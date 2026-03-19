FIRST U.S. IMPLANTATION OF NEXT-GENERATION PERCEVAL PLUS® LANCELOT VALVE

Procedure highlights potential of Corcym's precision laser-cut valve technology

BOSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A patient in the United States has become the first in the country to receive Corcym's next-generation Perceval Plus® LANCELOT sutureless aortic valve, marking an important milestone in the evolution of surgical valve replacement. The new valve builds on Corcym's established Perceval platform, which has been used by cardiac surgeons worldwide as part of the company's portfolio of surgical heart valve solutions.

The procedure was performed in September 2025 by a U.S. cardiac surgery team using the new valve technology.

The Perceval Plus® LANCELOT valve introduces a next-generation manufacturing process intended to enhance valve performance and durability. It features precision laser-cut bovine pericardial leaflets, a manufacturing approach designed to improve the accuracy and consistency of the valve structure. This level of precision may help improve blood flow across the valve while preserving the procedural efficiency associated with Corcym's sutureless platform. Innovations like the Perceval Plus® LANCELOT valve reflect continued advances in surgical options for patients requiring aortic valve replacement.

Following the procedure, the patient has recovered and returned to everyday activities such as biking, spending time with family, and celebrating milestones with loved ones, including preparing to walk his daughter down the aisle.

According to the surgical team, advances in valve design continue to expand options for patients undergoing surgical aortic valve replacement.

"At Corcym, innovation begins and ends with the patient," said Christian Mazzi, CEO of Corcym. "The first U.S. implantation of our Perceval Plus® LANCELOT valve reflects our commitment to advancing surgical technologies that support cardiac surgeons and improve outcomes for patients with structural heart disease."

"The introduction of next-generation sutureless valve technology represents an important step forward in surgical options for patients with aortic valve disease," said Dr. Robert Gallegos, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at CHI Health and proctor for the procedure. "Innovations like this can help surgeons perform procedures efficiently while supporting strong valve performance and long-term outcomes for patients."

"This kind of innovation reflects the continued evolution of sutureless surgical valve therapy," said Dr. Ali J. Khiabani, Cardiac Surgeon at CHI Health. "Precision in valve design may help improve how the valve functions, potentially improving blood flow and gradients across the valve, and ultimately better long-term outcomes for patients undergoing bioprosthetic aortic valve replacement."

The Perceval platform has been used by cardiac surgeons worldwide for almost 20 years and is designed to enable sutureless implantation, which simplifies surgical procedures and supports minimally invasive approaches to aortic valve replacement.

About Corcym

Corcym is the only global medical device company dedicated to cardiac surgeons, providing the best solutions to help their patients fight structural heart disease. Founded on five decades of trusted partnerships with cardiac surgeons and a comprehensive portfolio of structural heart solutions, Corcym's innovative technologies offer surgeons a wide range of repair and replacement options for both open-heart and minimally invasive cardiac surgery techniques.

For more information, visit: https://www.corcym.com

SOURCE Corcym