due to the relocation to a more convenient site in Morgantown, WV, to better serve our customers.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025
On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, decreased by $0.1 million. A $0.2 million loss on the sale of the retail branch office was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025, and net gains on sales of investment securities decreased by $0.1 million due to a gain on sales of available-for-sale securities recognized in the third quarter of 2025. Wealth management income increased by $0.2 million and debit card income increased by $0.2 million due primarily to the receipt of an annual VISA cash incentive in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Year to Date 2025 Compared to Year to Date 2024
Other operating income for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased by $0.7 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This increase was attributable to a $0.7 million increase in wealth management income, driven by improving market conditions, increased annuity sales, and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Net gains were stable year over year, as a $0.2 million increase in gains from the sales of residential mortgages and investment securities was offset by a $0.2 million loss on the sale of a retail office. Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the year ended December 31, 2025 to the same period of 2024.
Non-Interest Expense
Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024
Operating expenses increased by $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Net OREO expenses increased by $1.8 million as a result of the $1.6 million fair value write-down discussed above and an additional expense of $0.2 million associated with the same OREO property in 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.6 million due to a $0.4 million increase in salary expense related to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025 and increased staffing levels, as we enhanced our sales presence in Morgantown, WV, and a $0.1 million increase in incentive expense, partially offset by decreases in employee life and health insurance expense due to decreased claims. Additionally, occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $0.3 million and professional services increased by $0.2 million.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025
Compared to the linked quarter, operating expenses increased by $1.9 million. Net OREO expenses increased by $1.8 million related to the $1.6 million fair value write-down and an additional expense of $0.2 million associated with the same OREO property in the fourth quarter. Equipment and occupancy expense increased by $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 reduction in salaries and employee benefits due primarily to reduced incentive expense and reduced health insurance costs on account of decreased claims.
Year to Date 2025 Compared to Year to Date 2024
For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased by $3.8 million when compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.3 million related to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025, increased salary expense as a result of increased staffing levels as we enhanced our sales presence in Morgantown, WV, increases in incentives, and 401(k) expenses, offset by reduced life and health insurance costs related to reduced claims in 2025. Net OREO expenses increased by $2.0 million due to the previously mentioned fair value write-down and expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Data processing expenses increased by $0.5 million due primarily to increased software agreements, and professional services expenses increased by $0.5 million driven by increased audit fees. These increases were partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses related to accelerated depreciation expense related to branch closures that were recognized in the first quarter of 2024.
The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 remained stable at 24.6% and 24.5%, respectively.
Balance Sheet Overview
Total assets at December 31, 2025 were $2.1 billion, representing a $114.4 million increase since December 31, 2024. During the year, the investment portfolio increased by $9.5 million as bonds were purchased to lock in yield in anticipation of potential declines in long-term rates. Gross loans increased by $40.9 million as new production during the year was mitigated by amortization and unusually high payoffs in the commercial portfolio. These payoffs were a result of sales of businesses of approximately $10.5 million and approximately $33.5 million related to refinancings and balance sheet restructurings. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, bank owned life insurance, pension assets, accrued trust income receivable, and accrued interest receivable, increased by $13.6 million.
Total liabilities at December 31, 2025 were $1.9 billion, representing a $90.1 million increase since December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $160.3 million when compared to December 31, 2024. Brokered time deposits increased by $50.0 million as new brokered time deposits were obtained in January 2025 to fund the repayment of the $50.0 million in overnight borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2024. In addition, savings and money market accounts increased by $70.2 million, retail time deposits increased by $7.8 million, and non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $26.3 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily our IntraFi Cash Service product, increased by $6.0 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposit accounts. Short-term borrowings decreased by $47.7 million due to the purchase of the brokered time deposit mentioned above, which was partially offset by increases in the overnight investment sweep product. Long-term borrowings decreased by $25.0 million due to the full repayment of a matured $25.0 million FHLB borrowing in September 2025.
Outstanding loans of $1.5 billion at December 31, 2025 reflected a $40.9 million increase since December 31, 2024.
|
Loan Type
(in millions)
|
Change since
September 30, 2025
|
Change since
December 31, 2024
|
Commercial
|
$10.6
|
$28.9
|
Residential Mortgages
|
$15.6
|
$18.1
|
Consumer
|
($1.3)
|
($6.1)
|
Gross Loans
|
($24.9)
|
$40.9
Since December 31, 2024, commercial real estate loans increased by $44.4 million, acquisition and development loans decreased by $5.0 million as construction projects were completed and rolled into permanent financing, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $10.5 million, residential mortgage loans increased by $18.1 million, and consumer loans decreased by $6.1 million as production continued to be outpaced by amortization. Commercial growth was offset during 2025 by unusually high payoffs as a result of clients utilizing cash to repay or consolidate debt.
New commercial loan production for the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately $108.0 million. Commercial production for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately $247.0 million, which compares to $189.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The commercial pipeline continued to be strong at December 31, 2025 at $61.0 million, and unfunded, commercial construction loans totaled approximately $46.5 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $79.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.
New consumer mortgage loan production for the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately $25.3 million, most of which was comprised of in-house mortgages booked to our portfolio. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans at December 31, 2025 was $4.5 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $15.3 million at December 31, 2025.
