First US Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings: Nine-month EPS Growth of 36.6% Over 2022
25 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Quarter Highlights:
|
Net Income
|
Diluted Earnings per share
|
Return on average assets
|
Return on average common
|
Return on average tangible
|
Loans to deposits
|
$2.1 million
|
$0.33
|
0.80 %
|
9.65 %
|
10.58 %
|
87.9 %
First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the "Company"), the parent company of First US Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 ("3Q2023"), compared to $2.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("2Q2023") and $1.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("3Q2022"). Net income totaled $6.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 36.6% on diluted earnings per share.
The table below summarizes selected financial data for each of the periods presented.
|
Quarter Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
September
|
June
|
March
|
December
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
Results of Operations:
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Interest income
|
$
|
13,902
|
$
|
12,999
|
$
|
11,960
|
$
|
11,621
|
$
|
10,670
|
$
|
38,861
|
$
|
29,576
|
Interest expense
|
4,419
|
3,676
|
2,526
|
1,730
|
1,155
|
10,621
|
2,526
|
Net interest income
|
9,483
|
9,323
|
9,434
|
9,891
|
9,515
|
28,240
|
27,050
|
Provision for credit losses
|
184
|
300
|
269
|
527
|
1,165
|
753
|
2,781
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
9,299
|
9,023
|
9,165
|
9,364
|
8,350
|
27,487
|
24,269
|
Non-interest income
|
837
|
799
|
829
|
678
|
1,088
|
2,465
|
2,773
|
Non-interest expense
|
7,319
|
7,151
|
7,270
|
7,106
|
7,032
|
21,740
|
20,966
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,817
|
2,671
|
2,724
|
2,936
|
2,406
|
8,212
|
6,076
|
Provision for income taxes
|
704
|
648
|
652
|
708
|
546
|
2,004
|
1,440
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,113
|
$
|
2,023
|
$
|
2,072
|
$
|
2,228
|
$
|
1,860
|
$
|
6,208
|
$
|
4,636
|
Per Share Data:
|
Basic net income per share
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
0.76
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
0.71
|
Dividends declared
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.09
|
Key Measures (Period End):
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,065,239
|
$
|
1,068,126
|
$
|
1,026,658
|
$
|
994,667
|
$
|
989,277
|
Tangible assets (1)
|
1,057,597
|
1,060,435
|
1,018,912
|
986,866
|
981,421
|
Total loans
|
815,300
|
814,494
|
775,889
|
773,873
|
750,271
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
11,380
|
11,536
|
11,599
|
9,422
|
9,373
|
Investment securities, net
|
127,823
|
124,404
|
128,689
|
132,657
|
145,903
|
Total deposits
|
927,038
|
932,628
|
897,885
|
870,025
|
846,537
|
Short-term borrowings
|
30,000
|
30,000
|
25,000
|
20,038
|
40,106
|
Long-term borrowings
|
10,781
|
10,763
|
10,744
|
10,726
|
10,708
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
87,408
|
85,725
|
84,757
|
85,135
|
83,103
|
Tangible common equity (1)
|
79,766
|
78,034
|
77,011
|
77,334
|
75,247
|
Book value per common share
|
14.88
|
14.59
|
14.45
|
14.65
|
14.30
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
13.58
|
13.28
|
13.13
|
13.31
|
12.95
|
Key Ratios:
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.79
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|
0.90
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
0.81
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (annualized)
|
9.65
|
%
|
9.48
|
%
|
10.02
|
%
|
10.60
|
%
|
8.78
|
%
|
9.71
|
%
|
7.15
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)
|
10.58
|
%
|
10.41
|
%
|
11.05
|
%
|
11.70
|
%
|
9.69
|
%
|
10.67
|
%
|
7.87
|
%
|
Net interest margin
|
3.79
|
%
|
3.88
|
%
|
4.13
|
%
|
4.27
|
%
|
4.10
|
%
|
3.93
|
%
|
4.00
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (2)
|
70.9
|
%
|
70.6
|
%
|
70.8
|
%
|
67.2
|
%
|
66.3
|
%
|
70.8
|
%
|
70.3
|
%
|
Total loans to deposits
|
87.9
|
%
|
87.3
|
%
|
86.4
|
%
|
88.9
|
%
|
88.6
|
%
|
Total loans to assets
|
76.5
|
%
|
76.3
|
%
|
75.6
|
%
|
77.8
|
%
|
75.8
|
%
|
Common equity to total assets
|
8.21
|
%
|
8.03
|
%
|
8.26
|
%
|
8.56
|
%
|
8.40
|
%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|
7.54
|
%
|
7.36
|
%
|
7.56
|
%
|
7.84
|
%
|
7.67
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)
|
9.09
|
%
|
9.19
|
%
|
9.36
|
%
|
9.39
|
%
|
9.23
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans
|
1.40
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.28
|
%
|
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 12.
