First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings: Six-month EPS Growth of 52% Over 2022

First US Bancshares, Inc.

26 Jul, 2023, 16:15 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Quarter Highlights:

Net Income

Diluted Earnings per share

Return on average assets
(annualized)

Return on average common
equity (annualized)

Return on average tangible
common equity (annualized) (1)

Loans to deposits

$2.0 million

$0.31

0.79 %

9.48 %

10.41 %

87.3 %

First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("2Q2023"), compared to $2.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("1Q2023") and $1.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("2Q2022").  Net income totaled $4.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 52.4% on diluted earnings per share.

The table below summarizes selected financial data for each of the periods presented.

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended


2023

2022

2023

2022


June
30,

March
31,

December
31,

September
30,

June
30,

June
30,

June
30,

Results of Operations:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income

$

12,999

$

11,960

$

11,621

$

10,670

$

9,525

$

24,959

$

18,906

Interest expense

3,676


2,526


1,730


1,155


699


6,202


1,371

Net interest income

9,323


9,434


9,891


9,515


8,826


18,757


17,535

Provision for credit losses

300


269


527


1,165


895


569


1,616

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

9,023


9,165


9,364


8,350


7,931


18,188


15,919

Non-interest income

799


829


678


1,088


856


1,628


1,685

Non-interest expense

7,151


7,270


7,106


7,032


6,878


14,421


13,934

Income before income taxes

2,671


2,724


2,936


2,406


1,909


5,395


3,670

Provision for income taxes

648


652


708


546


494


1,300


894

Net income

$

2,023

$

2,072

$

2,228

$

1,860

$

1,415

$

4,095

$

2,776

Per Share Data:




















Basic net income per share

$

0.34

$

0.35

$

0.37

$

0.31

$

0.23

$

0.69

$

0.45

Diluted net income per share

$

0.31

$

0.33

$

0.35

$

0.29

$

0.22

$

0.64

$

0.42

Dividends declared

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.10

$

0.06

Key Measures (Period End):




















Total assets

$

1,068,126

$

1,026,658

$

994,667

$

989,277

$

955,385






Tangible assets (1)

1,060,435


1,018,912


986,866


981,421


947,462






Total loans

814,494


775,889


773,873


750,271


714,637






Allowance for credit losses

11,536


11,599


9,422


9,373


8,751






Investment securities, net

124,404


128,689


132,657


145,903


152,536






Total deposits

932,628


897,885


870,025


846,537


844,296






Short-term borrowings

30,000


25,000


20,038


40,106


10,088






Long-term borrowings

10,763


10,744


10,726


10,708


10,690






Total shareholders' equity

85,725


84,757


85,135


83,103


82,576






Tangible common equity (1)

78,034


77,011


77,334


75,247


74,653






Book value per common share

14.59


14.45


14.65


14.30


14.05






Tangible book value per common share (1)

13.28


13.13


13.31


12.95


12.70






Key Ratios:




















Return on average assets (annualized)

0.79

%

0.85

%

0.90

%

0.75

%

0.58

%

0.82

%

0.58

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.48

%

10.02

%

10.60

%

8.78

%

6.55

%

9.74

%

6.36

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)

10.41

%

11.05

%

11.70

%

9.69

%

7.21

%

10.72

%

6.99

%

Net interest margin

3.88

%

4.13

%

4.27

%

4.10

%

3.91

%

4.00

%

3.94

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

70.6

%

70.8

%

67.2

%

66.3

%

71.0

%

70.7

%

72.5

%

Total loans to deposits

87.3

%

86.4

%

88.9

%

88.6

%

84.6

%





Total loans to assets

76.3

%

75.6

%

77.8

%

75.8

%

74.8

%





Common equity to total assets

8.03

%

8.26

%

8.56

%

8.40

%

8.64

%





Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

7.36

%

7.56

%

7.84

%

7.67

%

7.88

%





Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)

9.19

%

9.36

%

9.39

%

9.23

%

9.33

%





Allowance for credit losses as % of loans

1.42

%

1.49

%

1.22

%

1.25

%

1.22

%





Nonperforming assets as % of total assets

0.15

%

0.18

%

0.24

%

0.28

%

0.18

%





Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans

0.14

%

0.11

%

0.25

%

0.29

%

0.36

%

0.14

%

0.34

%

(1)  Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 12.

