First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings: Nine-month Diluted EPS Growth of $0.07 Over 2023

First US Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 24, 2024, 16:15 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Quarter Highlights:

Net Income

Diluted Earnings per share

Return on average assets
(annualized)

Return on average common
equity (annualized)

Return on average tangible
common equity (annualized)
(1)

Loans to deposits

$2.2 million

$0.36

0.82 %

9.21 %

9.99 %

81.9 %

First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("3Q2024"), compared to $2.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 ("2Q2024") and $2.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("3Q2023"). For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income totaled $6.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The table below summarizes selected financial data for each of the periods presented.

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended


2024

2023

2024

2023


September
30,

June
30,

March
31,

December
31,

September
30,

September
30,

September
30,

Results of Operations:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income

$

15,017

$

14,546

$

14,277

$

13,945

$

13,902

$

43,840

$

38,861

Interest expense

5,832


5,370


5,237


4,835


4,419


16,439


10,621

Net interest income

9,185


9,176


9,040


9,110


9,483


27,401


28,240

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

152


-


-


(434)


184


152


753

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

9,033


9,176


9,040


9,544


9,299


27,249


27,487

Non-interest income

901


835


865


916


837


2,601


2,465

Non-interest expense

6,990


7,272


7,147


7,401


7,319


21,409


21,740

Income before income taxes

2,944


2,739


2,758


3,059


2,817


8,441


8,212

Provision for income taxes

722


612


651


782


704


1,985


2,004

Net income

$

2,222

$

2,127

$

2,107

$

2,277

$

2,113

$

6,456

$

6,208

Per Share Data:




















Basic net income per share

$

0.38

$

0.36

$

0.36

$

0.38

$

0.35

$

1.10

$

1.04

Diluted net income per share

$

0.36

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.36

$

0.33

$

1.04

$

0.97

Dividends declared

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.15

$

0.15

Key Measures (Period End):




















Total assets

$

1,100,235

$

1,083,313

$

1,070,541

$

1,072,940

$

1,065,239






Tangible assets (1)

1,092,733


1,075,781


1,062,972


1,065,334


1,057,597






Total loans

803,308


819,126


822,941


821,791


815,300






Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases

10,116


10,227


10,436


10,507


11,380






Investment securities, net

145,044


144,876


126,363


136,669


127,823






Total deposits

981,149


954,455


943,268


950,191


927,038






Short-term borrowings

-


15,000


15,000


10,000


30,000






Long-term borrowings

10,854


10,836


10,817


10,799


10,781






Total shareholders' equity

98,491


93,836


92,326


90,593


87,408






Tangible common equity (1)

90,989


86,304


84,757


82,987


79,766






Book value per common share

17.23


16.34


15.95


15.80


14.88






Tangible book value per common share (1)

15.92


15.03


14.65


14.47


13.58






Key Ratios:




















Return on average assets (annualized)

0.82

%

0.80

%

0.80

%

0.86

%

0.80

%

0.81

%

0.81

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.21

%

9.23

%

9.25

%

10.31

%

9.65

%

9.23

%

9.71

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)

9.99

%

10.05

%

10.08

%

11.29

%

10.58

%

10.04

%

10.67

%

Net interest margin

3.60

%

3.69

%

3.65

%

3.67

%

3.79

%

3.65

%

3.93

%

Efficiency ratio (2)

69.3

%

72.6

%

72.2

%

73.8

%

70.9

%

71.4

%

70.8

%

Total loans to deposits

81.9

%

85.8

%

87.2

%

86.5

%

87.9

%





Total loans to assets

73.0

%

75.6

%

76.9

%

76.6

%

76.5

%





Common equity to total assets

8.95

%

8.66

%

8.62

%

8.44

%

8.21

%





Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

8.33

%

8.02

%

7.97

%

7.79

%

7.54

%





Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)

9.49

%

9.46

%

9.37

%

9.36

%

9.09

%





ACL on loans and leases as % of total loans

1.26

%

1.25

%

1.27

%

1.28

%

1.40

%





Nonperforming assets as % of total assets

0.60

%

0.27

%

0.28

%

0.28

%

0.29

%





Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans

0.12

%

0.10

%

0.09

%

0.19

%

0.10

%

0.10

%

0.12

%

(1)  Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 10.