|
(2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income)
|
(3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio
CEO Commentary
"We delivered improved operating results in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter and in the year-to-date results compared to the prior-year period," stated James F. House, President and CEO of the Company. "The Company's year-over-year earnings improvement reflects the impact of our strategic efforts over the past two years to both transform the Company's asset quality and improve operating efficiency. As we begin the fourth quarter, we are executing the final steps to wrap up these efforts, and we are moving forward with strategic planning efforts for the coming years," continued Mr. House.
Update on Strategic Initiatives
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company executed strategic initiatives that were designed to improve operating efficiency, focus the Company's loan growth activities, and fortify asset quality. The most significant component of these initiatives was the cessation of new business at the Bank's wholly owned consumer loan-focused subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company ("ALC"). This initiative, which included the closure of ALC's branch lending locations in September 2021, served to significantly decrease the Company's non-interest expense, and has led to substantial improvement in the Company's consumer lending asset quality as ALC's remaining loans pay down over time. Historically, ALC's loans have produced significantly higher levels of charge-offs than the Bank's other loan portfolios.
As of September 30, 2023, remaining loans at ALC totaled $12.1 million, compared to $20.2 million as of December 31, 2022. In 2023, as ALC's loans have continued to decrease, the Company has realized substantially lower levels of net charge-offs on the portfolio compared to prior periods. Net charge-offs on ALC loans totaled $0.3 million, or 2.09% of average loans, during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.5 million, or 6.38% of average loans, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, $0.2 million, or 1.3% of ALC's loans, were past due, compared to $0.8 million, or 3.8%, as of December 31, 2022.
Effective October 1, 2023, the Company sold all of ALC's remaining loans to the Bank in an intercompany transaction. The Bank will continue to manage the remaining loans in the portfolio through final resolution. It is expected that all other assets and liabilities of ALC will be transferred to the Bank via an intercompany transaction by the end 2023.
Other Financial Results
Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category as of the end of each of the most recent five quarters.
|
Quarter Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
September
|
June
|
March
|
December
|
September
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Real estate loans:
|
Construction, land development and other land loans
|
$90,051
|
$91,231
|
$69,398
|
$53,914
|
$36,230
|
Secured by 1-4 family residential properties
|
83,876
|
85,101
|
86,622
|
87,995
|
84,452
|
Secured by multi-family residential properties
|
56,506
|
54,719
|
63,368
|
67,852
|
72,377
|
Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties
|
199,116
|
204,270
|
198,266
|
200,156
|
200,707
|
Commercial and industrial loans
|
59,369
|
60,568
|
65,708
|
73,546
|
65,935
|
Consumer loans:
|
Direct
|
6,544
|
7,593
|
8,435
|
9,851
|
11,950
|
Branch retail
|
9,648
|
10,830
|
12,222
|
13,992
|
15,878
|
Indirect
|
310,190
|
300,182
|
271,870
|
266,567
|
262,742
|
Total loans held for investment
|
$815,300
|
$814,494
|
$775,889
|
$773,873
|
$750,271
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
11,380
|
11,536
|
11,599
|
9,422
|
9,373
|
Net loans held for investment
|
$803,920
|
$802,958
|
$764,290
|
$764,451
|
$740,898
Total loan volume increased by $0.8 million, or 0.1%, in 3Q2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total loans increased by $41.4 million, or 5.4%. Loan volume increases during the first nine months of 2023 were driven primarily by growth in indirect consumer and commercial construction loans. Growth in indirect consumer lending was consistent with continued demand for the products collateralized through the Company's indirect program, including recreational vehicles, campers, boats, horse trailers and cargo trailers. Indirect loan growth tends to be seasonal due to its emphasis on outdoor recreational products, with growth typically more pronounced in the spring and early summer months. The increase in commercial construction (construction, land development and other land loans) was primarily attributable to continued growth in construction fundings on multi-family residential projects. Loan growth during the first nine months of 2023 was partially offset by decreases in the residential real estate and commercial and industrial categories, as well as the direct consumer and branch retail consumer categories. Loans in direct consumer and branch retail were expected to decrease as they comprise the majority of ALC's remaining loan balances.
