First U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and CyberCatch Board Advisor Tom Ridge Delivers Special Message About The Need For Continuous Cyber Risk Mitigation

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce a special message from Tom Ridge, first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security about the need for continuous cyber risk mitigation.

Tom Ridge is Chairman, Ridge Global, an internationally recognized risk and cybersecurity advisory firm. He served as the first Secretary of U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Department was established in 2002, combining 22 different federal departments and agencies into a unified, integrated Cabinet agency with 180,000 employees. Prior to that he served as Special Assistant to the U.S. President. He also served as Governor of Pennsylvania for two terms and as a six-term Congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We at CyberCatch are honored to have Tom Ridge's wisdom and expertise as Board Advisor. He inspired me to found CyberCatch and our team to create a unique AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution to solve for the root cause of data thefts and ransomware and protect the most vulnerable from cyber threats. This special message from Tom Ridge is a must-watch," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

To watch the special message video, visit: https://www.cybercatch.com/tomridgemessage.

About CyberCatch
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

