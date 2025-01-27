First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:

Period Net Income Diluted Earnings per share Return on average assets

(annualized) Return on average common

equity (annualized) Return on average tangible

common equity (annualized) (1) 4Q2024 $1.7 million $0.29 0.63 % 6.92 % 7.49 % Full-Year 2024 $8.2 million $1.33 0.76 % 8.62 % 9.37 %

First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 ("4Q2024"), compared to $2.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("3Q2024") and $2.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("4Q2023"). For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income totaled $8.2 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $8.5 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The table below summarizes selected financial data for each of the periods presented.





Quarter Ended



Year Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023





December

31,



September

30,



June

30,



March

31,



December

31,



December

31,



December

31,

Results of Operations:

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







Interest income

$ 14,420



$ 15,017



$ 14,546



$ 14,277



$ 13,945



$ 58,260



$ 52,806

Interest expense



5,672





5,832





5,370





5,237





4,835





22,111





15,456

Net interest income



8,748





9,185





9,176





9,040





9,110





36,149





37,350

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



470



152





-





-





(434)





622





319

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



8,278





9,033





9,176





9,040





9,544





35,527





37,031

Non-interest income



982





901





835





865





916





3,583





3,381

Non-interest expense



6,947





6,990





7,272





7,147





7,401





28,356





29,141

Income before income taxes



2,313





2,944





2,739





2,758





3,059





10,754





11,271

Provision for income taxes



599





722





612





651





782





2,584





2,786

Net income

$ 1,714



$ 2,222



$ 2,127



$ 2,107



$ 2,277



$ 8,170



$ 8,485

Per Share Data:









































Basic net income per share

$ 0.30



$ 0.38



$ 0.36



$ 0.36



$ 0.38



$ 1.40



$ 1.42

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.29



$ 0.36



$ 0.34



$ 0.34



$ 0.36



$ 1.33



$ 1.33

Dividends declared

$ 0.07



$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.05



$ 0.22



$ 0.20

Key Measures (Period End):









































Total assets

$ 1,101,086



$ 1,100,235



$ 1,083,313



$ 1,070,541



$ 1,072,940













Tangible assets (1)



1,093,602





1,092,733





1,075,781





1,062,972





1,065,334













Total loans



823,039





803,308





819,126





822,941





821,791













Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases



10,184





10,116





10,227





10,436





10,507













Investment securities, net



168,570





145,044





144,876





126,363





136,669













Total deposits



972,557





981,149





954,455





943,268





950,191













Short-term borrowings



10,000





-





15,000





15,000





10,000













Long-term borrowings



10,872





10,854





10,836





10,817





10,799













Total shareholders' equity



98,624





98,491





93,836





92,326





90,593













Tangible common equity (1)



91,140





90,989





86,304





84,757





82,987













Book value per common share



17.31





17.23





16.34





15.95





15.80













Tangible book value per common share (1)



16.00





15.92





15.03





14.65





14.47













Key Ratios:









































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.63 %



0.82 %



0.80 %



0.80 %



0.86 %



0.76 %



0.82 % Return on average common equity (annualized)



6.92 %



9.21 %



9.23 %



9.25 %



10.31 %



8.62 %



9.88 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)



7.49 %



9.99 %



10.05 %



10.08 %



11.29 %



9.37 %



10.85 % Net interest margin



3.41 %



3.60 %



3.69 %



3.65 %



3.67 %



3.59 %



3.87 % Efficiency ratio (2)



71.4 %



69.3 %



72.6 %



72.2 %



73.8 %



71.4 %



71.5 % Total loans to deposits



84.6 %



81.9 %



85.8 %



87.2 %



86.5 %











Total loans to assets



74.7 %



73.0 %



75.6 %



76.9 %



76.6 %











Common equity to total assets



8.96 %



8.95 %



8.66 %



8.62 %



8.44 %











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)



8.33 %



8.33 %



8.02 %



7.97 %



7.79 %











Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)



9.50 %



9.49 %



9.46 %



9.37 %



9.36 %











ACL on loans and leases as % of total loans



1.24 %



1.26 %



1.25 %



1.27 %



1.28 %











Nonperforming assets as % of total assets



0.50 %



0.60 %



0.27 %



0.28 %



0.28 %











Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans



0.24 %



0.12 %



0.10 %



0.09 %



0.19 %



0.14 %



0.14 %

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 9. (2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income) (3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio



CEO Commentary

"While 2024 was a challenging year from a loan growth standpoint, we were able to maintain diluted earnings per share at a level consistent with the previous year," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. "In the fourth quarter, we saw an uptick in loan growth throughout our lending platforms, and we continued to enhance yield on our investment portfolio through opportunistic purchases. As we start 2025, our team continues to focus on opportunities to grow earning assets and reduce funding costs in a manner consistent with the changing interest rate environment," continued Mr. House.

