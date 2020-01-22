First U.S. Regional Developer Signs for Jacksonville, Florida Market

STAFFORD, Va., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- fit20 USA announced today the sale of its first U.S. Regional Developer franchise to Cathy Battreall in Jacksonville, Florida. fit20 is a unique concept that provides a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements, featuring a 20-minute weekly session with a certified personal trainer.

Battreall, already a successful multi-unit franchisee, was looking for the next big thing and believes fit20 is it; a simple but effective way for maintaining strength and vitality as people age. "Until I tried it myself and saw the results, I didn't believe 20 minutes a week would work," says Battreall, "but it's truly amazing how your body responds so quickly to this approach to strength training." Battreall enlisted her sister, Kim Sheppard, and her father, John "Rusty" Coleman, to invest with her in this new venture. "It's truly a family affair," she said, "when they heard about the fit20 model, they decided to join in. The combined sales, marketing and finance experience my sister and dad bring with them, made it an obvious choice in creating a partnership to grow the fit20 brand in Jacksonville."

The fit20 concept is unique as its Members meet weekly with a personal trainer for an intense slow-motion resistance training session to ensure a safe and highly effective workout experience. A circuit of specialized strength training machines is used to create a full body workout that increases strength and vitality. Click here for animation video.

The key elements of the fit20 training approach include:

- always with a personal trainer and by appointment

- exercise without changing clothes or showering in a climate-controlled environment

- no distracting music, mirrors or group workouts

- only 20 minutes per week

After nine years of development, Walter Vendel, the founder and CEO of fit20 Franchise BV, opened the first fit20 Studio in Zwolle, The Netherlands. There are now more than 17,000 members in 152 fit20 Studios Worldwide including The Netherlands, Belgium, USA, UK, Qatar, New Zealand, Germany, the Caribbean, France and Sweden. Three more countries are expected to come online in 2020. fit20 USA is a master franchisee of fit20 Franchise BV.

Battreall has been an InXpress Shipping & Logistics multi-unit franchisee for several years, winning top honors at its annual convention multiple times, so she understands how to build a brand and grow a business. "This concept is perfect for the market today, appealing to adults that need an efficient and effective workout plan," said Battreall, "and I'm delighted to bring this new concept to northern Florida. I know it will change the lives of many people."

According to Chief Development Officer, Dr. Ben Litalien, "Regional Developers are the core of our expansion strategy for the U.S. and having a successful developer in another franchise system as our first RD is a huge win for us." The fit20 US Regional Developer option is for qualified candidates in markets with 1 million or more in population. "By working with strategic partners in key markets who operate studios and support independent franchisees, we can meet the demand for strength training quickly and effectively," says Dr. Litalien. Deals for several other major markets are already in the works.

About fit20 Jacksonville

The Regional Developer, Cathy Battreall, will be opening several locations in the Jacksonville metropolitan area, and evaluating prospective franchisees as well, to develop the marketplace. Interested franchise candidates can apply at www.fit20usafranchise.com or contact Cathy directly at cathybattreall@fit20usa.com.

About fit20 USA

fit20 is a unique, high-intensity, 20-minute training method that improves strength, vitality and mental focus. You always work with a specialized personal trainer in a private, noise-free environment geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements. Your once-a-week training session is by appointment, so you never waste time waiting. The climate-controlled environment offers state-of-the-art equipment with individualized attention – no group workouts, distracting music or mirrors. Sign up online or call 833-fit20-US for your "FIT" -- free introductory training. There is no obligation to join, but nothing is better than trying this method first hand. Follow fit20 on Twitter @fit20USA and on Facebook.com/fit20USA. Click here to learn more.

About fit20 USA Franchising

fit20 USA is a Master Franchisee of fit20 BV based in the Netherlands. Offering a single-Studio and a Regional Developer franchise program, fit20 USA Franchising is focused on rapid expansion across the U.S. with strategic partners. For more information on the regional developer franchise program visit www.fit20usafranchise.com.