Net Interest Income and Margin – Net interest income totaled $9.5 million in 3Q2023, compared to $9.3 million in 2Q2023. Net interest margin was 3.79% in 3Q2023, compared to 3.88% in 2Q2023. Although margin decreased in 3Q2023, net interest income increased due to growth in average loans, as well as one additional earning day during the quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income totaled $28.2 million (net interest margin of 3.93%), compared to $27.1 million (net interest margin of 4.00%) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to growth in average loans comparing the two periods. While yields on earning assets have continued to increase in 2023, rates on interest-bearing liabilities have increased at a faster pace, causing margin compression. In the current environment, management continues to focus efforts on both maintaining and growing core deposit levels through competitive pricing strategies.
Deposit Growth – Core deposits, which exclude time deposits of $250 thousand or more and all wholesale brokered deposits, increased by $1.1 million during 3Q2023. Core deposits totaled $786.8 million, or 84.9% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023, compared to $785.7 million, or 84.2% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023, and $778.1 million, or 89.4% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. In total, deposits decreased by $5.6 million during 3Q2023 due to the maturity of $10.0 million in brokered deposits, partially offset by growth in retail deposits. As of September 30, 2023, total deposits were $927.0 million, compared to $870.0 million as of December 31, 2022. The year-to-date growth included an increase of $69.2 million in interest bearing deposits, offset by a decrease of $12.2 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. The shift to interest-bearing deposits in 2023 is consistent with deposit holders seeking to maximize interest earnings on their accounts in the current interest rate environment. In addition, interest bearing deposit growth during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included net growth of $30.2 million in brokered deposits that were acquired in order to further enhance the Company's liquidity position following the bank failures that occurred during the early months of 2023.
Deployment of Funds – Management seeks to deploy earning assets in an efficient manner to maximize net interest income while maintaining appropriate levels of liquidity to protect the safety and soundness of the organization. Following the bank failures that occurred during the early months of 2023, management has focused effort on maintaining and growing the Company's strong liquidity position. These efforts have included holding higher levels of cash and cash equivalents on the Company's balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $66.1 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $74.7 million as of June 30, 2023, and $30.2 million as of December 31, 2022. Investment securities, including both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios, totaled $127.8 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $124.4 million as of June 30, 2023, and $132.7 million as of December 31, 2022. The expected average life of securities in the investment portfolio was 3.9 years as of September 30, 2023, compared to 3.5 years as of December 31, 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses – The Company recorded provisions for credit losses totaling $0.2 million during 3Q2023, compared to $0.3 million during 2Q2023 and $1.2 million during 3Q2022. Credit loss provisioning has decreased significantly in 2023 compared to 2022 primarily due to the cessation of business strategy at ALC which has led to significantly reduced net charge-offs as ALC's loans have decreased. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $0.8 million, compared to $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
The tables below summarize changes in the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans during the first nine months of 2023, including the impact of the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard on January 1, 2023.