Financial Results

Loans and Leases – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category as of the end of each of the most recent five quarters.





Quarter Ended



2024

2023



December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

March

31,

December

31,



(Dollars in Thousands)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Real estate loans:



















Construction, land development and other land loans

$65,537

$53,098

$72,183

$102,282

$88,140 Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

69,999

70,067

70,272

74,361

76,200 Secured by multi-family residential properties

101,057

100,627

97,527

62,145

62,397 Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties

227,751

224,611

218,386

212,465

213,586 Commercial and industrial loans

44,238

44,872

46,249

57,112

60,515 Consumer loans:



















Direct

4,774

5,018

5,272

5,590

5,938 Branch retail

5,558

6,233

6,879

7,794

8,670 Indirect

304,125

298,782

302,358

301,192

306,345 Total loans and leases held for investment

$823,039

$803,308

$819,126

$822,941

$821,791 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

10,184

10,116

10,227

10,436

10,507 Net loans and leases held for investment

$812,855

$793,192

$808,899

$812,505

$811,284

Total loan volume increased by $19.7 million, or 2.5%, in 4Q2024, driven primarily by growth in construction, consumer indirect, and commercial real estate (secured by non-farm, non-residential property) lending. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total loans increased by $1.2 million, or 0.2%. Total loan volume averaged $818.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $795.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income decreased by $0.4 million comparing 4Q2024 to both 3Q2024 and 4Q2023. Net interest margin totaled 3.41% for 4Q2024, compared to 3.60% for 3Q2024 and 3.67% for 4Q2023. The decrease in net interest income and margin in 4Q2024 compared to 3Q2024 was primarily driven by reductions in the federal funds rate and market interest rates. From September 2024 through December 2024, the federal funds rate was reduced by 100 basis points and similar reductions occurred on certain market interest rates that are used to price the Company's variable rate loans. Amid these interest rate reductions, the Company's earning assets repriced more quickly than its interest-bearing liabilities. Comparing 4Q2024 to 4Q2023, net interest income and margin decreased primarily due to the higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities in 2024 relative to 2023. While total funding costs decreased by seven basis points during 4Q2024, compared to 3Q2024, they remained 30 basis points higher than 4Q2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net interest income totaled $36.1 million, compared to $37.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin totaled 3.59% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.87% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Deposits – Total deposits decreased by $8.6 million, or 0.9%, during 4Q2024, primarily due to the payoff of $10.0 million in callable wholesale brokered time deposits during the quarter. The brokered time deposits were paid off in an effort to reduce the Company's interest expense over time, while increasing reliance on core deposits. Core deposits, which exclude time deposits of $250 thousand or more and all wholesale brokered deposits, totaled $837.7 million, or 86.1% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $833.5 million, or 85.0% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2024, and $819.5 million, or 86.2% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023.

Deployment of Funds – As of December 31, 2024, the Company held cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements totaling $52.9 million, or 4.8% of total assets, compared to $59.8 million, or 5.6% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios, totaled $168.6 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $136.7 million as of December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $58.0 million in taxable U.S. agency-sponsored bonds, resulting in improved yields in the investment portfolio. Of this amount, $30.5 million was purchased in 4Q2024. As of December 31, 2024, the expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio was 3.6 years, compared to 3.9 years as of December 31, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses – During 4Q2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million in 3Q2024 and a recovery of credit losses of $0.4 million during 4Q2023. The provision for credit losses taken in 4Q2024 resulted primarily from loan growth during the quarter, as well as an increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on individually evaluated loans and adjustments in economic forecasts that impact the calculation of the ACL on loans and leases. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $0.6 million, compared to $0.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's ACL on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans was 1.24%, compared to 1.28% as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality – Nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned ("OREO"), totaled $5.4 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $3.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets during 2024 resulted primarily from one loan that was foreclosed and moved into OREO and another loan that moved into non-accrual status during 2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.50% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.28% as of December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans totaled 0.14% during both the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $1.0 million in 4Q2024, compared to $0.9 million in both 3Q2024 and 4Q2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest income totaled $3.6 million, compared to $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $6.9 million in 4Q2024, compared to $7.0 million in 3Q2024, and $7.4 million in 4Q2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $28.4 million, compared to $29.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The expense reduction comparing both 4Q2024 and full-year 2024 to the corresponding periods of 2023 resulted primarily from decreases in salaries and benefits and other expense categories. Salaries and benefits expense decreased during 2024 primarily due to lower staff levels resulting from strategic initiatives implemented by the Company in prior years. In addition, other expenses were lower during 2024 compared to 2023, primarily due to the recovery of check fraud losses and reduced collection expenses. The reductions in non-interest expense during the year ended December 31, 2024 were partially offset by increased occupancy and equipment expenses.

