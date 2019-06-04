First USA CBD Expo Set to Occur August 2 to 4 in Miami Beach

More than 500 Vendors to Exhibit to Estimated Audience of 15,000+ Consumers and Industry Insiders

MIAMI, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a critical time for a rapidly growing market, thousands of CBD industry leaders will come together from August 2 to August 4, 2019 for the first USA CBD Expo, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla. For three days, representatives from top CBD brands and adjacent businesses will converge to learn and network while displaying their products to consumers and insiders alike.

The Expo is designed to be an invaluable experience for anyone affiliated with or interested in the CBD industry. For retailers and buyers looking to give products and services a hands-on evaluation, more than 500 CBD & hemp vendors will be showing at the Expo. Exhibitors will enjoy dedicated B2B hours and networking opportunities, and the chance to showcase their products to an estimated audience of more than 15,000. Additionally, an exclusive networking mixer and awards ceremony will be held on the first B2B day, Friday, August 2.

"As recently as a year ago, CBD products were seen as extremely niche, a cannabis sub-industry at best," said Jason Monti, Partner, USA CBD Expo. "In a short period of time, markets have witnessed the impact cannabidiol can have on everything from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics. The time is right for the industry to come together, to share knowledge, and to look ahead at what's next."

Driven by the recent passage of the Farm Bill and an explosion of consumer interest, the collective market for CBD sales is expected to reach $20 billion in the United States by 2024, according to a recent estimate from BDS Analytics. That said, consumer awareness and brand recognition of CBD products are both still actively developing. At this juncture, the USA CBD Expo will serve as a platform for emerging players in this growth industry by giving them the networking and educational opportunities they need for success.

"As a Platinum Sponsor, our team can't wait for the opportunity to meet new business partners and customers at the Expo," said Jim McCormick, President of CBD brand-leader Ignite International Ltd. "The USA CBD Expo is the ideal setting for showcasing the quality and reliability our brand is built on. It's a unique venue where our efforts can be recognized by discerning customers and industry peers who are able to fully appreciate the intentionality and nuances of our products."

General admission to the Expo is $19.99, while tickets for industry attendees are $99.99. Industry members interested in sponsoring or speaking at the event should visit usacbdexpo.com and apply by June 15. A full calendar of speakers and USA CBD Expo events will be released in July. Booth design, travel and accommodation recommendations are all available via the Expo website.

To learn more about attending or exhibiting at the USA CBD Expo, go to usacbdexpo.com or email sales@usacbdexpo.com.

About the USA CBD Expo

The USA CBD Expo is a gathering of hundreds of leading CBD brands and products from vape manufacturers, holistic and health food producers, pet care brands and a wide variety of other brands from around the world. Held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the Expo brings together cutting-edge product developers, top-tier buyers and the most innovative industry minds for three days that are invaluable to those in the industry. The event is organized by ZJ Events, who have held the successful Vape Conventions series throughout the globe.