|
As of and for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|
Construction,
|
Real Estate
|
Real
|
Non-
|
Commercial
|
Direct
|
Branch
|
Indirect
|
Total
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
Beginning balance
|
$517
|
$832
|
$646
|
$1,970
|
$919
|
$866
|
$518
|
$3,154
|
$9,422
|
Impact of adopting CECL
|
(94)
|
(39)
|
(85)
|
(147)
|
(20)
|
47
|
628
|
1,833
|
2,123
|
Charge-offs
|
—
|
(96)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(521)
|
(359)
|
(500)
|
(1,476)
|
Recoveries
|
—
|
39
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
499
|
195
|
40
|
773
|
Provision
|
157
|
18
|
(156)
|
(201)
|
(369)
|
(404)
|
(147)
|
1,640
|
538
|
Ending balance
|
$580
|
$754
|
$405
|
$1,622
|
$530
|
$487
|
$835
|
$6,167
|
$11,380
|
Allowance for Credit Losses as a Percentage of Total Loans (Before and After CECL Adoption)
|
December 31, 2022
|
0.95 %
|
0.94 %
|
0.95 %
|
0.99 %
|
1.25 %
|
8.61 %
|
3.64 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.22 %
|
January 1, 2023 (adoption)
|
0.78 %
|
0.90 %
|
0.83 %
|
0.91 %
|
1.22 %
|
9.08 %
|
8.05 %
|
1.87 %
|
1.49 %
|
March 31, 2023
|
0.75 %
|
0.89 %
|
0.80 %
|
0.89 %
|
1.19 %
|
10.57 %
|
8.74 %
|
1.95 %
|
1.49 %
|
June 30, 2023
|
0.69 %
|
0.91 %
|
0.76 %
|
0.86 %
|
0.94 %
|
8.30 %
|
8.64 %
|
1.94 %
|
1.42 %
|
September 30, 2023
|
0.64 %
|
0.90 %
|
0.72 %
|
0.81 %
|
0.89 %
|
7.44 %
|
8.65 %
|
1.99 %
|
1.40 %
In addition to the provision for credit losses on loans noted in the table above, the Company recorded $0.2 million to the provision for credit losses associated with unfunded lending commitments during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Non-interest Income – Non-interest income totaled $0.8 million in both 3Q2023 and 2Q2023, compared to $1.1 million in 3Q2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $2.5 million, compared to $2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The reduction in both quarterly and year-to-date non-interest income in 2023 compared to 2022 resulted from gains on the sale of premises and equipment that occurred during 3Q2022, but were not repeated in 2023.
Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense totaled $7.3 million in 3Q2023, compared to $7.2 million in 2Q2023, and $7.0 million in 3Q2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $21.7 million, compared to $21.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase comparing both the three- and nine-month periods of 2023 and 2022 resulted from nonrecurring gains on the sale of OREO properties that offset non-interest expense in 2022, but were not repeated in 2023.
Asset Quality – Nonperforming assets, including loans in non-accrual status and OREO, totaled $3.0 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.6 million as of June 30, 2023 and $2.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets resulted primarily from one commercial real estate loan that moved into nonaccrual status during 3Q2023. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets totaled 0.29% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 0.15% as of June 30, 2023 and 0.24% as of December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans decreased to 0.10% during 3Q2023, compared to 0.14% during 2Q2023 and 0.29% during 3Q2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled 0.12%, compared to 0.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net charge-offs comparing the 2023 periods to 2022 resulted primarily from favorable trends on charge-off experience on legacy ALC loans.
Shareholders' Equity – As of September 30, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $87.4 million, or 8.2% of total assets, compared to $85.1 million, or 8.6% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity resulted from earnings, net of dividends paid, partially offset by the CECL transition adjustment which reduced retained earnings by $1.8 million, net of tax, as well as a net increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss totaling $1.7 million associated with fair value declines in the available-for-sale investment portfolio and reclassification adjustments associated with terminated interest rate swaps. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's ratio of common equity to total assets was 8.21%, compared to 8.56% as of December 31, 2022, while the Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.54% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 7.84% as of December 31, 2022.
Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock in 3Q2023, consistent with the previous two quarters of 2023, and the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash dividends totaled $0.15 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.09 per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Regulatory Capital – During 3Q2023, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution under applicable banking regulations. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank's common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 10.81%, its total capital ratio was 12.06%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.09%.
Liquidity – As of September 30, 2023, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances and brokered deposits. In addition, the Company has access to the Federal Reserve Bank's (FRB) discount window and its Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), the latter of which was established during 2023 in response to the liquidity events that occurred in the banking industry. Both the discount window and the BTFP allow borrowing on pledged collateral that includes eligible investment securities and loans. The discount window allows borrowing under 90-day terms, while borrowing terms under the BTFP are up to one year. The BTFP also allows investment securities to be pledged as collateral at 100% of par value when par value is greater than fair value.
Excluding wholesale brokered deposits, as of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately 29 thousand deposit accounts with an average balance of approximately $28.9 thousand per account. Estimated uninsured deposits (calculated as deposit amounts per deposit holder in excess of $250 thousand, the maximum amount of federal deposit insurance, and excluding deposits secured by pledged assets) totaled $173.0 million, or 18.7% of total deposits, as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $148.3 million, or 17.1% of total deposits.
In response to heightened liquidity concerns in the banking industry, during 2023 management undertook measures designed to enhance the Company's liquidity position. These procedures included holding higher levels of on-balance sheet cash, as well as enhancing the availability of off-balance sheet borrowing capacity. As part of these efforts, during 3Q2023, the Company completed the establishment of additional borrowing capacity through the FRB's discount window, primarily via the pledging of the majority of the Company's indirect loan portfolio as collateral. Due to these efforts, the Company's immediate borrowing capacity based on collateral pledged through the discount window increased to $146.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022.
The table below provides information on the Company's on-balance sheet liquidity, as well as readily available sources of liquidity as of both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Liquidity from cash and federal funds sold:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
66,129
|
$
|
30,152
|
Federal funds sold
|
1,143
|
1,768
|
Liquidity from cash and federal funds sold
|
67,272
|
31,920
|
Liquidity from pledgable investment securities:
|
Investment securities available-for sale, at fair value
|
126,551
|
130,795
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
1,272
|
1,862
|
Less: securities pledged
|
(42,340)
|
(54,717)
|
Less: estimated collateral value discounts
|
(10,943)
|
(7,833)
|
Liquidity from pledgable investment securities
|
74,540
|
70,107
|
Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans) at FHLB
|
6,676
|
18,215
|
Liquidity from unused lendable collateral (loans and securities) at FRB
|
146,613
|
1,198
|
Unsecured lines of credit with banks
|
48,000
|
45,000
|
Total readily available liquidity
|
$
|
343,101
|
$
|
166,440
The table calculates readily available sources of liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents, federal funds sold, and other liquidity sources. Certain of the measures have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"); however, management believes that the non-GAAP measures are beneficial to the reader as they enhance the overall understanding of the Company's liquidity position and can be used as a supplement to GAAP-based measures of liquidity. Specifically, liquidity from pledgable investment securities and total readily available liquidity are non-GAAP measures used by management and regulators to analyze a portion of the Company's liquidity. Management uses these measures to evaluate the Company's liquidity position. Pledgable investment securities are considered by management as a readily available source of liquidity since the Company has the ability to pledge the securities with the FHLB or FRB to obtain immediate funding. Both available-for-sale and held-for-maturity securities may be pledged at fair value with the FHLB and through the FRB discount window. The amounts shown as liquidity from pledgable investment securities represents total investment securities as recorded on the balance sheet, less reductions for securities already pledged and discounts expected to be taken by the lender to determine collateral value. The calculations are intended to reflect minimum levels of liquidity readily available to the Company through the pledging of investment securities, and do not contemplate the additional available liquidity that could be available from the FRB through the BTFP.