Shareholders' Equity – As of December 31, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $98.6 million, or 8.96% of total assets, compared to $90.6 million, or 8.44% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity during the year ended December 31, 2024 resulted primarily from earnings, net of dividends paid and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. In addition, shareholders' equity was positively impacted during 2024 by reductions in the Company's accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in market interest rates, as well as the maturity of lower yielding investment securities. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.33% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 7.79% as of December 31, 2023.

Cash Dividend – The Company increased its cash dividend to $0.07 per share on its common stock in 4Q2024, compared to $0.05 per share during each previous quarter of 2024 and 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, cash dividends totaled $0.22 per share, compared to $0.20 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Share Repurchases – During 4Q2024, the Company completed the repurchase of 40,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $12.68 per share. The repurchases were completed under the Company's previously announced share repurchase program which was expanded in 4Q2024 to authorize the purchase of 600,000 additional shares. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased a total of 146,500 shares at a weighted average price of $11.22 per share. As of December 31, 2024, 912,813 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Regulatory Capital – During 4Q2024, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.31%, its total capital ratio was 12.47%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.50%.

Liquidity – As of December 31, 2024, the Company continued to maintain funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines with other banking institutions, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, the discount window of the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), and brokered deposits.

Banking Center Growth – As part of the Company's overall growth strategy, during the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company opened a new banking center in the Bearden area of Knoxville, Tennessee that replaced the Bank's previously existing Knoxville-Bearden location. In addition, the Company commenced renovation of a banking center office in Daphne, Alabama that was purchased from another financial institution. This location is expected to serve as the Bank's initial deposit gathering facility in the Daphne/Mobile area, and it is anticipated that the location will open to the public in 2025.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include risk related to the Company's credit, including that if loan losses are greater than anticipated; the increased lending risks associated with commercial real estate lending; liquidity risks; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for credit losses and financial results; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings, leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %



Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized

Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Total loans

$ 811,125



$ 12,480





6.12 %

$ 803,407



$ 12,419





6.13 % Taxable investment securities



158,283





1,303





3.27 %



131,547





825





2.49 % Tax-exempt investment securities



1,015





3





1.18 %



1,026





3





1.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



858





16





7.42 %



1,015





18





7.04 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse

repurchase agreements



10,951





140





5.09 %



4,579





63





5.46 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks



38,341





478





4.96 %



44,574





617





5.49 % Total interest-earning assets



1,020,573





14,420





5.62 %



986,148





13,945





5.61 %





































Noninterest-earning assets



65,498

















64,530













Total

$ 1,086,071















$ 1,050,678



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Demand deposits

$ 207,890





538





1.03 %

$ 198,846





221





0.44 % Savings deposits



255,480





1,694





2.64 %



250,322





1,728





2.74 % Time deposits



346,412





3,299





3.79 %



330,003





2,720





3.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits



809,782





5,531





2.72 %



779,171





4,669





2.38 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



155,034





—





—





156,189





—





—

Total deposits



964,816





5,531





2.28 %



935,360





4,669





1.98 % Borrowings



12,493





141





4.49 %



16,986





166





3.88 % Total funding costs



977,309





5,672





2.31 %



952,346





4,835





2.01 %





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



10,144

















10,717













Shareholders' equity



98,618

















87,615













Total

$ 1,086,071















$ 1,050,678



















































Net interest income







$ 8,748















$ 9,110







Net interest margin















3.41 %















3.67 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized Yield/

Rate %



Average

Balance



Interest



Annualized Yield/

Rate %

ASSETS



































Interest-earning assets:



