Total deposits at December 31, 2025 increased by $160.3 million when compared to December 31, 2024.
|
Deposit Type
(in millions)
|
Change since
September 30, 2025
|
Change since
December 31, 2024
|
Non-Interest-Bearing
|
$23.1
|
$26.3
|
Interest-Bearing Demand
|
$6.8
|
$6.0
|
Savings and Money Market
|
$28.2
|
$70.2
|
Time Deposits- Retail
|
($1.9)
|
$7.8
|
Time Deposits- Brokered
|
$0.0
|
$50.0
|
Total Deposits
|
$56.2
|
$160.3
In January 2025, $50.0 million in brokered time deposits with an average interest rate of 4.24% were obtained to fund the repayment of $50.0 million in overnight borrowings that were outstanding on December 31, 2024. Savings and money market accounts increased by $70.2 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout 2025. Non-interest-bearing checking deposits increased by $26.3 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations of deposit balances of two commercial customers in the healthcare sector, and interest-bearing checking deposits increased by $6.0 million as we experienced seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances. Retail time deposits increased by $7.8 million since December 31, 2024. Subsequently in January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit was fully repaid at its maturity.
The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025 compared to $27.71 per share at December 31, 2024. At December 31, 2025, there were 6,499,476 basic outstanding shares of common stock and 6,511,358 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at December 31, 2025 was primarily due to the undistributed net income of $18.3 million. The Board of Directors of the Corporation increased the quarterly dividend to $0.26 per share in the third quarter of 2025.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $19.5 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $18.2 million at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to $0.5 million for both of the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025. Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 and $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decreased provision expense in 2025 was primarily related to charge-offs in our commercial and consumer loan portfolios during 2024, partially offset by growth in our loan portfolio and an increase of $18.7 million in unfunded loan commitments during 2025. Asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2025. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding remained stable at 1.28% at both December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 and 1.23% at December 31, 2024.
The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.07% for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 0.16% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.33% and 0.50% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, due primarily to charge offs on one non-accrual commercial relationship. The acquisition and development portfolio had net recoveries of 0.33% and 0.06% for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This shift was due primarily to recoveries recognized in 2025 related to one relationship previously charged off in 2016 as additional collateral was brought into OREO in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in net charge offs in consumer loans in 2025 was primarily driven by approximately $0.3 million in charge offs of demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.
|
Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans
|
12/31/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
Loan Type
|
(Charge Off) / Recovery
|
(Charge Off) / Recovery
|
Commercial Real Estate
|
0.00 %
|
0.02 %
|
Acquisition & Development
|
0.33 %
|
0.06 %
|
Commercial & Industrial
|
(0.33 %)
|
(0.50 %)
|
Residential Mortgage
|
0.00 %
|
0.01 %
|
Consumer
|
(0.88 %)
|
(1.76 %)
|
Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries
|
(0.07 %)
|
(0.16 %)
Non-accrual loans totaled $4.2 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in non-accrual balances at December 31, 2025 was due to principal paydowns and the charge-off of $0.6 million related to a non-accrual commercial and industrial relationship that was recorded during the second half of 2025.
Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.2 million and $0.7 million at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.5 million and $1.6 million at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more were 0.32% at both December 31, 2025 and 2024.
ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company – and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure – First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2025, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.
|
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol : FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Results of Operations:
|
Interest income
|
$ 26,153
|
$ 23,725
|
$ 100,848
|
$ 91,993
|
Interest expense
|
8,166
|
8,025
|
32,735
|
32,015
|
Net interest income
|
17,987
|
15,700
|
68,113
|
59,978
|
Provision for credit losses
|
717
|
529
|
2,743
|
2,933
|
Other operating income
|
5,330
|
4,924
|
20,166
|
19,411
|
Net (losses)/gains
|
(97)
|
132
|
402
|
414
|
Other operating expense
|
14,869
|
12,081
|
53,405
|
49,640
|
Income before taxes
|
$ 7,634
|
$ 8,146
|
$ 32,533
|
$ 27,230
|
Income tax expense
|
1,857
|
1,960
|
8,018
|
6,661
|
Net income
|
$ 5,777
|
$ 6,186
|
$ 24,515
|
$ 20,569
|
Per share data:
|
Basic net income per share
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 3.78
|
$ 3.15
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 3.77
|
$ 3.15
|
Adjusted Basic net income (1)
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 3.98
|
$ 3.21
|
Adjusted Diluted net income (1)
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 3.97
|
$ 3.21
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 0.84
|
Book value
|
$ 31.33
|
$ 27.71
|
Diluted book value
|
$ 31.27
|
$ 27.65
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 29.56
|
$ 25.89
|
Diluted Tangible book value per share
|
$ 29.50
|
$ 25.83
|
Closing market value
|
$ 37.19
|
$ 33.71
|
Market Range:
|
High
|
$ 40.79
|
$ 36.17
|
Low
|
$ 33.63
|
$ 29.63
|
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
|
6,499,476
|
6,471,096
|
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
|
6,511,358
|
6,485,119
|
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.21 %
|
1.06 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
1.28 %
|
1.08 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
12.70 %
|
12.16 %
|
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity
|
13.39 %
|
12.42 %
|
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $218 and $229
|
3.67 %
|
3.38 %
|
Net interest margin GAAP
|
3.66 %
|
3.36 %
|
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)
|
58.19 %
|
61.31 %
|
(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating
expenses less write downs of OREO properties by the sum of tax equivalent net interest
income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities,
gains/(losses) on disposals or accelerated depreciation of fixed assets.