Other readily available sources of liquidity include unused collateral in the form of loans that the Company had pledged with the FHLB, as well as unsecured lines of credit with other banks. The unused lendable collateral value at the FHLB presented in the table represents only the amount immediately available to the Company from loans already pledged by the Company to the FHLB as of each balance sheet date presented. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company's total remaining credit availability with the FHLB was $260.3 million and $246.8 million, respectively, subject to the pledging of additional collateral which may include eligible investment securities and loans. In addition, the Company has access to additional sources of liquidity that generally could be obtained over a period of time. For example, the Company has access to unsecured brokered deposits through the wholesale funding markets. Management believes the Company's on-balance sheet and other readily available liquidity provide strong indicators of the Company's ability to fund obligations in a stressed liquidity environment.
About First US Bancshares, Inc.
First US Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia through First US Bank (the "Bank"). In addition, the Company's operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. ("ALC"), a consumer loan company. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FUSB."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements and cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Such factors may include risk related to the Company's credit, including that if loan losses are greater than anticipated; the impact of national and local market conditions on the Company's business and operations; the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Company's service areas; strong competition in the banking industry; the impact of changes in interest rates and monetary policy on the Company's performance and financial condition; the discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the impact of technological changes in the banking and financial service industries and potential information system failures; cybersecurity and data privacy threats; the costs of complying with extensive governmental regulation; the impact of changing accounting standards and tax laws on the Company's allowance for credit losses and financial results; the possibility that acquisitions may not produce anticipated results and result in unforeseen integration difficulties; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company's public filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023. Relative to the Company's dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including the Company's earnings, leverage, operations, financial conditions, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. In the future, the Board of Directors may change the Company's dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.
|
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2023 AND 2022
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30, 2023
|
September 30, 2022
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Annualized
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Annualized
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Total loans
|
$
|
821,294
|
$
|
12,584
|
6.08
|
%
|
$
|
743,145
|
$
|
9,750
|
5.21
|
%
|
Taxable investment securities
|
123,290
|
682
|
2.19
|
%
|
148,964
|
748
|
1.99
|
%
|
Tax-exempt investment securities
|
1,037
|
3
|
1.15
|
%
|
2,322
|
8
|
1.37
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
1,001
|
21
|
8.32
|
%
|
1,808
|
17
|
3.73
|
%
|
Federal funds sold
|
1,069
|
14
|
5.20
|
%
|
1,984
|
11
|
2.20
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
44,379
|
598
|
5.35
|
%
|
23,166
|
136
|
2.33
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
992,070
|
13,902
|
5.56
|
%
|
921,389
|
10,670
|
4.59
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
61,235
|
64,593
|
Total
|
$
|
1,053,305
|
$
|
985,982
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
206,540
|
$
|
176
|
0.34
|
%
|
$
|
243,131
|
$
|
182
|
0.30
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
244,932
|
1,570
|
2.54
|
%
|
211,724
|
342
|
0.64
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
323,824
|
2,476
|
3.03
|
%
|
209,361
|
340
|
0.64
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
775,296
|
4,222
|
2.16
|
%
|
664,216
|
864
|
0.52
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
161,381
|
—
|
—
|
183,612
|
—
|
—
|