(2)  Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)

(3)  First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased to report a quarter of solid earnings amid a turbulent environment in the banking industry," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. "While net interest margin compressed during the quarter, we experienced substantial loan growth which enabled us to maintain reasonably consistent net interest income compared to the previous quarter. The Company's significant year-over-year earnings improvement reflects both the overall beneficial impact of the higher interest rate environment on net interest income, as well as reduced provisioning for credit losses resulting from the Company's ongoing strategic efforts to improve the Company's asset quality.  To date, the results of these efforts have exceeded our expectations," concluded Mr. House.    

Strategic Focus and Impact on Asset Quality

Since late 2021, the Company has benefited from strategic initiatives implemented in the third quarter of 2021 that were designed to improve operating efficiency, focus the Company's loan growth activities, and fortify asset quality. The most significant component of these initiatives was the cessation of new business at the Bank's wholly-owned consumer loan-focused subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company ("ALC").  This initiative, which included the closure of ALC's branch lending locations in September 2021, served to significantly decrease the Company's non-interest expense beginning in 2022, and is expected to substantially improve the Company's consumer lending asset quality as ALC's remaining loans pay down over time. Historically, ALC's loans have produced significantly higher levels of charge-offs than the Bank's other loan portfolios.

As of June 30, 2023, remaining loans at ALC totaled $14.2 million, compared to $20.2 million as of December 31, 2022. During the first half of 2023, the Company began to realize substantially lower levels of net charge-offs associated with ALC loans as compared to prior periods. Net charge-offs on ALC loans totaled $0.2 million, or 2.61% of average loans, during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $1.1 million, or 6.36% of average loans, during the six months ended June 30, 2022. While ALC's loans have decreased, management has continued to focus the Company's loan growth activities on other consumer portfolios of higher credit quality. In recent years, the Company's primary vehicle for consumer loan growth has been through the Bank's indirect consumer lending program which now operates in 17 states and consists of loans collateralized by recreational vehicles, campers, boats, horse trailers and cargo trailers. As of June 30, 2023, loans obtained through the indirect program totaled $300.2 million, compared to $266.6 million as of December 31, 2022. The weighted average credit score of loans in the indirect program totaled 770 as of June 30, 2023, and the weighted average credit score of loans added to the portfolio during the first six months of 2023 totaled 792. While net charge-offs in the indirect portfolio have increased in 2023 compared to 2022, loss percentages remain relatively low compared to ALC's historic levels. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans in the indirect portfolio totaled 0.20% during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.08% during the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The reductions in ALC's lending portfolio and growth in consumer lending of more favorable credit quality through the indirect program have contributed to substantial improvement in the credit quality of the Company's consumer portfolio since late 2021, and accordingly, has led to improvement in the Company's overall asset quality.  As of June 30, 2023, the Company's nonperforming assets as a percentage of assets decreased to 0.15%, compared to 0.24% as of December 31, 2022, while net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans decreased to 0.14% during the first six months of 2023, compared to 0.34% during the first six months of 2022.

Other Second Quarter Financial Results

Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category as of the end of each of the most recent five quarters.

Quarter Ended


2023

2022


June
30,

March
31,

December
31,

September
30,

June
30,


(Dollars in Thousands)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Real estate loans:









Construction, land development and other land loans

$91,231

$69,398

$53,914

$36,230

$40,647

Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

85,101

86,622

87,995

84,452

69,109

Secured by multi-family residential properties

54,719

63,368

67,852

72,377

66,851

Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties

204,270

198,266

200,156

200,707

187,032

Commercial and industrial loans

60,568

65,708

73,546

65,935

65,909

Consumer loans:









