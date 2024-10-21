FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OAKLAND, Md., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024. Consolidated net income was $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 and $4.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Year-to-date income was $14.4 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $13.3 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for both of the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President and CEO, "Earnings for the third quarter were marked by stable net interest income, non-interest income and expenses. Provision expense decreased as compared to prior quarters this year as we saw improvements in our asset quality contributing to our increased net income. We continue to remain disciplined in our pricing despite competitive pressure as we build our balance sheet for current earnings and protect our long-term profitability. Our team of dedicated associates worked diligently during the quarter to maintain, build and support high levels of production and to assist our customers with their financial needs in this volatile economic environment."

Financial Highlights:

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.46% for the third quarter of 2024

Loan production was strong, with $52.1 million in commercial loan originations and $19.9 million in residential mortgage originations

in commercial loan originations and in residential mortgage originations Provision expense decreased in the third quarter due to continued strong asset quality and improvement in qualitative factors

Deposits increased slightly due to seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposit balances, partially offset by runoff of retail certificates of deposit due to competitive pricing

We repaid $15.0 million of higher cost brokered certificates of deposit

of higher cost brokered certificates of deposit Non-interest income, including net gains, increased slightly due to increases in gains on sales of residential mortgages and wealth management income

Non-interest expense was stable for the quarter and continues to be a focus for management

We obtained $90.0 million in new FHLB borrowings at a weighted average interest rate of 3.89%. Portions of the proceeds from the borrowings were used to repay $41.4 million of principal and accrued interest of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings and $40.0 million in FHLB borrowings that matured in September 2024

in new FHLB borrowings at a weighted average interest rate of 3.89%. Portions of the proceeds from the borrowings were used to repay of principal and accrued interest of Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings and in FHLB borrowings that matured in We declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per common share in the third quarter, representing a 10% increase over the linked quarter

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.8 million. This compares to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.



Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Net Income, GAAP (millions) $ 5.8 $ 4.9 $ 4.5 Basic and diluted net income per share, GAAP $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.67

The $1.3 million increase in quarterly net income year over year was primarily driven by a $1.2 million increase in net interest income. The increase in net interest income was related to the $3.0 million increase in interest on loans due to new loans being booked at higher rates and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. This increase was partially offset by the $0.9 million increase in interest paid on deposits due to continued competitive pricing pressures. An increase of $0.4 million in interest expense on short-term borrowings related to the BTFP was offset by the $0.5 million reduction in interest expense on long-term borrowings related to the repayment of $80.0 million of FHLB advances in the first nine months of 2024. Comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023, other activity was a $0.2 million increase in wealth management income due to improving market conditions and growth of new relationships and a decrease in operating expenses of $0.5 million driven by reductions in check fraud related expenses, occupancy and equipment, data processing, and marketing expenses, partially offset by increased salaries and benefits. The provision for income tax was up $0.6 million when comparing the two quarters due to increased net income before tax.

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $0.9 million due primarily to a $0.9 million decrease in provision for credit losses during the third quarter. This decrease was driven by reduced net charge offs due to the $1.1 million charge off booked in the second quarter of 2024 and improvement in qualitative factors related to the reduction of non-accrual balances during the quarter, partially offset by strong loan growth during the third quarter. Net interest income and operating expenses were stable and operating income increased by $0.2 million compared to the linked quarter.

Year-to-date net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $14.4 million compared to $13.3 million for the same period in 2023. The increased net income was driven by a year-over-year increase of $1.6 million in net interest income driven by a $9.3 million increase in interest income primarily related to increased interest and fees on loans, partially offset by a $7.7 million increase in interest expense due to continued pricing pressure on deposits and our use of the BTFP. This increase was partially offset by a $1.2 million increase in provision for credit losses driven by net charge-offs of $1.1 million in the commercial and industrial portfolio related to one non-accrual credit where collateral was sold through a liquidation auction at depressed prices. Operating income increased $0.9 million, primarily as the result of increased wealth management income. Operating expenses decreased by $0.4 million and was driven by reductions in professional services, pension benefits expense, a $0.5 million reduction in check fraud expense, and other miscellaneous expenses partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in salaries and benefits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by a $2.0 million increase in interest income. Interest income on loans increased by $3.0 million due to the increase in average balances of $69.7 million and a 58 basis point increase in the overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates as well as adjustable-rate loans repricing in correlation to the elevated rate environment. Investment income decreased by $0.3 million due to a decrease of $63.2 million in average balances related to the balance sheet restructuring of our investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the maturity of $37.5 million in U.S. Treasury bonds in the first four months of 2024. The overall yield on the investment portfolio increased by 14 basis points primarily driven by the increased rate on the trust preferred portfolio and the maturity and sale of lower rate investments. Average cash balances declined $42.0 million as cash from the investment portfolio and on balance sheet liquidity was shifted to fund higher yielding loans. Interest expense increased by $0.8 million year over year due to an increase of 9 basis points on interest paid on deposit accounts. The average deposit balances decreased by $7.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2023 due primarily to the decrease of $13.1 million in retail time deposits, a $60.2 million decrease in brokered time deposits and a $32.3 million decrease in savings accounts, which was mostly offset by an increase of $96.6 million in money market accounts and a slight increase of $1.6 million in interest-bearing demand deposits.

Comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, remained stable. Interest income increased by $0.1 million during the quarter. Interest income on loans increased by $0.8 million related to the overall increase of 9 basis points in yield and $18.2 million in average balances during the third quarter. This was partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in interest income on cash balances related to a decreased yield of 88 basis points and decreased balances of $33.3 million during the quarter as cash was used to fund loan growth. Interest expense increased by $0.2 million, driven primarily by the $0.2 increase in deposit expense related to the increase in average balances of $21.6 million in money market accounts, which was partially offset by the $15.8 million decrease in average balances of brokered certificates of deposit related to the maturity and repayment of a $15.0 million brokered certificate of deposit ("CD") in August 2024.

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.2 million. Interest income increased by $8.9 million. Average loan balances increased by $98.3 million and the overall yield increased by 61 basis points in correlation with the elevated rate environment as new loans were booked at higher rates as well as the repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $6.5 million while the average deposit balances increased by $24.7 million, driven by increases of $77.7 million in money market balances and $13.7 million in retail time deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $44.1 million and brokered time deposits of $26.0 million. Interest expense on short-term borrowings increased by $1.3 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program since January 2024. The increased interest expense resulted in an overall increase of 75 basis points on the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 3.34% compared to 3.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including net gains, for the third quarter of 2024 increased by $0.2 million when compared to the same period of 2023. The increase was driven by an increase of $0.2 million in trust and brokerage income due to improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Gains on sales of mortgages declined slightly when comparing the third quarter of 2024 to the same period of 2023 primarily due to reduced activity in the elevated interest rate environment. Service charge income and debit card income remained stable.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, increased by $0.2 million. This increase was primarily attributable to a $0.1 million increase in gains on sales of mortgage loans due to increased activity in the third quarter and a $0.1 million cash incentive received in connection with check fees collected.

Other operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $0.9 million when compared to the same period of 2023. This increase was primarily due to the $1.0 million increase in trust and brokerage income due to improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the first nine months of 2024 to the same period of 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expenses decreased by $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 when compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was related to a $0.2 million decrease in occupancy, equipment and data processing expenses, a $0.3 million decrease in check fraud related expenses as well as decreases in other miscellaneous expenses such as marketing, contributions, net other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses, and pension benefit expenses. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in salaries and benefits related to increased executive and employee incentive accruals, 401(k) plan expense and wellness costs offset by overall reduced salaries and wages.

Non-interest expense was stable when compared to the linked quarter. Decreases in salaries and benefits, data processing, FDIC assessments, marketing, debit card, schools and seminars, and investor relations expenses were offset by slight increases in professional services, occupancy, OREO expenses due to a gain booked in the second quarter of 2024, and contract labor.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expenses decreased by $0.4 million when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.5 million decrease in check fraud expenses and decreases in professional services, equipment, net OREO expense, line rentals, pension benefit expenses, and other miscellaneous expenses such as marketing, contributions, contract labor, and investor relations. These decreases were partially offset by increased occupancy, data processing expenses and salaries and benefits related to increased incentives, 401K expense, wellness expense and loan origination costs, offset by reductions in life and health insurance costs.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 were 24.6% and 23.6%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $1.9 billion, representing a $10.3 million increase since December 31, 2023. During the first nine months of 2024, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased by $12.6 million. The investment portfolio decreased by $44.3 million due to the maturities of $37.5 million of U.S. Treasury bonds during the year and normal principal amortization of our mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") portfolio. Cash from the investment maturities was shifted to gross loans which increased by $41.2 million and other real estate OREO decreased by $1.6 million due to sales of properties. Pension assets increased by $5.1 million due to increased market values. Deferred tax assets decreased by $1.8 million due to the increased fair values of available for sale securities and pension assets compared to December 31, 2023.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2024 were $1.7 billion, representing a $1.8 million decrease since December 31, 2023. Total deposits decreased by $10.6 million when compared to December 31, 2023 related to decreases in savings deposits of $14.8 million, non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $8.2 million, retail time deposits of $23.7 million and the repayment of $30.0 million in brokered certificates of deposits, partially offset by increases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $31.6 million and money markets of $34.6 million. Short-term borrowings increased by $4.8 million since December 31, 2023, which were comprised of $29.0 million in overnight borrowings from the Federal Reserve offset by a shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances to FDIC insured accounts as a result of management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to provide additional liquidity. Long-term borrowings increased by $10.0 million in the first nine months of 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. Maturities of FHLB advances of $40.0 million in March and $40.0 million in September were fully repaid. During the third quarter and after the Fed announcement to reduce rates by 50 basis points, management made the strategic decision to reduce funding costs and borrowed $90.0 million in three new FHLB advances with maturities of 12 and 18-months and a weighted average rate of 3.89%. $41.1 million was utilized to prepay the principal and accrued interest of the BTFP borrowings at a rate of 4.87% that was scheduled to mature in January of 2025 and approximately $30.0 million was utilized to repay overnight borrowings related to the repayment of the September $40.0 million maturity. The remainder is currently held in overnight cash investments.