(2)  Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)

(3)  First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio

CEO Commentary

"We are pleased to report continued improvement in earnings per share, as well as a balance sheet poised for growth," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. "Although loan growth has not developed this year, market volatility has provided opportunities to strengthen the Company's balance sheet, and we have capitalized on those opportunities. This includes both the deployment of funds into favorably yielding investment securities, as well as strategies aimed at reducing interest expense over time. Our team remains focused on sound and prudent growth that will further enhance our balance sheet positioning and lead to even stronger profitability," continued Mr. House.                                           

Financial Results

Loans and Leases – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category as of the end of each of the most recent five quarters.

Quarter Ended


2024

2023


September
30,

June
30,

March
31,

December
31,

September
30,


(Dollars in Thousands)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Real estate loans:









Construction, land development and other land loans

$53,098

$72,183

$102,282

$88,140

$90,051

Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

70,067

70,272

74,361

76,200

83,876

Secured by multi-family residential properties

100,627

97,527

62,145

62,397

56,506

Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties

224,611

218,386

212,465

213,586

199,116

Commercial and industrial loans

44,872

46,249

57,112

60,515

59,369

Consumer loans:









Direct

5,018

5,272

5,590

5,938

6,544

Branch retail

6,233

6,879

7,794

8,670

9,648

Indirect

298,782

302,358

301,192

306,345

310,190

Total loans and leases held for investment

$803,308

$819,126

$822,941

$821,791

$815,300

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

10,116

10,227

10,436

10,507

11,380

Net loans and leases held for investment

$793,192

$808,899

$812,505

$811,284

$803,920

Total loan volume decreased by $15.8 million, or 1.9%, in 3Q2024, driven primarily by payoffs of construction loans, and to a lesser extent, reductions in the consumer indirect and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan categories. These reductions were partially offset by growth in commercial real estate (non-farm, non-residential) and multi-family residential loans. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total loans decreased by $18.5 million, or 2.2%. While the Company experienced a reduction in loan volume during the first nine months of 2024, average loan balances remained higher than average loan balances during the corresponding period of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, average total loans were $821.0 million, compared to $795.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income remained consistent comparing 3Q2024 to 2Q2024, and decreased $0.3 million, or 3.1%, comparing 3Q2024 to 3Q2023. Net interest margin totaled 3.60% for 3Q2024, compared to 3.69% in 2Q2024 and 3.79% in 3Q2023. In general, net interest margin has declined amid the higher interest rate environment that has persisted since 2022 as interest-bearing liabilities repriced at faster rates than interest-bearing assets. The decrease in net interest margin in 3Q2024 compared to 2Q2024 was primarily attributable to reductions of gain accretion in 3Q2024 on previously terminated interest rate swaps, as well as accelerated interest expense associated with fees on brokered deposits that were called during the latter part of 3Q2024. In light of general market interest rate reductions that occurred during 3Q2024, the Company moved to replace callable brokered deposits with lower-rate deposits in an effort to reduce interest expense over time. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $27.4 million, compared to $28.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.  Net interest margin totaled 3.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 3.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Deposit Growth – Total deposits increased by $26.7 million, or 2.8%, during 3Q2024, due primarily to growth in interest-bearing demand deposits, and to a lesser extent, growth in interest-bearing time deposits and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. The growth in interest-bearing time deposits was driven primarily by growth of $10.0 million in wholesale brokered time deposits. Core deposits, which exclude time deposits of $250 thousand or more and all wholesale brokered deposits, totaled $833.5 million, or 85.0% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $819.5 million, or 86.2% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023.                                                    

Deployment of Funds – As of September 30, 2024, the Company held cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements totaling $97.8 million, or 8.9% of total assets, compared to $59.8 million, or 5.6% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios, totaled $145.0 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $136.7 million as of December 31, 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, $27.5 million was invested in taxable U.S. agency-sponsored bonds, resulting in improved yields in the investment portfolio. As of September 30, 2024, the expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio was 4.1 years, compared to 3.9 years as of December 31, 2023.      

Provision for Credit Losses – During both 3Q2024 and 3Q2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million.  No provision for credit losses was recorded during 2Q2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $0.2 million, compared to $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses comparing the first nine months of 2024 to the corresponding period of 2023 was due primarily to decreases in loan volume, as well as adjustments in economic forecasts that impact the calculation of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases.  As of September 30, 2024, the Company's ACL on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans was 1.26%, compared to 1.28% as of December 31, 2023.       