Total loans

$ 818,524



$ 51,469





6.29 %

$ 795,446



$ 47,749





6.00 % Taxable investment securities



144,503





4,387





3.04 %



127,653





2,858





2.24 % Tax-exempt investment securities



1,020





13





1.27 %



1,042





13





1.25 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



891





69





7.74 %



1,264





93





7.36 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased

under reverse repurchase agreements



6,930





366





5.28 %



1,841





95





5.16 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks



36,399





1,956





5.37 %



38,111





1,998





5.24 % Total interest-earning assets



1,008,267





58,260





5.78 %



965,357





52,806





5.47 %





































Noninterest-earning assets



65,931

















63,765













Total

$ 1,074,198















$ 1,029,122



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































Demand deposits

$ 205,581





1,779





0.87 %

$ 212,010





777





0.37 % Savings deposits



251,772





6,856





2.72 %



229,238





5,007





2.18 % Time deposits



346,541





12,914





3.73 %



305,848





8,566





2.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits



803,894





21,549





2.68 %



747,096





14,350





1.92 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



152,252





—





—





160,598





—





—

Total deposits



956,146





21,549





2.25 %



907,694





14,350





1.58 % Borrowings



13,404





562





4.19 %



26,252





1,106





4.21 % Total funding costs



969,550





22,111





2.28 %



933,946





15,456





1.65 %





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,898

















9,302













Shareholders' equity



94,750

















85,874













Total

$ 1,074,198















$ 1,029,122



















































Net interest income







$ 36,149















$ 37,350







Net interest margin















3.59 %















3.87 %

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023





(Unaudited)







ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$ 10,633



$ 12,987

Interest-bearing deposits in banks



36,583





37,292

Total cash and cash equivalents



47,216





50,279

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements



5,727





9,475

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value



167,888





135,565

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost



682





1,104

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



1,256





1,201

Loans and leases held for investment



823,039





821,791

Less allowance for credit losses on loans and leases



10,184





10,507

Net loans and leases held for investment



812,855





811,284

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation



24,803





24,398

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance



17,056





16,702

Accrued interest receivable



3,588





3,976

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net



7,484





7,606

Other real estate owned



1,509





602

Other assets



11,022





10,748

Total assets

$ 1,101,086



$ 1,072,940

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing

$ 155,945



$ 153,591

Interest-bearing



816,612





796,600

Total deposits



972,557





950,191

Accrued interest expense



1,751





2,030

Other liabilities



7,282





9,327

Short-term borrowings



10,000





10,000

Long-term borrowings



10,872





10,799

Total liabilities



1,002,462





982,347

Shareholders' equity:











Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,840,348 and

7,738,201 shares issued, respectively; 5,696,171 and 5,735,075 shares outstanding,

respectively



78





75

Additional paid-in capital



15,540





14,972

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(4,344)





(6,431)

Retained earnings



116,865





109,959

Less treasury stock: 2,144,177 and 2,003,126 shares at cost, respectively



(29,515)





(27,982)

Total shareholders' equity



98,624





90,593

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,101,086



$ 1,072,940



FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)







Interest income:























Interest and fees on loans

$ 12,480



$ 12,419



$ 51,469



$ 47,749

Interest on investment securities



1,306





828





4,400





2,871

Interest on deposits in banks



478





617





1,956





1,998

Other



156





81





435





188

Total interest income



14,420





13,945





58,260





52,806



























Interest expense:























Interest on deposits



5,531





4,669





21,549





14,350

Interest on borrowings



141





166





562





1,106

Total interest expense



5,672





4,835





22,111





15,456



























Net interest income



8,748





9,110





36,149





37,350



























Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



470





(434)





622





319



























Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



8,278





9,544





35,527





37,031



























Non-interest income:























Service and other charges on deposit accounts



323





328





1,232





1,197

Lease income



263





242





1,033





949

Other income, net



396





346





1,318





1,235

Total non-interest income



982





916





3,583





3,381



























Non-interest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



3,645





3,766





15,460





16,076

Net occupancy and equipment



955





854





3,761





3,479

Computer services



351





441





1,687





1,756

Insurance expense and assessments



357





427





1,510





1,583

Fees for professional services



180





370





1,184





1,105

Other expense



1,459





1,543





4,754





5,142

Total non-interest expense



6,947





7,401





28,356





29,141



























Income before income taxes



2,313





3,059





10,754





11,271

Provision for income taxes



599





782





2,584





2,786

Net income

$ 1,714



$ 2,277



$ 8,170



$ 8,485

Basic net income per share

$ 0.30



$ 0.38



$ 1.40



$ 1.42

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.29



$ 0.36



$ 1.33



$ 1.33

Dividends per share

$ 0.07



$ 0.05



$ 0.22



$ 0.20



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of liquidity, tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the consolidated financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Liquidity Measures

The table below provides information combining the Company's on-balance sheet liquidity with readily available off-balance sheet sources of liquidity as of both December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.