Direct

7,593

8,435

9,851

11,950

14,891

Branch retail

10,830

12,222

13,992

15,878

17,992

Indirect

300,182

271,870

266,567

262,742

252,206

Total loans held for investment

$814,494

$775,889

$773,873

$750,271

$714,637

Allowance for credit losses

11,536

11,599

9,422

9,373

8,751

Net loans held for investment

$802,958

$764,290

$764,451

$740,898

$705,886

Total loans increased by $38.6 million, or 5.0%, during 2Q2023. Loan volume increases during the quarter were driven primarily by growth in indirect consumer, construction, and commercial real estate (secured by non-farm, non-residential properties). The increase in construction was primarily attributable to growth in construction fundings on multi-family residential projects, while the growth in commercial real estate reflected ongoing economic growth in the Company's service territories, albeit at a slowing pace. Growth in indirect consumer lending was consistent with continued demand for the products collateralized through the Company's indirect program. Indirect loan growth tends to be seasonal due to its emphasis on outdoor recreational products, with growth typically more pronounced in the spring and early summer months. Loan growth in 2Q2023 was partially offset by decreases in the residential real estate and commercial and industrial categories, as well as the direct consumer and branch retail consumer categories. Loans in direct consumer and branch retail were expected to decrease as they comprise the majority of ALC's remaining loan balances. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total loans increased by $40.6 million, or 5.2%, compared to growth of $6.3 million, or 0.9%, during the corresponding period of 2022.

Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income totaled $9.3 million in 2Q2023, compared to $9.4 million in 1Q2023. Net interest margin was 3.88% in 2Q2023, compared to 4.13% in 1Q2023. The decrease in both net interest income and margin compared to the previous quarter resulted from the ongoing impact of the rising interest rate environment as interest-bearing liabilities repriced faster than interest-earning assets during the quarter. Year-over-year, the Company has benefited from the rising interest rate environment that has persisted since March 2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income totaled $18.8 million (net interest margin of 4.00%), compared to $17.5 million (net interest margin of 3.94%) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.  During the first six months of 2023, the competitive environment related to deposit pricing became increasingly more acute as the banking industry increased its focus on deposit growth in the wake of bank failures that occurred in the industry, primarily during 1Q2023. Given this environment, management focused efforts during 2Q2023 on both maintaining core deposit levels and growing deposits through competitive pricing.

Deposit Growth – Deposit growth totaled $34.7 million, or 3.9%, during 2Q2023. The growth included an increase of $5.9 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $28.8 million in interest-bearing accounts. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, total deposits increased $62.6 million, or 7.2%. The year-to-date growth included an increase of $71.9 million in interest-bearing deposits, offset by a decrease of $9.3 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. The year-to-date shift to interest-bearing deposits is consistent with deposit holders seeking to maximize interest earnings on their accounts, particularly during 1Q2023. In addition, deposit growth for the first six months of 2023 included growth of $40.2 million in wholesale brokered deposits that were acquired in order to further enhance the Company's liquidity position following the bank failures that occurred during 1Q2023. As of June 30, 2023, core deposits, which exclude time deposits of $250 thousand or more and all brokered deposits, totaled $785.7 million, or 84.2% of total deposits, compared to $761.7 million, or 84.8% of total deposits as of March 31, 2023, and $778.1 million, or 89.4% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2022.  

Deployment of Funds – Management seeks to deploy earning assets in an efficient manner to maximize net interest income while maintaining appropriate levels of liquidity to protect the safety and soundness of the organization. Management's decisions, particularly during the latter portion of 1Q2023 and throughout 2Q2023 were focused on maintaining the Company's strong liquidity position. As part of this focus, management elected to hold higher levels of cash and cash equivalents and did not seek to re-deploy excess cash into the Company's investment securities portfolio during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $74.7 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $68.4 million as of March 31, 2023, and $30.2 million as of December 31, 2022. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios, totaled $124.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $128.7 million as of March 31, 2023, and $132.7 million as of December 31, 2022. The expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio was 3.6 years as of June 30, 2023, compared to 3.5 years as of December 31, 2022. Management will continue to evaluate opportunities to invest excess cash balances within the context of anticipated loan and deposit growth and current liquidity needs.