|
December 31,
|
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
Financial Condition at period end:
|
Assets
|
$ 2,087,453
|
$ 1,973,022
|
Earning assets
|
$ 1,807,780
|
$ 1,758,665
|
Gross loans
|
$ 1,521,704
|
$ 1,480,793
|
Commercial Real Estate
|
$ 570,808
|
$ 526,364
|
Acquisition and Development
|
$ 90,272
|
$ 95,314
|
Commercial and Industrial
|
$ 277,034
|
$ 287,534
|
Residential Mortgage
|
$ 536,912
|
$ 518,815
|
Consumer
|
$ 46,678
|
$ 52,766
|
Investment securities
|
$ 279,534
|
$ 269,991
|
Total deposits
|
$ 1,735,149
|
$ 1,574,829
|
Noninterest bearing
|
$ 453,036
|
$ 426,737
|
Interest bearing
|
$ 1,282,113
|
$ 1,148,092
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 203,634
|
$ 179,295
|
Capital ratios:
|
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
|
15.36 %
|
14.70 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
|
13.52 %
|
12.79 %
|
Tier 1 Leverage
|
12.21 %
|
11.88 %
|
Total risk based capital
|
16.61 %
|
15.92 %
|
Asset quality:
|
Net charge-offs for the quarter
|
$ (99)
|
$ (362)
|
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 4,192
|
$ 4,931
|
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|
477
|
918
|
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
|
$ 4,669
|
$ 5,849
|
Other real estate owned
|
$ 1,083
|
$ 3,062
|
Other repossessed assets
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 2,802
|
Modified loans
|
$ 1,209
|
$ 1,006
|
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
|
1.28 %
|
1.23 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
|
464.46 %
|
368.49 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
|
227.61 %
|
155.13 %
|
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans
|
0.31 %
|
0.39 %
|
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
|
0.22 %
|
0.30 %
|
Non-accrual loans to total loans
|
0.28 %
|
0.33 %
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.41 %
|
0.59 %
|
FIRST UNITED CORPORATION
Oakland, MD
Stock Symbol : FUNC
Financial Highlights - Unaudited
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
March 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Results of Operations:
|
Interest income
|
$ 26,153
|
$ 25,762
|
$ 24,871
|
$ 24,062
|
$ 23,725
|
$ 23,257
|
$ 21,898
|
Interest expense
|
8,166
|
8,359
|
8,164
|
8,046
|
8,025
|
8,029
|
8,086
|
Net interest income
|
17,987
|
17,403
|
16,707
|
16,016
|
15,700
|
15,228
|
13,812
|
Provision for credit losses
|
717
|
510
|
860
|
656
|
529
|
264
|
946
|
Other operating income
|
5,330
|
5,074
|
4,940
|
4,822
|
4,924
|
4,912
|
4,793
|
Net (losses)/gains
|
(97)
|
261
|
146
|
92
|
132
|
141
|
82
|
Other operating expense
|
14,869
|
12,986
|
12,974
|
12,576
|
12,081
|
12,314
|
12,881
|
Income before taxes
|
$ 7,634
|
$ 9,242
|
$ 7,959
|
$ 7,698
|
$ 8,146
|
$ 7,703
|
$ 4,860
|
Income tax expense
|
1,857
|
2,294
|
1,975
|
1,892
|
1,960
|
1,932
|
1,162
|
Net income
|
$ 5,777
|
$ 6,948
|
$ 5,984
|
$ 5,806
|
$ 6,186
|
$ 5,771
|
$ 3,698
|
Per share data:
|
Basic net income per share
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.56
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.56
|
Adjusted basic net income (1)
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.62
|
Adjusted diluted net income (1)
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 0.92
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.95
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.62
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.20
|
Book value
|
$ 31.33
|
$ 30.65
|
$ 29.43
|
$ 28.35
|
$ 27.71
|
$ 26.90
|
$ 24.89
|
Diluted book value
|
$ 31.27
|
$ 30.59
|
$ 29.38
|
$ 28.27
|
$ 27.65
|
$ 26.84
|
$ 24.86
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 29.56
|
$ 28.87
|
$ 27.64
|
$ 26.55
|
$ 25.89
|
$ 25.06
|
$ 23.08
|
Diluted Tangible book value per share
|
$ 29.50
|
$ 28.82
|
$ 27.59
|
$ 26.47
|
$ 25.83
|
$ 25.01
|
$ 23.05
|
Closing market value
|
$ 37.19
|
$ 36.77
|
$ 31.01
|
$ 30.02
|
$ 33.71
|
$ 29.84
|
$ 22.91
|
Market Range:
|
High
|
$ 40.79
|
$ 38.41
|
$ 32.09
|
$ 41.61
|
$ 36.17
|
$ 30.77
|
$ 23.85
|
Low
|
$ 33.63
|
$ 32.02
|
$ 25.90
|
$ 29.38
|
$ 29.63
|
$ 20.40
|
$ 21.21
|
Shares outstanding at period end: Basic
|
6,499,476
|
6,496,908
|
6,494,611
|
6,478,634
|
6,471,096
|
6,468,625
|
6,648,645
|
Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted
|
6,511,358
|
6,508,790
|
6,506,493
|
6,497,454
|
6,485,119
|
6,482,648
|
6,657,239
|
Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)
|
Return on average assets
|
1.21 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.19 %
|
1.06 %
|
0.99 %
|
0.76 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
|
1.28 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.19 %
|
1.08 %
|
1.01 %
|
0.85 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
12.70 %
|
13.23 %
|
12.78 %
|
12.83 %
|
12.16 %
|
11.52 %
|
9.07 %
|
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)
|
13.39 %
|
13.23 %
|
12.78 %
|
12.83 %
|
12.42 %
|
11.78 %
|
10.11 %
|
Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $218 and $229
|
3.67 %
|
3.64 %
|
3.61 %
|
3.56 %
|
3.38 %
|
3.34 %
|
3.12 %
|
Net interest margin GAAP
|
3.66 %
|
3.63 %
|
3.60 %
|
3.55 %
|
3.36 %
|
3.32 %
|
3.10 %
|
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)
|
58.19 %
|
58.73 %
|
59.66 %
|
59.95 %
|
61.31 %
|
62.46 %
|
65.71 %
|
(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by
dividing total operating expenses less write downs of OREO
properties by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income
and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of
securities, gains/(losses) on disposals or accelerated
depreciation of fixed assets.
