First U.S. Hemp-Biosolids Trial Tests Breakthrough Sustainable Fertilizer

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind U.S. field trial is underway to explore how Class A biosolids can be used as a sustainable fertilizer for industrial hemp grain and fiber production. Led by Dr. D.K. Lee and a team of crop science researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, in partnership with The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) and Flura, Inc. (Flura), this research, officially titled "Evaluating Environmental Benefits of Growing Hemp with Biosolids" examines how EPA-approved biosolid fertilizer can support regenerative agriculture and sustainable hemp cultivation in the U.S.

Members of the University of Illinois research team, Flura, Inc., and The Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) gather at the hemp trial site in Champaign-Urbana to review early growth observations and field performance.

The trial explores potential benefits, including increased fiber yield, improved soil health, and reduced environmental impact, while measuring outcomes across multiple metrics: crop performance, soil carbon sequestration, and PFAS absorption.

Strong Early Growth Observations

Initial visual observations from the Champaign-Urbana research site indicate that hemp grown with biosolids appears taller with thicker stalks compared to control plots using standard urea fertilizer. The first full harvest and analysis was conducted in November 2025, with replication planned for 2026 to validate results and support future publication.

"This trial is being led by Dr. D.K. Lee, a crop science researcher with more than 25 years of experience conducting field studies for universities, the Department of Energy, and commercial growers," said Jeffrey Yarosz, Founder, FLURA. "His leadership ensures scientific rigor, transparency, and the kind of independent oversight needed to set a national standard."

Study Design and Methodology

Location: University of Illinois crop science research fields, Champaign-Urbana Plot Size: Trial plots are approximately 1\8 acre Inputs: Flura's proprietary hemp seed; Class A biosolids vs. standard urea fertilizer (control) Oversight: Independent scientific supervision ensures accuracy and credibility

Key focus areas:

Fertilizer efficacy and fiber/grain yield comparisons

Carbon sequestration potential through root biomass measurement

PFAS absorption monitoring across different plant tissues

Overall hemp remediation potential

"Even though hemp does not require heavy inputs of fertilizers compared to other row crops, hemp still needs nutrients depending on the end products, whether fiber, grain, or both, and sustainable nutrient management is essential for both yield and environmental health," said Dr. Lee. "Our study is examining how biosolids can provide the nutrients needed to support robust fiber and grain production while improving soil health over time."

As a fast-growing annual crop with a deep root system, hemp has the potential to enhance soil structure, increase water retention, and reduce erosion and chemical runoff - benefits that can help farmers lower input costs and improve long-term productivity. This study aims to quantify those advantages through real-world field data.

Circular Economy Approach to Farming

MWRD provides funding and Class A biosolids for the trial, while Flura supplies hemp seed, and the University of Illinois supports on-farm application. This collaboration brings together public utility innovation, private-sector expertise, and academic leadership.

"By partnering on this trial, we're exploring innovative ways to use Class A biosolids to support sustainable agriculture," said Jeffrey Yarosz, Founder, Flura. "The goal is to understand how these nutrient-rich, EPA-approved materials can enhance soil health, improve crop productivity, and provide a model for environmentally responsible farming practices that other regions across the U.S. can follow."

"Flura is proud to partner on this pioneering trial, which showcases how innovative nutrient solutions can advance regenerative agriculture," added Yarosz. "By converting biosolids into high-quality, EPA-approved fertilizer and combining it with our hemp seed, we're helping farmers increase yields, build healthier soils, and demonstrate a scalable circular economy model."

Harvest and sample analysis will conclude in early 2026, with results informing sustainable nutrient management strategies and regenerative agriculture practices. The trial will be replicated in 2026 to validate outcomes and support peer-reviewed publication.

This field trial is part of a larger initiative exploring sustainable nutrient management strategies for hemp and other crops. The study evaluates how biosolids can reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers, enhance soil health, and support resilient agricultural systems.

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD)

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) is a government agency responsible for wastewater treatment and stormwater management for more than 5 million residents in Cook County. MWRD is committed to advancing sustainable water resource recovery practices, including beneficial reuse of Class A biosolids to support soil health, regenerative agriculture, and climate-smart solutions.

Dr. D.K. Lee and the University of Illinois

Dr. D.K. Lee is a Cavanah Professor of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a leading researcher in sustainable agriculture, bioenergy crops, and soil health. With over 25 years of experience conducting large-scale field trials for universities, the U.S. Department of Energy, and commercial partners, Dr. Lee focuses on advancing sustainable farming practices and climate-smart agriculture.

Flura

Flura develops advanced hemp genetics and technology-driven solutions that restore soil health, enhance productivity, and open new markets for hemp across industries. By bringing together heritage and innovation, Flura is powering regeneration and responsible growth - from the ground up. Learn more at www.flura.com.