Provision for Credit Losses – The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.3 million during both 2Q2023 and 1Q2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, provision for credit losses totaled $0.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The year-to-date decrease in 2023 compared to 2022 was primarily the result of the cessation of business strategy at ALC which led to significantly reduced net charge-offs as ALC's loans have paid down. 

The tables below summarize changes in the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans during the first six months of 2023, including the impact of the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard on January 1, 2023.

As of and for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Construction,
Land
Development,
and Other

Real Estate
1-4
Family

Real
Estate
Multi-
Family

Non-
Farm Non-
Residential

Commercial
and
Industrial

Direct
Consumer

Branch
Retail

Indirect
Consumer

Total


(Dollars in Thousands)


(Unaudited)

Allowance for credit losses:

















Beginning balance

$517

$832

$646

$1,970

$919

$866

$518

$3,154

$9,422

Impact of adopting CECL

(94)

(39)

(85)

(147)

(20)

47

628

1,833

2,123

Charge-offs


(55)




(415)

(266)

(301)

(1,037)

Recoveries


23




347

146

33

549

Provision

204

11

(145)

(76)

(327)

(215)

(90)

1,117

479

Ending balance

$627

$772

$416

$1,747

$572

$630

$936

$5,836

$11,536





















Allowance for Credit Losses as a Percentage of Total Loans (Before and After CECL Adoption)

December 31, 2022

0.95 %

0.94 %

0.95 %

0.99 %

1.25 %

8.61 %

3.64 %

1.18 %

1.22 %

January 1, 2023 (adoption)

0.78 %

0.90 %

0.83 %

0.91 %

1.22 %

9.08 %

8.05 %

1.87 %

1.49 %

March 31, 2023

0.75 %

0.89 %

0.80 %

0.89 %

1.19 %

10.57 %

8.74 %

1.95 %

1.49 %

June 30, 2023

0.69 %

0.91 %

0.76 %

0.86 %

0.94 %

8.30 %

8.64 %

1.94 %

1.42 %

In addition to the provision for credit losses noted in the table above, the Company recorded $0.1 million to the provision for credit losses associated with unfunded commitments during the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income levels remained relatively consistent, totaling $0.8 million in both 2Q2023 and 1Q2023 and $0.9 million in 2Q2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $1.6 million, compared to $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $7.2 million in 2Q2023, compared to $7.3 million in 1Q2023, and $6.9 million 2Q2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $14.4 million, compared to $13.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase comparing 2Q2023 to 2Q2022, as well as the year-to-date periods, resulted from nonrecurring gains on the sale of OREO properties that offset non-interest expense in 2022, but were not repeated in 2023.

Shareholders' Equity – As of June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $85.7 million, or 8.0% of total assets, compared to $85.1 million, or 8.6% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity resulted from earnings, net of dividends paid, offset by the CECL transition adjustment which reduced retained earnings by $1.8 million, net of tax, as well as a net increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss totaling $1.4 million associated with fair value declines in the available-for-sale investment portfolio and reclassification adjustments associated with terminated interest rate swaps. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's ratio of common equity to total assets totaled 8.03%, compared to 8.56% as of December 31, 2022, while the Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets totaled 7.36% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 7.84% as of December 31, 2022.  

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock in 2Q2023. The dividend is consistent with amounts paid in 1Q2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 ("4Q2022"). During each of the first three quarters of 2022, the Company paid cash dividends of $0.03 per common share. The increased dividend beginning in 4Q2022 is commensurate with the earnings improvement experienced by the Company in both  the six months ended June 30, 2023 and full year 2022.

Regulatory Capital – During 2Q2023, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 10.85%, its total capital ratio was 12.10%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.19%.