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
March 31,
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Financial Condition at period end:
|
Assets
|
$ 2,087,453
|
$ 2,023,974
|
$ 2,007,471
|
$ 1,979,753
|
$ 1,973,022
|
$ 1,916,126
|
$ 1,912,953
|
Earning assets
|
$ 1,807,780
|
$ 1,784,056
|
$ 1,789,747
|
$ 1,762,891
|
$ 1,758,665
|
$ 1,722,346
|
$ 1,695,962
|
Gross loans
|
$ 1,521,704
|
$ 1,496,762
|
$ 1,502,481
|
$ 1,479,869
|
$ 1,480,793
|
$ 1,447,883
|
$ 1,412,327
|
Commercial Real Estate
|
$ 570,808
|
$ 554,418
|
$ 550,717
|
$ 532,764
|
$ 526,364
|
$ 502,828
|
$ 492,819
|
Acquisition and Development
|
$ 90,272
|
$ 93,968
|
$ 98,937
|
$ 94,063
|
$ 95,314
|
$ 92,909
|
$ 83,424
|
Commercial and Industrial
|
$ 277,034
|
$ 279,079
|
$ 281,484
|
$ 282,370
|
$ 287,534
|
$ 277,994
|
$ 274,722
|
Residential Mortgage
|
$ 536,912
|
$ 521,317
|
$ 521,968
|
$ 520,072
|
$ 518,815
|
$ 519,168
|
$ 501,990
|
Consumer
|
$ 46,678
|
$ 47,980
|
$ 49,375
|
$ 50,600
|
$ 52,766
|
$ 54,984
|
$ 59,372
|
Investment securities
|
$ 279,534
|
$ 278,898
|
$ 279,541
|
$ 275,143
|
$ 269,991
|
$ 267,214
|
$ 278,716
|
Total deposits
|
$ 1,735,149
|
$ 1,678,902
|
$ 1,614,207
|
$ 1,623,574
|
$ 1,574,829
|
$ 1,540,395
|
$ 1,563,453
|
Noninterest bearing
|
$ 453,036
|
$ 429,986
|
$ 425,784
|
$ 422,415
|
$ 426,737
|
$ 419,437
|
$ 422,759
|
Interest bearing
|
$ 1,282,113
|
$ 1,248,916
|
$ 1,188,423
|
$ 1,201,159
|
$ 1,148,092
|
$ 1,120,958
|
$ 1,140,694
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 203,634
|
$ 199,099
|
$ 191,147
|
$ 183,694
|
$ 179,295
|
$ 173,979
|
$ 165,481
|
Capital ratios:
|
Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
|
15.36 %
|
15.59 %
|
15.22 %
|
14.87 %
|
14.70 %
|
14.61 %
|
14.58 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets
|
13.52 %
|
13.68 %
|
13.32 %
|
12.97 %
|
12.79 %
|
12.66 %
|
12.60 %
|
Tier 1 Leverage
|
12.21 %
|
12.10 %
|
12.08 %
|
11.94 %
|
11.88 %
|
11.88 %
|
11.48 %
|
Total risk based capital
|
16.61 %
|
16.84 %
|
16.47 %
|
16.10 %
|
15.92 %
|
15.83 %
|
15.83 %
|
Asset quality:
|
Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter
|
$ (99)
|
$ (435)
|
$ (151)
|
$ (360)
|
$ (362)
|
$ (109)
|
$ (459)
|
Nonperforming assets: (Period End)
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 4,192
|
$ 3,825
|
$ 3,813
|
$ 4,026
|
$ 4,931
|
$ 8,073
|
$ 16,007
|
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|
477
|
801
|
535
|
233
|
918
|
538
|
120
|
Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due
|
$ 4,669
|
$ 4,626
|
$ 4,348
|
$ 4,259
|
$ 5,849
|
$ 8,611
|
$ 16,127
|
Other real estate owned
|
$ 1,083
|
$ 2,718
|
$ 3,035
|
$ 3,062
|
$ 3,062
|
$ 2,860
|
$ 4,402
|
Other repossessed assets
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 3,043
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 2,802
|
$ 42
|
$ 68
|
Modified loans
|
$ 1,209
|
$ 998
|
$ 1,198
|
$ 1,021
|
$ 1,006
|
$ 1,016
|
$ -
|
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
|
1.28 %
|
1.28 %
|
1.27 %
|
1.25 %
|
1.23 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.27 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans
|
464.46 %
|
499.06 %
|
499.45 %
|
458.69 %
|
368.49 %
|
223.09 %
|
112.34 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets
|
227.61 %
|
183.78 %
|
186.98 %
|
182.43 %
|
155.13 %
|
157.00 %
|
87.59 %
|
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans
|
0.31 %
|
0.31 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.39 %
|
0.59 %
|
1.14 %
|
Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets
|
0.22 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.22 %
|
0.30 %
|
0.45 %
|
0.84 %
|
Non-accrual loans to total loans
|
0.28 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.56 %
|
1.13 %
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.41 %
|
0.51 %
|
0.51 %
|
0.51 %
|
0.59 %
|
0.60 %
|
1.07 %
|
Consolidated Statement of Condition
|
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
|
December 31, 2025
|
September 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
129,830
|
$
|
92,268
|
$
|
77,313
|
$
|
82,813
|
$
|
77,020
|
Interest bearing deposits in banks
|
1,782
|
2,907
|
1,800
|
1,618
|
1,307
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
131,612
|
95,175
|
79,113
|
84,431
|
78,327
|
Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)
|
107,144
|
105,060
|
103,582
|
99,998
|
94,494
|
Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)
|
171,361
|
172,818
|
174,951
|
174,144
|
175,497
|
Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values
|
1,029
|
1,020
|
1,008
|
1,001
|
—
|
Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost
|
4,630
|
4,628
|
5,815
|
5,815
|
5,768
|
Loans held for sale
|
130
|
861
|
110
|
—
|
806
|
Loans
|
1,521,704
|
1,496,762
|
1,502,481
|
1,479,869
|
1,480,793
|
Unearned fees
|
(476)
|
(473)
|
(533)
|
(457)
|
(442)
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(19,470)
|
(19,089)
|
(19,044)
|
(18,467)
|
(18,170)
|
Net loans
|
1,501,758
|
1,477,200
|
1,482,904
|
1,460,945
|
1,462,181
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
29,665
|
30,369
|
29,644
|
30,010
|
30,081
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
11,444
|
11,526
|
11,609
|
11,691
|
11,773
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
50,360
|
49,997
|
49,642
|
49,293
|
48,952
|
Deferred tax assets
|
8,730
|
8,228
|
9,151
|
10,021
|
9,989
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
1,083
|
2,718
|
3,035
|
3,062
|
3,062
|
Operating lease asset
|
1,015
|
984
|
1,058
|
1,131
|
1,204
|
Pension asset
|
20,798
|
21,382
|
18,537
|
16,064
|
17,824
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
46,694
|
42,008
|
37,312
|
32,147
|
33,064
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
2,087,453
|
$
|
2,023,974
|
$
|
2,007,471
|
$
|
1,979,753
|
$
|
1,973,022
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
453,036
|
$
|
429,986
|
$
|
425,784
|
$
|
422,415
|
$
|
426,737
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
1,282,113
|
1,248,916
|
1,188,423
|
1,201,159
|
1,148,092
|
Total deposits
|
1,735,149
|
1,678,902
|
1,614,207
|
1,623,574
|
1,574,829
|
Short-term borrowings
|
17,661
|
20,207
|
50,954
|
20,342
|
65,409
|
Long-term borrowings
|
95,929
|
95,929
|
120,929
|
120,929
|
120,929
|
Operating lease liability
|
1,180
|
1,152
|
1,231
|
1,308
|
1,384
|
Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures
|
1,218
|
982
|
995
|
863
|
863
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
30,992
|
26,014
|
26,579
|
27,617
|
28,889
|
Dividends payable
|
1,690
|
1,689
|
1,429
|
1,426
|
1,424
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,883,819
|
1,824,875
|
1,816,324
|
1,796,059
|
1,793,727
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares;
issued and outstanding 6,499,476 at December 31, 2025; 6,496,908 at
September 30, 2025; 6,494,611 shares at June 30, 2025; 6,478,634 at March
31, 2025; and 6,471,096 at December 31, 2024
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
Surplus
|
21,551
|
21,290
|
21,121
|
20,606
|
20,476
|
Retained earnings
|
207,284
|
203,197
|
197,938
|
193,382
|
189,002
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(25,266)
|
(25,453)
|
(27,977)
|
(30,359)
|
(30,248)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
203,634
|
199,099
|
191,147
|
183,694
|
179,295
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
2,087,453
|
$
|
2,023,974
|
$
|
2,007,471
|
$
|
1,979,753
|
$
|
1,973,022
|
Historical Income Statement
|
2025
|
2024
|
Year to date
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Year to Date
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
In thousands
|
(Unaudited)
|
Interest income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
90,328
|
$
|
23,219
|
$
|
23,060
|
$
|
22,294
|
$
|
21,755
|
$
|
81,756
|
$
|
21,299
|
$
|
21,018
|
$
|
20,221
|
$
|
19,218
|
Interest on investment securities
|
Taxable
|
7,210
|
1,845
|
1,826
|
1,776
|
1,763
|
6,760
|
1,672
|
1,647
|
1,697
|
1,744
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
218
|
59
|
57
|
57
|
45
|
209
|
47
|
56
|
53
|
53
|
Total investment income
|
7,428
|
1,904
|
1,883
|
1,833
|
1,808
|
6,969
|
1,719
|
1,703
|
1,750
|
1,797
|
Other
|
3,092
|
1,030
|
819
|
744
|
499
|
3,268
|
707
|
536
|
1,142
|
883
|
Total interest income
|
100,848
|
26,153
|
25,762
|
24,871
|
24,062
|
91,993
|
23,725
|
23,257
|
23,113
|
21,898
|
Interest expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
27,524
|
7,044
|
7,009
|
6,788
|
6,683
|
25,828
|
6,585
|
6,579
|
6,398
|
6,266
|
Interest on short-term borrowings
|
75
|
17
|
17
