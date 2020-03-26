First United Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Female Board Representation

OAKLAND, Md., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Company" or "First United"), today announced that it has been recognized as a "Winning (W)" company by 2020 Women on Boards, the premier global education and advocacy campaign committed to increasing the number of women on corporate boards.

"We are proud of having a gender diverse board and are honored by the recognition from 2020 Women on Boards," said Carissa Rodeheaver, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. "We view empowering women and ensuring representation throughout our Company as an initiative that creates meaningful value for our business, and this remains a key priority for us at First United."

A "Winning (W)" company is selected from among the companies in the Russell 3000 index for having achieved the goal of at least 20% of its board seats being held by women. First United has four female directors out of 11 total members, which means women hold 36% of its Board seats. 2020 Women on Boards annually tracks, analyzes and reports on the progress of numbers of women serving on the Russell 3000 company boards. As a campaign dedicated to education and collaboration, 2020WOB recognizes companies, including First United, that exhibit good corporate governance.

"It's even more critical now, at a time when the business world is transforming a total shift in board governance practices, that we applaud leading companies, including First United, that appreciate having business-savvy women on their boards as a competitive advantage," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. "Even with the positive national momentum, U.S. companies are still a long way from gender balance in the boardroom. And First United is paving the way."

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers (the "Bank"), and two statutory trusts that were used as financing vehicles. The Bank has four wholly-owned subsidiaries: OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia finance company; OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland finance company; First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust that holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure; and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland company that likewise holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure. The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership; a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland. First United Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

ABOUT 2020 WOMEN ON BOARDS (2020WOB)

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Founded in 2010, the campaign established its initial goal that by 2020 at least 20% of all public company board seats in the U.S. would be held by women. The target was met a year early, achieving 20.4% in 2019, and the campaign will launch a new brand and campaign mission in January 2021. Its annual research will continue to track, analyze and publish the statistics of women on the boards of Russell 3000 companies in its Gender Diversity Index report and accessible within their Gender Diversity Directory, both accessible online. The campaign continues to expand within the U.S. and abroad. Educate. Collaborate. Advocate. Celebrate! www.2020WOB.com