Total deposits
|
936,677
|
4,222
|
1.79
|
%
|
847,828
|
864
|
0.40
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
19,468
|
197
|
4.01
|
%
|
45,427
|
291
|
2.54
|
%
|
Total funding costs
|
956,145
|
4,419
|
1.83
|
%
|
893,255
|
1,155
|
0.51
|
%
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
10,263
|
8,642
|
Shareholders' equity
|
86,897
|
84,085
|
Total
|
$
|
1,053,305
|
$
|
985,982
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
9,483
|
$
|
9,515
|
Net interest margin
|
3.79
|
%
|
4.10
|
%
|
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN
|
NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2023 AND 2022
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30, 2023
|
September 30, 2022
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Annualized Yield/
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Annualized Yield/
|
ASSETS
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Total loans
|
$
|
795,033
|
$
|
35,330
|
5.94
|
%
|
$
|
713,015
|
$
|
27,339
|
5.13
|
%
|
Taxable investment securities
|
126,341
|
2,033
|
2.15
|
%
|
142,425
|
1,896
|
1.78
|
%
|
Tax-exempt investment securities
|
1,048
|
10
|
1.28
|
%
|
2,543
|
31
|
1.63
|
%
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
1,347
|
75
|
7.44
|
%
|
1,165
|
33
|
3.79
|
%
|
Federal funds sold
|
1,415
|
51
|
4.82
|
%
|
853
|
12
|
1.88
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
35,437
|
1,362
|
5.14
|
%
|
45,133
|
265
|
0.79
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
960,621
|
38,861
|
5.41
|
%
|
905,134
|
29,576
|
4.37
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
61,484
|
65,379
|
Total
|
$
|
1,022,105
|
$
|
970,513
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
216,445
|
$
|
557
|
0.34
|
%
|
$
|
249,183
|
$
|
438
|
0.24
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
221,293
|
3,279
|
1.98
|
%
|
206,294
|
693
|
0.45
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
297,708
|
5,845
|
2.62
|
%
|
208,621
|
833
|
0.53
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
735,446
|
9,681
|
1.76
|
%
|
664,098
|
1,964
|
0.40
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
162,084
|
—
|
—
|
182,862
|
—
|
—
|
Total deposits
|
897,530
|
9,681
|
1.44
|
%
|
846,960
|
1,964
|
0.31
|
%
|
Borrowings
|
29,375
|
940
|
4.28
|
%
|
27,994
|
562
|
2.68
|
%
|
Total funding costs
|
926,905
|
10,621
|
1.53
|
%
|
874,954
|
2,526
|
0.39
|
%
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
9,722
|
8,833
|
Shareholders' equity
|
85,478
|
86,726
|
Total
|
$
|
1,022,105
|
$
|
970,513
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
28,240
|
$
|
27,050
|
Net interest margin
|
3.93
|
%
|
4.00
|
%
|
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
10,311
|
$
|
11,844
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
55,818
|
18,308
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
66,129
|
30,152
|
Federal funds sold
|
1,143
|
1,768
|
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
126,551
|
130,795
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|
1,272
|
1,862
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
2,151
|
1,359
|
Loans held for investment
|
815,300
|
773,873
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
11,380
|
9,422
|
Net loans held for investment
|
803,920
|
764,451
|
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
24,259
|
24,439
|
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|
16,622
|
16,399
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
3,522
|
3,011
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|
7,642
|
7,801
|
Other real estate owned
|
617
|
686
|
Other assets
|
11,411
|
11,944
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,065,239
|
$
|
994,667
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$
|
157,652
|
$
|
169,822
|
Interest-bearing
|
769,386
|
700,203
|
Total deposits
|
927,038
|
870,025
|
Accrued interest expense
|
1,864
|
607
|
Other liabilities
|
8,148
|
8,136
|
Short-term borrowings
|
30,000
|
20,038
|
Long-term borrowings
|
10,781
|
10,726
|
Total liabilities
|
977,831
|
909,532
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,738,156 and
|
75
|
75
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
14,824
|
14,510
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
(8,907)
|
(7,241)
|
Retained earnings
|
107,976
|
104,460
|
Less treasury stock: 1,863,375 and 1,868,598 shares at cost, respectively
|
(26,560)
|
(26,669)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
87,408
|
85,135
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
1,065,239
|
$
|
994,667
|
FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
12,584
|
$
|
9,750
|
$
|
35,330
|
$
|
27,339
|
Interest on investment securities
|
685
|
756
|
2,043
|
1,927
|
Interest on deposits in banks
|
598
|
136
|
1,362
|
265
|
Other
|
35
|
28
|
126
|
45
|
Total interest income
|
13,902
|
10,670
|
38,861
|
29,576
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest on deposits
|
4,222
|
864
|
9,681
|
1,964
|
Interest on borrowings
|
197
|
291
|
940
|
562
|
Total interest expense
|
4,419
|
1,155
|
10,621
|
2,526
|
Net interest income
|
9,483
|
9,515
|
28,240
|
27,050
|
Provision for credit losses
|
184
|
1,165
|
753
|
2,781
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
9,299
|
8,350
|
27,487
|
24,269
|
Non-interest income:
|
Service and other charges on deposit accounts
|
302
|
311
|
869
|
904
|
Lease income
|
241
|
210
|
707
|
635
|
Other income, net
|
294
|
567
|
889
|
1,234
|
Total non-interest income
|
837
|
1,088
|
2,465
|
2,773
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
4,120
|
4,007
|
12,310
|
12,389
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
897
|
861
|
2,625
|
2,468
|
Computer services
|
464
|
417
|
1,315
|
1,224
|
Insurance expense and assessments
|
423
|
310
|
1,156
|
970
|
Fees for professional services
|
331
|
263
|
735
|
811
|
Other expense
|
1,084
|
1,174
|
3,599
|
3,104
|
Total non-interest expense
|
7,319
|
7,032
|
21,740
|
20,966
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,817
|
2,406
|
8,212
|
6,076
|
Provision for income taxes
|
704
|
546
|
2,004
|
1,440
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,113
|
$
|
1,860
|
$
|
6,208
|
$
|
4,636
|
Basic net income per share
|
$
|
0.35
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
0.76
|
Diluted net income per share
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
0.71
|
Dividends per share
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.09
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company's management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.
The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of tangible assets and equity and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to GAAP amounts included in the consolidated financial statements previously presented in this press release.
Tangible Balances and Measures
In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.
Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company's capitalization to other organizations. In management's experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.
These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company's calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.
|
Quarter Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
September
|
June
|
March
|
December
|
September
|
September
|
September
|
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
(Unaudited Reconciliation)
|
TANGIBLE BALANCES
|
Total assets
|
$1,065,239
|
$1,068,126
|
$1,026,658
|
$994,667
|
$989,277
|
Less: Goodwill
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
Less: Core deposit intangible
|
207
|
256
|
311
|
366
|
421
|
Tangible assets
|
(a)
|
$1,057,597
|
$1,060,435
|
$1,018,912
|
$986,866
|
$981,421
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$87,408
|
$85,725
|
$84,757
|
$85,135
|
$83,103
|
Less: Goodwill
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
Less: Core deposit intangible
|
207
|
256
|
311
|
366
|
421
|
Tangible common equity
|
(b)
|
$79,766
|
$78,034
|
$77,011
|
$77,334
|
$75,247
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$86,897
|
$85,660
|
$83,837
|
$83,390
|
$84,085
|
$85,478
|
$86,726
|
Less: Average goodwill
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
7,435
|
Less: Average core deposit intangible
|
229
|
282
|
337
|
392
|
451
|
282
|
523
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity
|
(c)
|
$79,233
|
$77,943
|
$76,065
|
$75,563
|
$76,199
|
$77,761
|
$78,768
|
Net income
|
(d)
|
$2,113
|
$2,023
|
$2,072
|
$2,228
|
$1,860
|
$6,208
|
$4,636
|
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
(e)
|
5,875
|
5,875
|
5,867
|
5,812
|
5,812
|
TANGIBLE MEASURES
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
(b)/(e)
|
$13.58
|
$13.28
|
$13.13
|
$13.31
|
$12.95
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
(b)/(a)
|
7.54 %
|
7.36 %
|
7.56 %
|
7.84 %
|
7.67 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|
(1)
|
10.58 %
|
10.41 %
|
11.05 %
|
11.70 %
|
9.69 %
|
10.67 %
|
7.87 %
|
(1)
|
Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders' equity (c)
|
Contact:
|
Thomas S. Elley
|
205-582-1200