|
21
|
20
|
1,477
|
40
|
467
|
509
|
461
|
Interest on long-term borrowings
|
5,136
|
1,105
|
1,333
|
1,355
|
1,343
|
4,710
|
1,400
|
983
|
968
|
1,359
|
Total interest expense
|
32,735
|
8,166
|
8,359
|
8,164
|
8,046
|
32,015
|
8,025
|
8,029
|
7,875
|
8,086
|
Net interest income
|
68,113
|
17,987
|
17,403
|
16,707
|
16,016
|
59,978
|
15,700
|
15,228
|
15,238
|
13,812
|
Credit loss expense/(credit)
|
Loans
|
2,345
|
480
|
480
|
728
|
657
|
2,929
|
522
|
195
|
1,251
|
961
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
43
|
—
|
43
|
—
|
—
|
14
|
—
|
14
|
—
|
—
|
Off balance sheet credit exposures
|
355
|
237
|
(13)
|
132
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
7
|
55
|
(57)
|
(15)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
2,743
|
717
|
510
|
860
|
656
|
2,933
|
529
|
264
|
1,194
|
946
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
65,370
|
17,270
|
16,893
|
15,847
|
15,360
|
57,045
|
15,171
|
14,964
|
14,044
|
12,866
|
Other operating income
|
Net gains on investments, available for sale
|
97
|
—
|
97
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans
|
533
|
132
|
163
|
146
|
92
|
414
|
132
|
141
|
59
|
82
|
(Losses)/gains on disposal of fixed assets
|
(228)
|
(229)
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net gains/(losses)
|
402
|
(97)
|
261
|
146
|
92
|
414
|
132
|
141
|
59
|
82
|
Other Income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
2,255
|
568
|
563
|
577
|
547
|
2,220
|
553
|
555
|
556
|
556
|
Other service charges
|
845
|
207
|
218
|
214
|
206
|
887
|
211
|
236
|
225
|
215
|
Trust department
|
9,824
|
2,667
|
2,448
|
2,386
|
2,323
|
9,094
|
2,323
|
2,328
|
2,255
|
2,188
|
Debit card income
|
4,057
|
1,173
|
980
|
983
|
921
|
4,065
|
1,134
|
1,000
|
999
|
932
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
1,408
|
364
|
355
|
348
|
341
|
1,345
|
345
|
340
|
334
|
326
|
Brokerage commissions
|
1,445
|
308
|
346
|
370
|
421
|
1,449
|
295
|
297
|
362
|
495
|
Other
|
332
|
43
|
164
|
62
|
63
|
351
|
63
|
156
|
51
|
81
|
Total other income
|
20,166
|
5,330
|
5,074
|
4,940
|
4,822
|
19,411
|
4,924
|
4,912
|
4,782
|
4,793
|
Total other operating income
|
20,568
|
5,233
|
5,335
|
5,086
|
4,914
|
19,825
|
5,056
|
5,053
|
4,841
|
4,875
|
Other operating expenses
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
29,347
|
7,108
|
7,589
|
7,319
|
7,331
|
28,029
|
6,456
|
7,160
|
7,256
|
7,157
|
FDIC premiums
|
1,051
|
273
|
266
|
267
|
245
|
1,070
|
260
|
256
|
285
|
269
|
Equipment
|
2,217
|
559
|
515
|
565
|
578
|
2,675
|
490
|
627
|
635
|
923
|
Occupancy
|
2,860
|
817
|
679
|
675
|
689
|
2,878
|
563
|
709
|
652
|
954
|
Data processing
|
6,243
|
1,623
|
1,517
|
1,600
|
1,503
|
5,761
|
1,688
|
1,333
|
1,422
|
1,318
|
Marketing
|
904
|
288
|
182
|
196
|
238
|
674
|
205
|
151
|
184
|
134
|
Professional services
|
2,449
|
745
|
639
|
589
|
476
|
1,948
|
536
|
477
|
449
|
486
|
Contract labor
|
634
|
178
|
127
|
166
|
163
|
597
|
181
|
149
|
84
|
183
|
Telephone
|
380
|
97
|
89
|
96
|
98
|
408
|
99
|
97
|
103
|
109
|
Other real estate owned
|
2,235
|
1,866
|
69
|
208
|
92
|
271
|
47
|
124
|
14
|
86
|
Investor relations
|
306
|
55
|
57
|
132
|
62
|
293
|
65
|
84
|
91
|
53
|
Contributions
|
344
|
120
|
90
|
78
|
56
|
234
|
53
|
65
|
66
|
50
|
Other
|
4,435
|
1,140
|
1,167
|
1,083
|
1,045
|
4,802
|
1,438
|
1,082
|
1,123
|
1,159
|
Total other operating expenses
|
53,405
|
14,869
|
12,986
|
12,974
|
12,576
|
49,640
|
12,081
|
12,314
|
12,364
|
12,881
|
Income before income tax expense
|
32,533
|
7,634
|
9,242
|
7,959
|
7,698
|
27,230
|
8,146
|
7,703
|
6,521
|
4,860
|
Provision for income tax expense
|
8,018
|
1,857
|
2,294
|
1,975
|
1,892
|
6,661
|
1,960
|
1,932
|
1,607
|
1,162
|
Net Income
|
$
|
24,515
|
$
|
5,777
|
$
|
6,948
|
$
|
5,984
|
$
|
5,806
|
$
|
20,569
|
$
|
6,186
|
$
|
5,771
|
$
|
4,914
|
$
|
3,698
|
Basic net income per common share
|
$
|
3.78
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.90
|
$
|
3.15
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
0.75
|
$
|
0.56
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
$
|
3.77
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
1.07
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
3.15
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
0.75
|
$
|
0.56
|
Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding
|
6,490
|
6,499
|
6,496
|
6,489
|
6,474
|
6,527
|
6,470
|
6,468
|
6,527
|
6,642
|
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding
|
6,504
|
6,510
|
6,508
|
6,506
|
6,490
|
6,540
|
6,484
|
6,482
|
6,537
|
6,655
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
0.20
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures
|
The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting
principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future
financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the
most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's
management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the
Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-
GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial
results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance
with GAAP.
|
The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude net gains on sale of investment securities, losses on disposal of fixed assets
and write-downs of other real estate owned ("OREO") in 2025 and accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures
in 2024.
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
(in thousands, except for per share amount)
|
Net income - as reported
|
$
|
5,777
|
$
|
6,186
|
$
|
24,515
|
$
|
20,569
|
Adjustments:
|
Loss on write-down of OREO property
|
1,635
|
—
|
1,635
|
—
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
228
|
—
|
228
|
—
|
Net gains on sale of investment securities
|
—
|
—
|
(97)
|
—
|
Accelerated depreciation expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
562
|
Income tax effect of adjustments
|
(459)
|
—
|
(435)
|
(137)
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
7,181
|
$
|
6,186
|
$
|
25,846
|
$
|
20,994
|
Diluted earnings per share - as reported
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
3.77
|
$
|
3.15
|
Adjustments:
|
Loss on write-down of OREO property
|
0.25
|
—
|
0.25
|
—
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
0.03
|
—
|
0.03
|
—
|
Net gains on sale of investment securities
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
Accelerated depreciation expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.08
|
Income tax effect of adjustments
|
(0.07)
|
—
|
(0.07)
|
(0.02)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
3.97
|
$
|
3.21
|
As of or for the three months ended
|
As of or for the twelve months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Per Share Data
|
Basic net income per share - as reported
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
3.78
|
$
|
3.15
|
Basic net income per share - non-GAAP
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
3.98
|
$
|
3.21
|
Diluted net income per share - as reported
|
$
|
0.89
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
3.77
|
$
|
3.15
|
Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
3.97
|
$
|
3.21
|
Basic book value per share
|
$
|
31.33
|
$
|
27.71
|
Diluted book value per share
|
$
|
31.27
|
$
|
27.65
|
As of or for the twelve months ended
|
Significant Ratios:
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Return on Average Assets - as reported
|
1.21 %
|
1.06 %
|
Adjustments:
|
Loss on write-down of OREO property
|
0.08 %
|
—
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
0.02 %
|
—
|
Net gains on sale of investment securities
|
(0.01 %)
|
—
|
Accelerated depreciation expenses
|
—
|
0.03 %
|
Income tax effect of adjustments
|
(0.02 %)
|
(0.01 %)
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)
|
1.28 %
|
1.08 %
|
Return on Average Equity - as reported
|
12.70 %
|
12.16 %
|
Adjustments:
|
Loss on write-down of OREO property
|
0.85 %
|
—
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|
0.12 %
|
—
|
Net gains on sale of investment securities
|
(0.05 %)
|
—
|
Accelerated depreciation expenses
|
—
|
0.34 %
|
Income tax effect of adjustments
|
(0.23 %)
|
(0.08 %)
|
Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)
|
13.39 %
|
12.42 %
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Loans
|
$
|
1,509,632
|
23,230
|
6.10
|
%
|
$
|
1,452,332
|
$
|
21,313
|
5.84
|
%
|
Investment Securities:
|
Taxable
|
284,976
|
1,845
|
2.57
|
%
|
275,785
|
1,672
|
2.41
|
%
|
Non taxable
|
7,506
|
106
|
5.60
|
