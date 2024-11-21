First United Nations University Hub in U.S. is launched at CCNY

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new United Nations University (UNU) Hub on Remote-Sensing and Sustainable Innovations for Resilient Urban Systems (R-SIRUS) at The City College of New York was announced at a partnership agreement signing ceremony by CCNY President Vincent Boudreau and Tshilidzi Marwala, the rector of UNU and under-secretary-general of the United Nations.

UNU Rector Tshilidzi Marwala and CCNY President Vince Boudreau sign the official Memorandum of Understanding at a ceremony in Steinman Hall on Nov. 5.

This Hub, in close partnership with the UNU Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), will connect CCNY to UNU's global research and educational efforts, contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), international relations, and the advancement of sustainable cities.

The first one of its kind in the U.S., the new UNU Hub is the first one in the world that will be focused on remote sensing and the sustainability problems of complex urban systems. It aims to enhance the adaptability of cities worldwide to climate-related challenges, fostering inclusivity and resilience in urban spaces. This Hub will leverage the university's strong legacy in science, technology, and urban innovation to serve as a global model for resilient, inclusive, equitable, and sustainable urban development.

The formation of this Hub will enable active partnership between CCNY and UNU-INWEH, which is based in Toronto.

"New York City is an ideal location for a hub dedicated to sustainable urban transformation. This collaboration with CCNY represents a powerful commitment to leverage science and technology to make cities more adaptable and resilient," said Marwala. "Our partnership with CCNY will not only benefit the city but will also contribute to global urban sustainability efforts through knowledge sharing and capacity building, particularly benefiting the Global South."

The UNU Hub will bring together interdisciplinary experts to work on solutions addressing extreme weather impacts, urban water and energy needs, and social inequalities affecting urban communities. The UNU R-SIRUS Hub will operate with three primary pillars: Research and Development; Education and Capacity Building; and Policy and Advocacy. These pillars aim to bridge scientific innovation and policy-making, providing actionable solutions to pressing urban challenges.

"Our college has always been especially sensitive to the obligation of public educational institutions to serve the public interest," said Boudreau. "Over the decades, we have made substantial investments in remote sensing climate change in water and energy systems. This partnership allows us to divest those resources in ways that will be most publicly impactful, and we're thrilled to be doing this work in partnership with UNU."

As the academic arm of the United Nations with 13 institutes in 12 countries, Tokyo-based UNU addresses a range of global development challenges through joint research and education. UNU-INWEH works on major sustainability issues that deal with the most pressing water, environmental, and health problems worldwide.

UNU-INWEH Director Kaveh Madani emphasized the Hub's potential for global impact. "This initiative reflects UNU's commitment to addressing sustainability challenges," he said. "By combining UNU's global perspective with CCNY's localized expertise, the R-SIRUS Hub will serve as a model for other cities around the world."

"City College has unique scientific strengths in remote sensing but what makes it special is its historic contribution to making education affordable, accessible, and inclusive in the United States," he added. "We value this success and will work with our colleagues at CCNY to make knowledge accessible globally,"

Madani also acknowledged Canada's support of the new partnership as the host government of UNU-INWEH, recognizing the potential for this UNU Hub to act as a catalyst for sustainable solutions to climate-related challenges in urban centers.

Ambassador Bob Rae, Canada's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, and the president of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), spoke on behalf of his government at the ceremony.

"A global climate crisis requires a global response and, in that global response, it's important that we link what is happening globally to what is happening locally," he said. "And I can't think of a better place to do this in the United States than in the city of New York, and there's no place to do it better than at The City College of New York."

The Hub at CCNY will have three research clusters: Emerging Technologies for Earth Monitoring and Remote Sensing of Urban Systems; Climate Change Impacts on Health in Underserved Urban Communities; and Energy Innovations for Sustainable Urban Environments. It also offers CCNY students a range of joint M.S. and Ph.D. programs with UNU in addition to opportunities for short training courses, internships, and certified education programs.

The Policy, Advocacy, and Outreach pillar of R-SIRUS will work closely with New York City authorities and international stakeholders to develop policies that promote equitable and sustainable urban transformation. The Hub's policy-focused activities will address environmental justice issues in underserved communities, contributing to inclusive urban planning. Led by experts from the Colin Powell School of Civic and Global Leadership, this pillar will focus on translating scientific research into actionable policies that support resilience and sustainability in urban environments globally.

Dean Alexander Couzis, and NOAA Chair and Professor Reza Khanbilvardi of the Grove School of Engineering will serve as the executive co-directors of the UNU Hub at CCNY—R-SIRUS. While R-SIRUS's main office will be at the Grove School, the Division of Interdisciplinary Studies at the Center for Worker Education will house a satellite office to maximize reach to working professionals, in addition to researchers and students.