Total available for sale and held to maturity securities totaled $267.2 million at September 30, 2024, representing a $44.3 million decrease when compared to December 31, 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, $37.5 million in U.S. Treasury bonds matured and the proceeds were used to repay the $40.0 million maturing FHLB advance. Additionally, there were $2.7 million of maturities in our municipal portfolio and $5.7 million of other principal amortizations in our MBS portfolio year to date that were used for loan funding.

Outstanding loans of $1.4 billion at September 30, 2024 reflected growth of $24.9 million since June 30, 2024 and $41.2 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Loan Type (in millions) Change since

June 30, 2024 Change since

December 31, 2023 Commercial $19.1 $28.4 Residential Mortgages $7.8 $19.3 Consumer ($2.0) ($6.5) Gross Loans $24.9 $41.2

Since December 31, 2023, commercial real estate loans increased by $9.1 million, acquisition and development loans increased by $15.8 million, commercial and industrial loans increased by $3.4 million, residential mortgage loans increased $19.3 million, and consumer loans decreased by $6.5 million.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was approximately $52.1 million. The pipeline of commercial loans at September 30, 2024 was $19.5 million. At September 30, 2024, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $8.3 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $92.8 million through September 30, 2024, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the third quarter of 2024 was approximately $19.9 million, with most of this production comprised of mortgages to be held on balance sheet. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of September 30, 2024 was $12.8 million. The residential mortgage production level increased in the third quarter of 2024 due to the seasonality of this line of business, particularly construction lending. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $11.9 million at September 30, 2024.

Total deposits at September 30, 2024 decreased by $10.6 million when compared to December 31, 2023.

Deposit Type (in millions) Change since

June 30, 2024 Change since

December 31, 2023 Non-Interest-Bearing ($4.5) ($8.2) Interest-Bearing Demand $9.4 $31.6 Savings and Money Market $15.0 $19.8 Time Deposits ($16.6) ($53.7) Total Deposits $3.3 ($10.6)

Interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $31.6 million year-to-date, primarily related to the shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances into FDIC insured accounts due to management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to provide additional liquidity as well as seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposit balances compared to December 2023. Money market accounts increased by $34.6 million due primarily to the expansion of current relationships and new relationships during the first nine months. Traditional savings accounts decreased by $14.8 million and time deposits decreased by $53.7 million. The decrease in time deposits was due to a decrease of $23.7 million in retail CDs related to maturities of a nine-month special CD promotion in 2023 and the maturity and repayment of $30.0 million in brokered CDs during the year. The Bank has worked closely with customers as these CDs mature to transition them to other deposit and wealth management products offered by the Bank.

Short-term borrowings increased by $4.8 million compared to December 31, 2023, which were comprised of $29.0 million in overnight borrowings from the Federal Reserve offset by a shift of approximately $22.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances into FDIC insured accounts due to management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to provide additional liquidity. Long-term borrowings increased by $10.0 million in the first nine months of 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023. Maturities of FHLB advances of $40.0 million in March and $40.0 million in September were fully repaid. During the third quarter and after the Fed announcement to reduce rates by 50 basis points, management made the strategic decision to reduce funding costs and borrowed $90.0 million in three new FHLB advances with maturities of 12 and 18-months and a weighted average rate of 3.89%. $41.1 million was utilized to prepay the principal and accrued interest of the BTFP borrowing at a rate of 4.87% that was scheduled to mature in January of 2025 and approximately $30.0 million was utilized to repay overnight borrowings related to the repayment of the September $40.0 million maturity. The remainder is currently held in overnight cash investments.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $26.90 per basic share at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.38 per share at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, there were 6,468,625 of basic outstanding shares and 6,482,648 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock. During the first nine months of 2024, the Company purchased and retired 201,800 shares of First United Corporation stock as part of its previously announced stock repurchase plan at an average price of $19.99 per share. The increase in the book value at September 30, 2024 was due to the undistributed net income of $10.3 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $18.0 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $17.1 million recorded at September 30, 2023 and $17.5 million at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increased provision expense recorded year to date in 2024 was primarily related to $1.1 million in net charge-offs related to one non-accrual commercial loan relationship, partially offset by improving qualitative risk factors of our loan portfolio. Net charge-offs of $0.1 million were recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.24% at September 30, 2024, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