Liquidity – As of June 30, 2023, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances and brokered deposits. In addition, the Company has access to the Federal Reserve's discount window and its Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), the latter of which was established during 1Q2023 in response to the liquidity events that occurred in the banking industry. Both the discount window and the BTFP allow borrowing on pledged collateral that includes eligible investment securities and, in certain circumstances, eligible loans. The discount window allows borrowing under 90-day terms, while borrowing terms under the BTFP are up to one year. The BTFP also allows investment securities to be pledged as collateral at 100% of par value when par value is greater than fair value. Although management periodically tests the Company's ability to access cash from the Federal Reserve, the Company had no balances outstanding under either the discount window or BTFP s of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

In response to heightened liquidity concerns for the banking industry, in 1Q2023, management undertook procedures designed to enhance the Company's liquidity position, including holding higher levels of on-balance sheet cash. During 2Q2023, management further enhanced on-balance sheet liquidity levels primarily through growth in unencumbered deposits. Exclusive of wholesale brokered deposit fundings, the Company's total deposits increased by $29.8 million, or 3.7%, comparing June 30, 2023 to March 31, 2023. Although events during 1Q2023 strained the banking industry as a whole, the Company's management remains confident in the stability of the Company's core deposit base which has served as the Company's primary funding source for many years. Excluding wholesale brokered deposits, as of June 30, 2023, the Company had over 29 thousand deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $28.4 thousand per account. Estimated uninsured deposits (calculated as deposit amounts per deposit holder in excess of $250 thousand, the maximum amount of federal deposit insurance, and excluding deposits secured by pledged assets) totaled $161.7 million, or 17.3% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $148.3 million, or 17.1% of total deposits.

The table below provides information on the Company's on-balance sheet liquidity, as well as readily available sources of liquidity as of both June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

June 30,
 2023

December 31,
 2022

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Liquidity from cash and federal funds sold:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

74,668

$

30,152

Federal funds sold

721


1,768

Liquidity from cash and federal funds sold

75,389


31,920

Liquidity from pledgable investment securities:




Investment securities available-for sale, at fair value

122,933


130,795

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

1,471


1,862

Less: securities pledged

(43,893)


(54,717)

Less: estimated collateral value discounts

(10,653)


(7,833)

Liquidity from pledgable investment securities

69,858


70,107

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans) at FHLB

10,996


18,215

Unsecured lines of credit with banks

28,000


45,000

Total readily available liquidity

$

184,243

$

165,242

The table calculates readily available sources of liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, federal funds sold, and other liquidity sources.  Certain of the measures have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"); however, management believes that the non-GAAP measures are beneficial to the reader as they enhance the overall understanding of the Company's liquidity position and can be used as a supplement to GAAP-based measures of liquidity. Specifically, liquidity from pledgable investment securities and total readily available liquidity are non-GAAP measures used by management and regulators to analyze a portion of the Company's liquidity. Management uses these measures to evaluate the Company's liquidity position. Pledgable investment securities are considered by management as a readily available source of liquidity since the Company has the ability to pledge the securities with the FHLB or Federal Reserve to obtain immediate funding. Both available-for-sale and held-for-maturity securities may be pledged at fair value with the FHLB and through the Federal Reserve discount window. The amounts shown as liquidity from pledgable investment securities represents total investment securities as recorded on the balance sheet, less reductions for securities already pledged and discounts expected to be taken by the lender to determine collateral value. The calculations are intended to reflect minimum levels of liquidity readily available to the Company through the pledging of investment securities, and do not contemplate the additional available liquidity that could be available from the Federal Reserve through the BTFP.

Other readily available sources of liquidity include unused collateral in the form of loans that the Company had pledged with the FHLB, as well as unsecured lines of credit with other banks. The unused lendable collateral value at the FHLB presented in the table represents only the amount immediately available to the Company from loans already pledged by the Company to the FHLB as of each balance sheet date presented. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company's total remaining credit availability with the FHLB was $248.0 million and $246.8 million, respectively, subject to the pledging of additional collateral which may include eligible investment securities and loans. In addition, the Company has access to additional sources of liquidity that generally could be obtained over a period of time. For example, the Company has access to unsecured brokered deposits through the wholesale funding markets. Management believes the Company's on-balance sheet and other readily available liquidity provide strong indicators of the Company's ability to fund obligations in a stressed liquidity environment. 