Asset Quality – Nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and OREO, totaled $6.6 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $3.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets comparing September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2023 resulted from two loans (from the C&I and 1-4 family residential categories) that moved into non-accrual status during 3Q2024. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.60% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.28% as of December 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans during 3Q2024 totaled 0.12%, compared to 0.10% during both 2Q2024 and 3Q2023.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $0.9 million in 3Q2024, compared to $0.8 million in both 2Q2024 and 3Q2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $2.6 million, compared to $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $7.0 million in 3Q2024, compared to $7.3 million in both 2Q2024 and 3Q2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $21.4 million, compared to $21.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Salaries and benefits expense decreased during the first nine months of 2024, compared to the corresponding period of 2023, primarily due to lower staff levels resulting from strategic initiatives implemented by the Company in prior years. In addition, other expenses were lower during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the corresponding period of 2023, due primarily to the recovery of check fraud losses and reduced collection expenses.  These reductions in non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2024 were partially offset by increases associated with occupancy and professional services expenses, as well as increases in legal, accounting and auditing fees. 

Shareholders' Equity – As of September 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $98.5 million, or 8.95% of total assets, compared to $90.6 million, or 8.44% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 resulted primarily from earnings, net of dividends paid and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. In addition, shareholders' equity was positively impacted during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 by reductions in the Company's accumulated other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in market interest rates, as well as the maturity of lower yielding investment securities. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.33% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 7.79% as of December 31, 2023.  

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock in 3Q2024, consistent with previous quarters in both 2024 and 2023.

Share Repurchases – During 3Q2024, the Company completed the repurchase of 29,500 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $10.83 per share. The repurchases were completed under the Company's previously announced share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2024, 352,813 shares remained available for repurchase under the program.

Regulatory Capital – During 3Q2024, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.46%, its total capital ratio was 12.64%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.49%.

Liquidity – As of September 30, 2024, the Company continued to maintain funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines with other banking institutions, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, the discount window of the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), and brokered deposits.

Banking Center Growth – As part of the Company's overall growth strategy, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company opened a new banking center in the Bearden area of Knoxville, Tennessee that replaced the Bank's previously existing Knoxville-Bearden location. In addition, the Company commenced renovation of a banking center office in Daphne, Alabama that was purchased from another financial institution. This location is expected to serve as the Bank's initial deposit gathering facility in the Daphne/Mobile area, and it is anticipated that the location will open to the public in early 2025.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include risk related to the Company's credit, including that if loan losses are greater than anticipated; the increased lending risks associated with commercial real estate lending; liquidity risks; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for credit losses and financial results; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings,  leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended


September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized
Yield/
Rate %

ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets:

















Total loans

$

821,444

$

13,206


6.40

%

$

821,294

$

12,584


6.08

%

Taxable investment securities

143,802


1,117


3.09

%

123,290


682


2.19

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

1,019


4


1.56

%

1,037


3


1.15

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

825


16


7.72

%

1,001


21


8.32

%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

5,285


71


5.34

%

1,069


14


5.20

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

43,191


603


5.55

%

44,379


598


5.35

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,015,566


15,017


5.88

%

992,070


13,902


5.56

%



















Noninterest-earning assets

64,632








61,235






Total

$

1,080,198







$

1,053,305

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Demand deposits

$

209,322


566


1.08

%

$

206,540


176


0.34

%

Savings deposits

244,022


1,650


2.69

%

244,932


1,570


2.54

%

Time deposits

355,819


3,493


3.91

%

323,824


2,476


3.03

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

809,163


5,709


2.81

%

775,296


4,222


2.16

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

153,171








161,381






Total deposits

962,334


5,709


2.36

%

936,677


4,222


1.79

%

Borrowings

11,769


123


4.16

%

19,468


197


4.01

%

Total funding costs

974,103


5,832


2.38

%

956,145


4,419


1.83

%



















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,095








10,263






Shareholders' equity

96,000








86,897






Total

$

1,080,198







$

1,053,305

























Net interest income



$

9,185







$

9,483



Net interest margin







3.60

%







3.79

%

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized Yield/
Rate %

Average
Balance

Interest

Annualized Yield/
Rate %

ASSETS

















Interest-earning assets:

















