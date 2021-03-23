First United Earns BauerFinancial's 5-Star Rating for the Fourth Year Running

OAKLAND, Md., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation, (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Company" or "First United"), today announced that, for the fourth consecutive year, the Company earned a 5-star rating from BauerFinancial, Inc. ("BauerFinancial"), the nation's leading independent bank and credit union rating firm.

Since 1983, BauerFinancial has conducted its own independent analysis to rate the strength of banks for their depositors. As BauerFinancial's highest rating, the 5-Star Superior rating recognizes First United for its continuous excellency in banking based on metrics including capital adequacy, profitability and asset quality, among others.

"We are proud of, once again, earning BauerFinancial's gold standard 5-Star rating," said Carissa Rodeheaver, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, First United. "First United's management team and Board remain committed to delivering strong financial results for our shareholders while serving our valued customers and communities. This rating recognizes our ability to deliver on that commitment and the efforts of all of our employees. This past year has been a difficult year for many but it has also demonstrated our ability to support our communities and protect and create value for our investors, which we will remain focused on as the economy hopefully continues to rebound."

"This is indeed reflective of First United Bank & Trust's dedication and commitment, not only to its customers, but to the entire community", reflects Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. "Community banks, like First United Bank & Trust, have been on the front lines doing what is necessary to help their neighbors and friends. This is the type of devotion you will only find in a community bank."

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers (the "Bank"), and two statutory trusts that were used as financing vehicles. The Bank has four wholly-owned subsidiaries: OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia finance company; OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland finance company; First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust that holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure; and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland company that likewise holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership; a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland. First United Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

