First United Re-Affirms Commitment to Constructive Engagement after Driver Cancels Meeting with Board and Management

OAKLAND, Md., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Company" or "First United"), today expressed its disappointment with Driver Management Company LLC's ("Driver") latest unprofessional antics by canceling, with minimal notice, a meeting – originally requested by Driver – with members of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and management team.

In a letter sent to Driver on behalf of the Board and the Company, John McCullough, First United's Lead Director, said:

February 6, 2020

Dear Mr. Cooper:

For several months, and on numerous occasions, we have offered you the opportunity to further our dialogue about your views on our business, board and management for the benefit of all shareholders and the Company. Often, you either ignored our communications or failed to respond until after we repeatedly followed up. After several months of back and forth communications, we were finally able to get you to provide dates, commit to a meeting location, and agree to the meeting attendees, which were to include me and fellow director M. Kathryn Burkey, along with Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, and Tonya Sturm, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. When you asked to speak with only members of the Board, we agreed to set aside time during our meeting for a discussion without management present.

Evidently, that was not enough for you and you canceled the meeting on one day's notice. It was only a week ago that you indicated having Carissa and Tonya present was not a hindrance to moving forward with the meeting. It is also not lost on us that the day before the meeting was to occur, you published a letter attacking Kathryn. With this context and your repeated gamesmanship, your behavior is unprofessional and in direct contrast to your numerous public pronouncements that First United will not engage with its shareholders. We are also making this letter public given your track record of distorting the truth and depriving shareholders access to the full information they deserve as to our communications and engagements.

Furthermore, after we gave you a range of dates and times during which we proposed to either meet with you in-person or to arrange for a conference call, you chose to have a meeting with us in-person in New York City today at noon. We even agreed to your requirements and preferences for today's cancelled meeting, specifically that the meeting take place at your legal counsel's offices with counsel present. I am not sure you fully appreciate and understand how your unilateral decision to cancel the meeting, despite all of our concessions and attempts to accommodate your specific requests, unnecessarily wasted shareholder resources and the time of those traveling to meet with you. That is time that the participants could have spent on matters related to First United's strategy and operations and building on the strong momentum we are seeing in our business, as evidenced by our recent financial results.

If you are serious about engaging in a constructive dialogue about the matters on which we were scheduled to engage with you today – and not grandstanding in front of the media – then let us know when you are willing and able to reengage with us.

Very truly yours,

The Board of Directors of First United Corporation

By: John McCullough, Lead Director