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), a consumer loan company.  The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include risk related to the Company's credit, including that if loan losses are greater than anticipated; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for credit losses and financial results; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings,  leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

THREE MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2023 AND 2022

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022


Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets:

















Total loans

$

792,382

$

11,764


5.95

%

$

698,696

$

8,742


5.02

%

Taxable investment securities

125,965


671


2.14

%

147,799


663


1.80

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

1,048


4


1.53

%

2,540


11


1.74

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,415


27


7.65

%

798


8


4.02

%

Federal funds sold

602


7


4.66

%

81


1


4.95

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

41,144


526


5.13

%

54,753


100


0.73

%

Total interest-earning assets

962,556


12,999


5.42

%

904,667


9,525


4.22

%



















Noninterest-earning assets

60,895








66,990






Total

$

1,023,451







$

971,657

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Demand deposits

$

215,645

$

185


0.34

%

$

253,887

$

130


0.21

%

Savings deposits

224,512


1,155


2.06

%

209,982


210


0.40

%

Time deposits

298,418


1,982


2.66

%

205,790


244


0.48

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

738,575


3,322


1.80

%

669,659


584


0.35

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

158,379








189,600






Total deposits

896,954


3,322


1.49

%

859,259


584


0.27

%

Borrowings

31,633


354


4.49

%

17,569


115


2.63

%

Total funding costs

928,587


3,676


1.59

%

876,828


699


0.32

%



















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,204








8,179






Shareholders' equity

85,660








86,650






Total

$

1,023,451







$

971,657

























Net interest income



$

9,323







$

8,826



Net interest margin







3.88

%







3.91

%

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2023 AND 2022

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022


Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets:

















Total loans

$

781,686

$

22,746


5.87

%

$

697,701

$

17,589


5.08

%

Taxable investment securities

127,892


1,351


2.13

%

139,101


1,148


1.66

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

1,053


7


1.34

%

2,655


23


1.75

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,524


55


7.28

%

839


16


3.85

%

Federal funds sold

1,591


36


4.56

%

81


1


2.49

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

30,892


764


4.99

%

56,297


129


0.46

%

Total interest-earning assets

944,638


24,959


5.33

%

896,674


18,906


4.25

%



















Noninterest-earning assets

61,612








65,978






Total

$

1,006,250







$

962,652

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Demand deposits

$

221,480

$

381


0.35

%

$

252,259

$

256


0.20

%

Savings deposits

209,279


1,708


1.65

%

203,535


351


0.35

%

Time deposits

284,433


3,370


2.39

%

208,245


493


0.48

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

715,192


5,459


1.54

%

664,039


1,100


0.33

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

162,441








182,482






Total deposits

877,633


5,459


1.25

%

846,521


1,100


0.26

%

Borrowings

34,412


743


4.35

%

19,133


271


2.86

%

Total funding costs

912,045


6,202


1.37

%

865,654


1,371


0.32

%



















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,448








8,930






Shareholders' equity

84,757








88,068






Total

$

1,006,250







$

962,652

























Net interest income



$

18,757







$

17,535



Net interest margin







4.00

%







3.94

%

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



June 30,

December 31,


2023

2022


(Unaudited)



ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

11,555

$

11,844

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

63,113


18,308

Total cash and cash equivalents

74,668


30,152

Federal funds sold

721


1,768

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

122,933


130,795

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

1,471


1,862

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

1,802


1,359

Loans held for investment

814,494


773,873

Less allowance for credit losses

11,536


9,422

Net loans held for investment

802,958


764,451

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

24,050


24,439

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

16,546


16,399

Accrued interest receivable

3,151


3,011

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net

7,691


7,801

Other real estate owned

617


686

Other assets

11,518


11,944

Total assets

$

1,068,126

$

994,667

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing

$

160,534

$

169,822

Interest-bearing

772,094


700,203

Total deposits

932,628


870,025

Accrued interest expense

1,563


607

Other liabilities

7,447


8,136

Short-term borrowings

30,000


20,038

Long-term borrowings

10,763


10,726

Total liabilities

982,401


909,532

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,738,156 and
    7,680,856 shares issued, respectively; 5,874,765 and 5,812,258 shares outstanding,
   respectively