The ratio of year-to-date net charge offs to average loans was 0.18% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, and 0.07% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.53% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 compared to a net charge offs of 0.07% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. This shift was due primarily to charge offs of equipment loan balances on one non-accrual commercial relationship during 2024. The consumer portfolio had net charge offs of 2.04% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 compared to net charge offs of 1.15% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net charge offs in consumer loans in 2024 was primarily driven by approximately $0.4 million in charge offs of overdrawn demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024 and student loan accounts in the second quarter. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans Loan Type 9/30/2024 (Charge Off) / Recovery 9/30/2023 (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.01 % (0.02 %) Acquisition & Development 0.08 % 0.01 % Commercial & Industrial (0.53 %) (0.07 %) Residential Mortgage 0.01 % 0.00 % Consumer (2.04 %) (1.15 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.18 %) (0.07 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $8.1 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual balances at September 30, 2024 was related to two commercial and industrial loan relationships totaling $12.1 million that were moved to non-accrual during the first quarter of 2024. Subsequent to being moved to non-accrual, one of the borrowers sold a piece of collateral to reduce outstanding balances by approximately $5.5 million and the bank recognized approximately $1.1 million in net charge-offs and $3.0 million in principal reductions on the other commercial and industrial credit from the liquidation of collateral at depressed prices.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $1.2 million at September 30, 2024 and $0.1 million at December 31, 2023. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.6 million at September 30, 2024 and $1.8 million at December 31, 2023. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more was 0.37% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2023 and 0.27% as of September 30, 2023.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II (together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company – and two subsidiaries that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure – First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust, and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2024, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol : FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2024

2023

2024

2023

Results of Operations:





















Interest income



$ 23,257

$ 21,164

$ 68,268

$ 58,965



Interest expense



8,029

7,180

23,990

16,289



Net interest income



15,228

13,984

44,278

42,676



Provision for credit losses

264

263

2,404

1,201



Other operating income

4,912

4,716

14,487

13,538



Net gains



141

182

282

322



Other operating expense

12,314

12,785

37,559

37,934



Income before taxes



$ 7,703

$ 5,834

$ 19,084

$ 17,401



Income tax expense



1,932

1,321

4,701

4,099



Net income



$ 5,771

$ 4,513

$ 14,383

$ 13,302























Per share data:





















Basic net income per share

$ 0.89

$ 0.67

$ 2.20

$ 1.99



Diluted net income per share

$ 0.89

$ 0.67

$ 2.19

$ 1.98



Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$ 0.89

$ 0.67

$ 2.26

$ 1.99



Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$ 0.89

$ 0.67

$ 2.25

$ 1.98



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.22

$ 0.20

$ 0.62

$ 0.60



Book value



$ 26.90

$ 23.08











Diluted book value



$ 26.84

$ 23.03











Tangible book value per share

$ 25.06

$ 21.27











Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 25.01

$ 21.22

































Closing market value

$ 29.84

$ 16.23











Market Range:





















High



$ 30.77

$ 17.34











Low



$ 20.40

$ 13.70































Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,468,625

6,715,170









Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,482,648

6,728,482































Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)

















Return on average assets



0.99 %

0.93 %









Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.01 %

0.93 %









Return on average shareholders' equity



11.52 %

11.44 %









Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



11.78 %

11.44 %









Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $176 and $578



3.34 %

3.30 %









Net interest margin GAAP



3.32 %

3.25 %









Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

62.46 %

66.41 %































(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.

September 30,

December 31















2024

2023









Financial Condition at period end:

















Assets



$ 1,916,126

$ 1,905,860









Earning assets



$ 1,722,346

$ 1,725,236









Gross loans



$ 1,447,883

$ 1,406,667











Commercial Real Estate

$ 502,828

$ 493,703











Acquisition and Development

$ 92,909

$ 77,060











Commercial and Industrial

$ 277,994

$ 274,604











Residential Mortgage

$ 519,168

$ 499,871











Consumer



$ 54,984

$ 61,429









Investment securities



$ 267,214

$ 311,466









Total deposits



$ 1,540,395

$ 1,550,977











Noninterest bearing



$ 419,437

$ 427,670











Interest bearing



$ 1,120,958

$ 1,123,307









Shareholders' equity



$ 173,979

$ 161,873



















































Capital ratios:











