%
|
6,758
|
86
|
5.06
|
%
|
Total
|
292,482
|
1,951
|
2.65
|
%
|
282,543
|
1,758
|
2.48
|
%
|
Federal funds sold
|
87,819
|
913
|
4.12
|
%
|
56,552
|
628
|
4.42
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
13,163
|
24
|
0.72
|
%
|
3,138
|
16
|
2.03
|
%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
4,629
|
93
|
7.97
|
%
|
5,767
|
63
|
4.35
|
%
|
Total earning assets
|
1,907,725
|
26,211
|
5.45
|
%
|
1,800,332
|
23,778
|
5.25
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(19,388)
|
(18,199)
|
Non-earning assets
|
182,613
|
162,438
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
2,070,950
|
$
|
1,944,571
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
387,148
|
$
|
1,673
|
1.71
|
%
|
$
|
388,451
|
$
|
1,747
|
1.79
|
%
|
Interest-bearing money markets- retail
|
509,895
|
3,736
|
2.91
|
%
|
446,230
|
3,721
|
3.32
|
%
|
Interest-bearing money markets- brokered
|
58
|
1
|
6.84
|
%
|
110
|
1
|
3.62
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
158,859
|
41
|
0.10
|
%
|
172,342
|
45
|
0.10
|
%
|
Time deposits - retail
|
151,860
|
1,057
|
2.76
|
%
|
143,424
|
1,071
|
2.97
|
%
|
Time deposits - brokered
|
50,000
|
536
|
4.25
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
1,257,820
|
7,044
|
2.22
|
%
|
1,150,557
|
6,585
|
2.28
|
%
|
Short-term borrowings
|
19,036
|
17
|
0.35
|
%
|
12,797
|
40
|
1.24
|
%
|
Long-term borrowings
|
95,929
|
1,105
|
4.57
|
%
|
120,928
|
1,400
|
4.61
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,372,785
|
8,166
|
2.36
|
%
|
1,284,282
|
8,025
|
2.49
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
461,214
|
449,878
|
Other liabilities
|
33,213
|
33,904
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
203,738
|
176,507
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
2,070,950
|
$
|
1,944,571
|
Net interest income and spread
|
$
|
18,045
|
3.09
|
%
|
$
|
15,753
|
2.76
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.75
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
2025
|
2024
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Loans
|
$
|
1,496,125
|
$
|
90,374
|
6.04
|
%
|
$
|
1,427,351
|
$
|
81,819
|
5.73
|
%
|
Investment Securities:
|
Taxable
|
284,659
|
7,210
|
2.53
|
%
|
285,661
|
6,760
|
2.37
|
%
|
Non taxable
|
7,246
|
390
|
5.38
|
%
|
7,538
|
375
|
4.97
|
%
|
Total
|
291,905
|
7,600
|
2.60
|
%
|
293,199
|
7,135
|
2.43
|
%
|
Federal funds sold
|
62,744
|
2,623
|
4.18
|
%
|
55,117
|
2,874
|
5.21
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
6,152
|
89
|
1.45
|
%
|
2,009
|
91
|
4.53
|
%
|
Other interest earning assets
|
5,467
|
380
|
6.95
|
%
|
4,565
|
303
|
6.64
|
%
|
Total earning assets
|
1,862,393
|
101,066
|
5.43
|
%
|
1,782,241
|
92,222
|
5.17
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(18,963)
|
(18,064)
|
Non-earning assets
|
178,572
|
182,548
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
2,022,002
|
$
|
1,946,725
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
370,516
|
$
|
6,355
|
1.72
|
%
|
$
|
368,725
|
6,288
|
1.71
|
%
|
Interest-bearing money markets- retail
|
484,238
|
14,694
|
3.03
|
%
|
413,353
|
14,287
|
3.46
|
%
|
Interest-bearing money markets- brokered
|
281
|
7
|
2.49
|
%
|
55
|
3
|
5.45
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
165,625
|
172
|
0.10
|
%
|
180,393
|
183
|
0.10
|
%
|
Time deposits - retail
|
148,214
|
4,299
|
2.90
|
%
|
147,193
|
4,226
|
2.87
|
%
|
Time deposits - brokered
|
46,558
|
1,997
|
4.29
|
%
|
15,697
|
841
|
5.36
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
1,215,432
|
27,524
|
2.26
|
%
|
1,125,416
|
25,828
|
2.29
|
%
|
Short-term borrowings
|
20,810
|
75
|
0.36
|
%
|
58,444
|
1,477
|
2.53
|
%
|
Long-term borrowings
|
113,806
|
5,136
|
4.51
|
%
|
92,213
|
4,710
|
5.11
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
1,350,048
|
32,735
|
2.42
|
%
|
1,276,073
|
32,015
|
2.51
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
447,553
|
468,137
|
Other liabilities
|
31,400
|
33,326
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
193,001
|
169,189
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
2,022,002
|
$
|
1,946,725
|
Net interest income and spread
|
$
|
68,331
|
3.01
|
%
|
$
|
60,207
|
2.66
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.67
|
%
|
3.38
|
%
SOURCE First United Corporation