75


75

Additional paid-in capital

14,675


14,510

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(8,622)


(7,241)

Retained earnings

106,157


104,460

Less treasury stock: 1,863,391 and 1,868,598 shares at cost, respectively

(26,560)


(26,669)

Total shareholders' equity

85,725


85,135

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,068,126

$

994,667

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans

$

11,764

$

8,742

$

22,746

$

17,589

Interest on investment securities

675


674


1,358


1,171

Interest on deposits in banks

526


100


764


129

Other

34


9


91


17

Total interest income

12,999


9,525


24,959


18,906













Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

3,322


584


5,459


1,100

Interest on borrowings

354


115


743


271

Total interest expense

3,676


699


6,202


1,371













Net interest income

9,323


8,826


18,757


17,535













Provision for credit losses

300


895


569


1,616













Net interest income after provision for credit losses

9,023


7,931


18,188


15,919













Non-interest income:











Service and other charges on deposit accounts

282


294


567


593

Lease income

235


211


466


425

Other income, net

282


351


595


667

Total non-interest income

799


856


1,628


1,685













Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

3,968


4,052


8,190


8,382

Net occupancy and equipment

893


841


1,728


1,607

Computer services

430


430


851


807

Insurance expense and assessments

406


293


733


660

Fees for professional services

159


280


404


548

Other expense

1,295


982


2,515


1,930

Total non-interest expense

7,151


6,878


14,421


13,934













Income before income taxes

2,671


1,909


5,395


3,670

Provision for income taxes

648


494


1,300


894

Net income

$

2,023

$

1,415

$

4,095

$

2,776

Basic net income per share

$

0.34

$

0.23

$

0.69

$

0.45

Diluted net income per share

$

0.31

$

0.22

$

0.64

$

0.42

Dividends per share

$

0.05

$

0.03

$

0.10

$

0.06

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the consolidated financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.


Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended




2023

2022

2023

2022




June
30,

March
31,

December 
31,

September
30,

June 
30,

June 30,

June 30,




(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)




(Unaudited Reconciliation)

TANGIBLE BALANCES






















Total assets


$

1,068,126

$

1,026,658

$

994,667

$

989,277

$

955,385






Less: Goodwill



7,435


7,435


7,435


7,435


7,435






Less: Core deposit intangible



256


311


366


421


488






Tangible assets

(a)

$

1,060,435

$

1,018,912

$

986,866

$

981,421

$

947,462






























Total shareholders' equity


$

85,725

$

84,757

$

85,135

$

83,103

$

82,576






Less: Goodwill



7,435


7,435


7,435


7,435


7,435






Less: Core deposit intangible



256


311


366


421


488






Tangible common equity

(b)

$

78,034

$

77,011

$

77,334

$

75,247

$

74,653






























Average shareholders' equity


$

85,660

$

83,837

$

83,390

$

84,085

$

86,650

$

84,757

$

88,068

Less: Average goodwill



7,435


7,435


7,435


7,435


7,435


7,435


7,435

Less: Average core deposit intangible



282


337


392


451


523


310


559

Average tangible shareholders' equity

(c)

$

77,943

$

76,065

$

75,563

$

76,199

$

78,692

$

77,012

$

80,074
























Net income

(d)

$

2,023

$

2,072

$

2,228

$

1,860

$

1,415

$

4,095

$

2,776

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

(e)

5,875


5,867


5,812


5,812


5,876






























TANGIBLE MEASURES






















Tangible book value per common share

(b)/(e)

$

13.28

$

13.13

$

13.31

$

12.95

$

12.70






























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(b)/(a)

7.36

%

7.56

%

7.84

%

7.67

%

7.88

%





























Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

(1)

10.41

%

11.05

%

11.70

%

9.69

%

7.21

%

10.72

%

6.99

%


(1)

Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)

Contact:

Thomas S. Elley

205-582-1200

SOURCE First US Bancshares, Inc.