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.61 %

14.42 %











Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.66 %

12.44 %











Tier 1 Leverage



11.88 %

11.30 %











Total risk based capital

15.83 %

15.64 %































Asset quality:









































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (109)

$ (195)









Nonperforming assets: (Period End)



















Nonaccrual loans



$ 8,073

$ 3,956











Loans 90 days past due and accruing

538

543

































Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 8,611

$ 4,499

































Other real estate owned

$ 2,860

$ 4,493











Modified loans



$ 1,016

$ -































Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.24 %

1.24 %









Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

223.09 %

441.86 %









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

157.00 %

194.40 %









Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.59 %

0.32 %









Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.45 %

0.24 %









Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.56 %

0.28 %









Non-performing assets to total assets



0.60 %

0.47 %

































FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited















































































September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023





Results of Operations:























Interest income

$ 23,257 $ 23,113 $ 21,898 $ 22,191 $ 21,164 $ 19,972 $ 17,829







Interest expense

8,029 7,875 8,086 7,997 7,180 5,798 3,311







Net interest income 15,228 15,238 13,812 14,194 13,984 14,174 14,518







Provision for credit losses 264 1,194 946 419 263 395 543







Other operating income 4,912 4,782 4,793 4,793 4,716 4,483 4,339







Net gains/(losses)

141 59 82 (4,184) 182 86 54







Other operating expense 12,314 12,364 12,881 12,309 12,785 12,511 12,638







Income before taxes $ 7,703 $ 6,521 $ 4,860 $ 2,075 $ 5,834 $ 5,837 $ 5,730







Income tax expense

1,932 1,607 1,162 317 1,321 1,423 1,355







Net income

$ 5,771 $ 4,914 $ 3,698 $ 1,758 $ 4,513 $ 4,414 $ 4,375





























Per share data:























Basic net income per share $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66







Diluted net income per share $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65







Adjusted basic net income (1) $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 0.82 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66







Adjusted diluted net income (1) $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 0.82 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65







Dividends declared per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.62 $ 0.20







Book value

$ 26.90 $ 25.39 $ 24.89 $ 24.38 $ 23.08 $ 23.12 $ 22.85







Diluted book value

$ 26.84 $ 25.34 $ 24.86 $ 24.33 $ 23.03 $ 23.07 $ 22.81







Tangible book value per share $ 25.06 $ 23.55 $ 23.08 $ 22.56 $ 21.27 $ 21.29 $ 21.01







Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 25.01 $ 23.49 $ 23.05 $ 22.51 $ 21.22 $ 21.25 $ 20.96































Closing market value $ 29.84 $ 20.42 $ 22.91 $ 23.51 $ 16.23 $ 14.26 $ 16.89







Market Range:























High

$ 30.77 $ 22.88 $ 23.85 $ 23.51 $ 17.34 $ 17.01 $ 20.41







Low

$ 20.40 $ 19.40 $ 21.21 $ 16.12 $ 13.70 $ 12.56 $ 16.75





























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,468,625 6,465,601 6,648,645 6,639,888 6,715,170 6,711,422 6,688,710





Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,482,648 6,479,624 6,657,239 6,653,200 6,728,482 6,724,734 6,703,252





























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)



















Return on average assets

0.99 % 0.89 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.94 %





Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.01 % 0.98 % 0.85 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.94 %





Return on average shareholders' equity

11.52 % 10.48 % 9.07 % 9.68 % 11.44 % 11.43 % 11.87 %





Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

11.78 % 11.52 % 10.11 % 11.87 % 11.44 % 11.43 % 11.87 %





Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $176 and $578

3.34 % 3.31 % 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.30 % 3.39 % 3.53 %





Net interest margin GAAP

3.32 % 3.29 % 3.10 % 3.22 % 3.25 % 3.34 % 3.48 %





Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1) 62.46 % 63.48 % 65.71 % 65.12 % 66.41 % 66.00 % 67.02 %





























(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,









2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023





Financial Condition at period end:



















Assets

$ 1,916,126 $ 1,868,599 $ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860 $ 1,928,201 $ 1,928,393 $ 1,937,442





Earning assets

$ 1,722,346 $ 1,695,425 $ 1,695,962 $ 1,725,236 $ 1,717,244 $ 1,707,522 $ 1,652,688





Gross loans

$ 1,447,883 $ 1,422,975 $ 1,412,327 $ 1,406,667 $ 1,380,019 $ 1,350,038 $ 1,289,080







Commercial Real Estate $ 502,828 $ 506,273 $ 492,819 $ 493,703 $ 491,284 $ 483,485 $ 453,356







Acquisition and Development $ 92,909 $ 88,215 $ 83,424 $ 77,060 $ 79,796 $ 79,003 $ 76,980