Total loans

$

821,008

$

38,989


6.34

%

$

795,033

$

35,330


5.94

%

Taxable investment securities

139,876


3,084


2.95

%

126,341


2,033


2.15

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

1,022


10


1.31

%

1,048


10


1.28

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

902


53


7.85

%

1,347


75


7.44

%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

5,580


226


5.41

%

1,415


51


4.82

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

35,748


1,478


5.52

%

35,437


1,362


5.14

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,004,136


43,840


5.83

%

960,621


38,861


5.41

%



















Noninterest-earning assets

66,076








61,484






Total

$

1,070,212







$

1,022,105

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest-bearing deposits:

















Demand deposits

$

204,805


1,242


0.81

%

$

216,445


557


0.34

%

Savings deposits

250,528


5,161


2.75

%

221,293


3,279


1.98

%

Time deposits

346,584


9,615


3.71

%

297,708


5,845


2.62

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

801,917


16,018


2.67

%

735,446


9,681


1.76

%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

151,317








162,084






Total deposits

953,234


16,018


2.24

%

897,530


9,681


1.44

%

Borrowings

13,710


421


4.10

%

29,375


940


4.28

%

Total funding costs

966,944


16,439


2.27

%

926,905


10,621


1.53

%



















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,816








9,722






Shareholders' equity

93,452








85,478






Total

$

1,070,212







$

1,022,105

























Net interest income



$

27,401







$

28,240



Net interest margin







3.65

%







3.93

%

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)




September 30,

December 31,


2024

2023


(Unaudited)



ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

10,867

$

12,987

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

71,442


37,292

Total cash and cash equivalents

82,309


50,279

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

15,524


9,475

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

144,275


135,565

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

769


1,104

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

781


1,201

Loans and leases held for investment

803,308


821,791

Less allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

10,116


10,507

Net loans and leases held for investment

793,192


811,284

Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

25,042


24,398

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

16,966


16,702

Accrued interest receivable

3,668


3,976

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net

7,502


7,606

Other real estate owned

538


602

Other assets

9,669


10,748

Total assets

$

1,100,235

$

1,072,940

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing

$

155,024

$

153,591

Interest-bearing

826,125


796,600

Total deposits

981,149


950,191

Accrued interest expense

2,030


2,030

Other liabilities

7,711


9,327

Short-term borrowings

-


10,000

Long-term borrowings

10,854


10,799

Total liabilities

1,001,744


982,347

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,819,565 and
    7,738,201 shares issued, respectively; 5,715,388 and 5,735,075 shares outstanding,
   respectively

78


75

Additional paid-in capital

15,349


14,972

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(3,479)


(6,431)

Retained earnings

115,551


109,959

Less treasury stock: 2,104,177 and 2,003,126 shares at cost, respectively

(29,008)


(27,982)

Total shareholders' equity

98,491


90,593

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,100,235

$

1,072,940

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)




Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September 30,

September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans

$

13,206

$

12,584

$

38,989

$

35,330

Interest on investment securities

1,121


685


3,094


2,043

Interest on deposits in banks

603


598


1,478


1,362

Other

87


35


279


126

Total interest income

15,017


13,902


43,840


38,861













Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

5,709


4,222


16,018


9,681

Interest on borrowings

123


197


421


940

Total interest expense

5,832


4,419


16,439


10,621













Net interest income

9,185


9,483


27,401


28,240













Provision for credit losses

152


184


152


753













Net interest income after provision for credit losses

9,033


9,299


27,249


27,487













Non-interest income:











Service and other charges on deposit accounts

312


302


909


869

Lease income

260


241


770


707

Other income, net

329


294


922


889

Total non-interest income

901


837


2,601


2,465













Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

3,837


4,120


11,815


12,310

Net occupancy and equipment

958


897


2,806


2,625

Computer services

449


464


1,336


1,315

Insurance expense and assessments

348


423


1,153


1,156

Fees for professional services

299


331


1,004


735

Other expense

1,099


1,084


3,295


3,599

Total non-interest expense

6,990


7,319


21,409


21,740













Income before income taxes

2,944


2,817


8,441


8,212

Provision for income taxes

722


704


1,985


2,004

Net income

$

2,222

$

2,113

$

6,456

$

6,208

Basic net income per share

$

0.38

$

0.35

$

1.10

$

1.04

Diluted net income per share

$

0.36

$

0.33

$

1.04

$

0.97

Dividends per share

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.15

$

0.15

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of liquidity, tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the consolidated financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Liquidity Measures

The table below provides information combining the Company's on-balance sheet liquidity with readily available off-balance sheet sources of liquidity as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

September 30,
 2024

December 31,
 2023

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Liquidity from cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