December 31,

2024



December 31,

2023



(Dollars in Thousands)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Liquidity from cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase

agreements:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,216



$ 50,279

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

5,727





9,475

Total liquidity from cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse

repurchase agreements

52,943





59,754

Liquidity from pledgable investment securities:









Investment securities available-for sale, at fair value

167,888





135,565

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

682





1,104

Less: securities pledged

(72,110)





(41,375)

Less: estimated collateral value discounts

(10,164)





(11,129)

Total liquidity from pledgable investment securities

86,296





84,165

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans) at FHLB

45,388





21,696

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans and securities) at FRB

165,061





161,729

Unsecured lines of credit with banks

48,000





48,000

Total readily available liquidity $ 397,688



$ 375,344



The table above calculates readily available liquidity by combining cash and cash equivalents, federal funds sold, securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and unencumbered investment security values on the Company's consolidated balance sheet with off-balance sheet liquidity that is readily available through unused collateral pledged to the FHLB and FRB, as well as unsecured lines of credit with other banks. Liquidity from pledgable investment securities and total readily available liquidity are non-GAAP measures used by management and regulators to analyze a portion of the Company's liquidity. Management uses these measures to evaluate the Company's liquidity position.

Pledgable investment securities are considered by management as a readily available source of liquidity since the Company has the ability to pledge the securities with the FHLB or FRB to obtain immediate funding. Both available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities may be pledged at fair value with the FHLB and through the FRB discount window. The amounts shown as liquidity from pledgable investment securities represent total investment securities as recorded on the consolidated balance sheet, less reductions for securities already pledged and discounts expected to be taken by the lender to determine collateral value.

The unused lendable collateral value at the FHLB presented in the table represents only the amount immediately available to the Company from loans already pledged by the Company to the FHLB as of each consolidated balance sheet date presented. As of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company's total remaining credit availability with the FHLB was $319.9 million and $279.4 million, respectively, subject to the pledging of additional collateral which may include eligible investment securities and loans. In addition, the Company has access to additional sources of liquidity that generally could be obtained over a period of time, including access to unsecured brokered deposits through the wholesale funding markets. Management believes the Company's on-balance sheet and other readily available liquidity provide strong indicators of the Company's ability to fund obligations in a stressed liquidity environment.

Excluding wholesale brokered deposits, as of December 31, 2024, the Company had approximately 29 thousand deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $31.0 thousand per account. Estimated uninsured deposits (calculated as deposit amounts per deposit holder in excess of $250 thousand, the maximum amount of federal deposit insurance, and excluding deposits secured by pledged assets) totaled $216.8 million, or 22.2% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $200.3 million, or 21.1% of total deposits.

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.









Quarter Ended

Year Ended







2024

2023

2024

2023







December

31,

September

30,

June

30,

March

31,

December

31,

December

31,

December

31,







(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)







(Unaudited Reconciliation) TANGIBLE BALANCES































Total assets





$1,101,086

$1,100,235

$1,083,313

$1,070,541

$1,072,940







Less: Goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435







Less: Core deposit intangible





49

67

97

134

171







Tangible assets

(a)

$1,093,602

$1,092,733

$1,075,781

$1,062,972

$1,065,334









































Total shareholders' equity





$98,624

$98,491

$93,836

$92,326

$90,593







Less: Goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435







Less: Core deposit intangible





49

67

97

134

171







Tangible common equity

(b)

$91,140

$90,989

$86,304

$84,757

$82,987









































Average shareholders' equity





$98,618

$96,000

$92,682

$91,645

$87,615

$94,750

$85,874 Less: Average goodwill





7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435 Less: Average core deposit intangible





58

80

115

151

188

101

259 Average tangible shareholders' equity

(c)

$91,125

$88,485

$85,132

$84,059

$79,992

$87,214

$78,180

































Net income

(d)

$1,714

$2,222

$2,127

$2,107

$2,277

$8,170

$8,485 Common shares outstanding

(in thousands)

(e)

5,696

5,715

5,744

5,787

5,735









































TANGIBLE MEASURES































Tangible book value per common share

(b)/(e)

$16.00

$15.92

$15.03

$14.65

$14.47









































Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(b)/(a)

8.33 %

8.33 %

8.02 %

7.97 %

7.79 %









































Return on average tangible

common equity (annualized)

(1)

7.49 %

9.99 %

10.05 %

10.08 %

11.29 %

9.37 %

10.85 %





(1) Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)

Contact: Thomas S. Elley

205-582-1200

SOURCE First US Bancshares, Inc.