Commercial and Industrial $ 277,994 $ 260,168 $ 274,722 $ 274,604 $ 254,650 $ 249,683 $ 241,959







Residential Mortgage $ 519,168 $ 511,354 $ 501,990 $ 499,871 $ 491,686 $ 475,540 $ 456,198







Consumer

$ 54,984 $ 56,965 $ 59,372 $ 61,429 $ 62,603 $ 62,327 $ 60,587





Investment securities

$ 267,214 $ 267,151 $ 278,716 $ 311,466 $ 330,053 $ 350,844 $ 357,061





Total deposits

$ 1,540,395 $ 1,537,071 $ 1,563,453 $ 1,550,977 $ 1,575,069 $ 1,579,959 $ 1,591,285







Noninterest bearing $ 419,437 $ 423,970 $ 422,759 $ 427,670 $ 429,691 $ 466,628 $ 468,554







Interest bearing

$ 1,120,958 $ 1,113,101 $ 1,140,694 $ 1,123,307 $ 1,145,378 $ 1,113,331 $ 1,122,731





Shareholders' equity

$ 173,979 $ 164,177 $ 165,481 $ 161,873 $ 154,990 $ 155,156 $ 152,868





























Capital ratios:















































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.61 % 14.51 % 14.58 % 14.42 % 14.60 % 14.40 % 14.90 %







Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.66 % 12.54 % 12.60 % 12.44 % 12.60 % 12.40 % 12.82 %







Tier 1 Leverage

11.88 % 11.69 % 11.48 % 11.30 % 11.25 % 11.25 % 11.47 %







Total risk based capital 15.83 % 15.75 % 15.83 % 15.64 % 15.81 % 15.60 % 16.15 %































Asset quality:













































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (109) $ (1,309) $ (459) $ (195) $ (83) $ (398) $ (245)





Nonperforming assets: (Period End)





















Nonaccrual loans

$ 8,073 $ 9,438 $ 16,007 $ 3,956 $ 3,479 $ 2,972 $ 3,258







Loans 90 days past due and accruing 538 526 120 543 145 160 87

































Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 8,611 $ 9,964 $ 16,127 $ 4,499 $ 3,624 $ 3,132 $ 3,345

































Other real estate owned $ 2,860 $ 2,978 $ 4,402 $ 4,493 $ 4,878 $ 4,482 $ 4,598







Modified loans

$ 1,016 $ 893 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -





























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.31 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 223.09 % 189.90 % 112.34 % 441.86 % 492.84 % 568.81 % 517.83 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 157.00 % 138.49 % 87.59 % 194.40 % 473.12 % 539.79 % 212.40 %





Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.59 % 0.70 % 1.14 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 %





Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.45 % 0.53 % 0.84 % 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.17 %





Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.56 % 0.66 % 1.13 % 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.25 %





Non-performing assets to total assets

0.60 % 0.69 % 1.07 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.39 % 0.41 %































Consolidated Statement of Condition

































(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

















Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 61,140 $ 43,635 $ 85,578 $ 48,343 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,252

1,457

1,354

1,410 Cash and cash equivalents

62,392

45,092

86,932

49,753 Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)

93,160

92,954

95,580

97,169 Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)

174,054

174,197

183,136

214,297 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

5,765

3,395

3,390

5,250 Loans held for sale

232

447

175

443 Loans

1,447,883

1,422,975

1,412,327

1,406,667 Unearned fees

(333)

(306)

(314)

(340) Allowance for credit losses

(18,010)

(17,923)

(17,982)

(17,480) Net loans

1,429,540

1,404,746

1,394,031

1,388,847 Premises and equipment, net

30,704

29,688

30,268

31,459 Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,856

11,938

12,021

12,103 Bank owned life insurance

48,608

48,267

47,933

47,607 Deferred tax assets

9,357

11,214

10,736

11,948 Other real estate owned, net

2,860

2,978

4,402

4,493 Operating lease asset

1,163

1,230

1,299

1,367 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

46,435

42,453

43,050

41,124 Total Assets $ 1,916,126 $ 1,868,599 $ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Liabilities:















Non-interest bearing deposits $ 419,437 $ 423,970 $ 422,759 $ 427,670 Interest bearing deposits

1,120,958

1,113,101

1,140,694

1,123,307 Total deposits

1,540,395

1,537,071

1,563,453

1,550,977 Short-term borrowings

50,206

62,564

79,494

45,418 Long-term borrowings

120,929

70,929

70,929

110,929 Operating lease liability

1,343

1,412

1,484

1,556 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

856

801

858

873 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,994

30,352

29,925

32,904 Dividends payable

1,424

1,293

1,329

1,330 Total Liabilities

1,742,147

1,704,422 $ 1,747,472

1,743,987 Shareholders' Equity:















Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding 6,4668,625 shares at September 30, 2024 and

6,639,888 at December 31, 2023

65

65

66

66 Surplus

20,288

20,280

23,865

23,734 Retained earnings

184,239

179,892

176,272

173,900 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(30,613)

(36,060)

(34,722)

(35,827) Total Shareholders' Equity

173,979

164,177

165,481

161,873 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,916,126 $ 1,868,599 $ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860



















Historical Income Statement













































2024

2023



Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands







(Unaudited) Interest income



























Interest and fees on loans $ 21,018 $ 20,221 $ 19,218 $ 19,290 $ 18,055 $ 16,780 $ 15,444 Interest on investment securities



























Taxable

1,647

1,697

1,744

1,834

1,792

1,779

1,768 Exempt from federal income tax

56

53

53

53

123

268

270 Total investment income

1,703

1,750

1,797

1,887

1,915

2,047

2,038 Other

536

1,142

883

1,014

1,194

1,145

347 Total interest income

23,257

23,113

21,898

22,191

21,164

19,972

17,829 Interest expense



























Interest on deposits

6,579

6,398

6,266

6,498

5,672

4,350

2,678 Interest on short-term borrowings

467

509

461

54

33

29

31 Interest on long-term borrowings

983

968

1,359

1,445

1,475

1,419

602 Total interest expense

8,029

7,875

8,086

7,997

7,180

5,798

3,311 Net interest income

15,228

15,238

13,812

14,194

13,984

14,174

14,518 Credit loss expense/(credit)



























Loans

195

1,251

961

530

322

434

414 Debt securities held to maturity

14

—

—

—

45

—

— Off balance sheet credit exposures

55

(57)

(15)

(111)

(104)

(39)

129 Provision for credit losses

264

1,194

946

419

263

395

543 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

14,964

14,044

12,866

13,775

13,721

13,779

13,975 Other operating income



























Net losses on investments, available for sale

—

—

—

1

—

—

— Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

141

59

82

59

182

86

54 Losses on disposal of fixed assets

—

—

—

(29)

—

—

— Net gains/(losses)

141

59

82

31

182

86

54 Other Income



























Service charges on deposit accounts

555

556

556

567

569

546

516 Other service charges

236

225

215

223

230

244

232 Trust department

2,328

2,255

2,188

2,148

2,139

2,025

1,970 Debit card income

1,000

999

932

1,120

995

1,031

955 Bank owned life insurance

340

334

326

325

320

311

305 Brokerage commissions

297

362

495

360

245

258

297 Other

156

51

81

50

218

68

64 Total other income

4,912

4,782

4,793

4,793

4,716

4,483

4,339 Total other operating income

5,053

4,841

4,875

4,824

4,898

4,569

4,393 Other operating expenses



























Salaries and employee benefits

7,160

7,256

7,157

6,390

6,964

6,870

7,296 FDIC premiums

256

285

269

268

254

277

193 Equipment

627

635

923

912

718

747

780 Occupancy

709

652

954

1,169

745

742

785 Data processing

1,333

1,422

1,318

1,384

1,388

1,306

1,306 Marketing

151

184

134

311

242

160

120 Professional services

477

449

486

631

488

520

494 Contract labor

149

84

183

170

155

157

134 Telephone

97

103

109

125

115

116

110 Other real estate owned

124

14

86

(370)

139

18

124 Investor relations

84

91

53

65

74

123

83 Contributions

65

66

50

12

74

79

64 Other

1,082

1,123

1,159

1,242

1,429

1,396

1,149 Total other operating expenses

12,314

12,364

12,881

12,309

12,785

12,511

12,638 Income before income tax expense

7,703

6,521

4,860

6,290

5,834

5,837

5,730 Provision for income tax expense

1,932

1,607

1,162

317

1,321

1,423

1,355 Net Income $ 5,771 $ 4,914 $ 3,698 $ 5,973 $ 4,513 $ 4,414 $ 4,375 Basic net income per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65





























Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,468

6,527

6,642

6,649

6,714

6,704

6,675 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,482

6,537

6,655

6,663

6,728

6,718

6,697 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20































Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

























The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures.