82,309

$

50,279

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

15,524


9,475

Total liquidity from cash, federal funds sold and securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements

97,833


59,754

Liquidity from pledgable investment securities:




Investment securities available-for sale, at fair value

144,275


135,565

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

769


1,104

Less: securities pledged

(39,585)


(41,375)

Less: estimated collateral value discounts

(9,930)


(11,129)

Total liquidity from pledgable investment securities

95,529


84,165

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans) at FHLB

24,771


21,696

Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans and securities) at FRB

165,157


161,729

Unsecured lines of credit with banks

48,000


48,000

Total readily available liquidity

$

431,290

$

375,344

The table above calculates readily available liquidity by combining cash and cash equivalents, federal funds sold, securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and unencumbered investment security values on the Company's consolidated balance sheet with off-balance sheet liquidity that is readily available through unused collateral pledged to the FHLB and FRB, as well as unsecured lines of credit with other banks. Liquidity from pledgable investment securities and total readily available liquidity are non-GAAP measures used by management and regulators to analyze a portion of the Company's liquidity. Management uses these measures to evaluate the Company's liquidity position.

Pledgable investment securities are considered by management as a readily available source of liquidity since the Company has the ability to pledge the securities with the FHLB or FRB to obtain immediate funding. Both available-for-sale and held-for-maturity securities may be pledged at fair value with the FHLB and through the FRB discount window. The amounts shown as liquidity from pledgable investment securities represent total investment securities as recorded on the consolidated balance sheet, less reductions for securities already pledged and discounts expected to be taken by the lender to determine collateral value.

The unused lendable collateral value at the FHLB presented in the table represents only the amount immediately available to the Company from loans already pledged by the Company to the FHLB as of each consolidated balance sheet date presented. As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company's total remaining credit availability with the FHLB was $294.8 million and $279.4 million, respectively, subject to the pledging of additional collateral which may include eligible investment securities and loans. In addition, the Company has access to additional sources of liquidity that generally could be obtained over a period of time, including access to unsecured brokered deposits through the wholesale funding markets. Management believes the Company's on-balance sheet and other readily available liquidity provide strong indicators of the Company's ability to fund obligations in a stressed liquidity environment.

Excluding wholesale brokered deposits, as of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately 30 thousand deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $30.4 thousand per account. Estimated uninsured deposits (calculated as deposit amounts per deposit holder in excess of $250 thousand, the maximum amount of federal deposit insurance, and excluding deposits secured by pledged assets) totaled $233.4 million, or 23.8% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $200.3 million, or 21.1% of total deposits.

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.


Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended




2024

2023

2024

2023




September
30,

June
30,

March
31,

December
31,

September
30,

September 30,

September 30,




(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)




(Unaudited Reconciliation)

TANGIBLE BALANCES















Total assets


$1,100,235

$1,083,313

$1,070,541

$1,072,940

$1,065,239



Less: Goodwill


7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435



Less: Core deposit intangible


67

97

134

171

207



Tangible assets

(a)

$1,092,733

$1,075,781

$1,062,972

$1,065,334

$1,057,597




















Total shareholders' equity


$98,491

$93,836

$92,326

$90,593

$87,408



Less: Goodwill


7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435



Less: Core deposit intangible


67

97

134

171

207



Tangible common equity

(b)

$90,989

$86,304

$84,757

$82,987

$79,766




















Average shareholders' equity


$96,000

$92,682

$91,645

$87,615

$86,897

$93,452

$85,478

Less: Average goodwill


7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

7,435

Less: Average core deposit intangible


80

115

151

188

229

115

282

Average tangible shareholders' equity

(c)

$88,485

$85,132

$84,059

$79,992

$79,233

$85,902

$77,761

















Net income

(d)

$2,222

$2,127

$2,107

$2,277

$2,113

$6,456

$6,208

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

(e)

5,715

5,744

5,787

5,735

5,875




















TANGIBLE MEASURES















Tangible book value per common share

(b)/(e)

$15.92

$15.03

$14.65

$14.47

$13.58




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(b)/(a)

8.33 %

8.02 %

7.97 %

7.79 %

7.54 %




















Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)

(1)

9.99 %

10.05 %

10.08 %

11.29 %

10.58 %

10.04 %

10.67 %


(1)

Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)

Contact:

Thomas S. Elley

205-582-1200

SOURCE First US Bancshares, Inc.