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 (in thousands, except for per share amount)























Net income - as reported

$ 5,771

$ 4,513

$ 14,383

$ 13,302 Adjustments:























Accelerated depreciation expenses



—



—



562



— Income tax effect of adjustments



—



—



(137)



— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 5,771

$ 4,513

$ 14,808

$ 13,302

























Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 0.89

$ 0.67

$ 2.19

$ 1.99 Adjustments:























Accelerated depreciation expenses



—



—



0.08



— Income tax effect of adjustments



—



—



(0.02)



— Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 0.89

$ 0.67

$ 2.25

$ 1.99























































As of or for the three months ended



As of or for the nine months ended



September 30,



Septmber 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023



2024



2023 Per Share Data





0





1







Basic net income per share (1) - as reported

$ 0.89

$ 0.67

$ 2.20

$ 1.99 Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



0.89



0.67



2.26



1.99 Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported

$ 0.89

$ 0.67

$ 2.19

$ 1.98 Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



0.89



0.67



2.25



1.98 Basic book value per share

$ 26.90

$ 23.08











Diluted book value per share

$ 26.84

$ 23.03































































Significant Ratios:



As of or for the nine months ended



































September 30,











Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported



0.99 %



0.93 %











Accelerated depreciation expenses



0.03 %



—











Income tax effect of adjustments



-0.01 %



—











Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)



1.01 %



0.93 %





































Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported



11.52 %



11.44 %











Accelerated depreciation expenses



0.34 %



—











Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.08 %)



—











Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)



11.78 %



11.44 %





































(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.



































































Three Months Ended





September 30





2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,433,508

$ 21,035

5.84 % $ 1,363,821

$ 18,071

5.26 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



276,343



1,646

2.37 %

333,468



1,792

2.13 % Non taxable



7,795



100

5.10 %

13,826



219

6.28 % Total



284,138



1,746

2.44 %

347,294



2,011

2.30 % Federal funds sold



33,372



451

5.38 %

75,404



1,093

5.75 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



2,179



26

4.75 %

1,812



25

5.47 % Other interest earning assets



3,987



59

5.89 %

4,771



76

6.32 % Total earning assets



1,757,184



23,317

5.28 %

1,793,102



21,276

4.71 % Allowance for credit losses



(18,197)













(17,110)











Non-earning assets



173,875













178,115











Total Assets

$ 1,912,862











$ 1,954,107











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 370,040

$ 1,604

1.72 % $ 368,409

$ 1,354

1.46 % Interest-bearing money markets - retail



422,393



3,793

3.57 %

325,810



2,430

2.96 % Interest-bearing money markets - brokered



1



—

0.10 %

—



—

— % Savings deposits



176,799



44

0.10 %

209,070



54

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



141,354



1,021

2.87 %

154,503



918

2.36 % Time deposits - brokered



8,641



117

5.39 %

68,850



916

5.28 % Short-term borrowings



57,553



467 1 3.23 %

49,190



33

0.27 % Long-term borrowings



73,864



983

5.29 %

110,929



1,475

5.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,250,645



8,029

2.55 %

1,286,761



7,180

2.21 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



459,309













478,673











Other liabilities



32,155













32,327











Shareholders' Equity



170,753













156,346











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,912,862











$ 1,954,107











Net interest income and spread







$ 15,288

2.73 %





$ 14,096

2.50 % Net interest margin













3.46 %











3.12 %













































































Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,418,964

$ 60,506

5.70 % $ 1,320,674

$ 50,323

5.09 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



288,977



5,087

2.35 %

337,014



5,339

2.12 % Non taxable



7,800



289

4.95 %

21,963



1,183

7.20 % Total



296,777



5,376

2.42 %

358,977



6,522

2.43 % Federal funds sold



54,624



2,246

5.49 %

66,708



2,502

5.01 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,628



75

6.15 %

2,827



70

3.31 % Other interest earning assets



4,161



240

7.70 %

3,643



114

4.18 % Total earning assets



1,776,154



68,443

5.15 %

1,752,829



59,531

4.54 % Allowance for loan losses



(18,020)













(16,311)











Non-earning assets



185,660













174,411











Total Assets

$ 1,943,794











$ 1,910,929











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 362,102



4,541

1.68 % $ 358,883

$ 3,375

1.26 % Interest-bearing money markets - retail



402,314



10,567

3.51 %

324,583



5,537

2.28 % Interest-bearing money markets - brokered



37



1

3.61 %

—



—

— % Savings deposits



183,096



138

0.10 %

227,179



189

0.11 % Time deposits - retail



148,458



3,155

2.84 %

134,732



1,750

1.74 % Time deposits - brokered



20,967



841

5.36 %

46,918



1,849

5.27 % Short-term borrowings



70,755



1,437

2.71 %

51,780



93

0.24 % Long-term borrowings



82,571



3,310

5.35 %

89,394



3,496

5.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,270,300



23,990

2.52 %

1,233,469



16,289

1.77 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



473,610













490,891











Other liabilities



33,134













31,108











Shareholders' Equity



166,750













155,461











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,943,794











$ 1,910,929











Net interest income and spread







$ 44,453

2.63 %





$ 43,242

2.77 % Net interest margin













3.34 %











3.30 %





































