First U.S.-Israel Fusion Supply Chain Initiative Launches to Accelerate Commercial Scale-Up

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MILE Advisory , a U.S.-based strategic consulting firm, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind initiative mapping Israeli industrial and dual-use technology capabilities to U.S. fusion energy supply chain needs. The firm has partnered with Israel-based Startup Nation Central to scale this effort across Israel's broader innovation ecosystem.

Fusion energy is rapidly shifting from laboratory research to industrial procurement. Fusion companies have raised more than $9 billion in total funding to date, and fusion supply chain spending grew 73% in 2024. However, supply chain readiness is emerging as a critical constraint: according to the Fusion Industry Association , 31% of fusion companies cite immediate concerns around precision manufacturing availability, rising to 63% when assessing future needs.

MILE's research identifies a structural opportunity at the intersection of fusion energy and defense manufacturing, driven by demand for high-performance systems such as precision components under extreme thermal loads, advanced power electronics, and thermal management solutions in harsh environments. Many of these capabilities already exist across Israel's defense and energy technology base and map directly to bottlenecks highlighted in the Special Competitive Studies Project's Fusion Commission report and the Fusion Industry Association's 2025 supply chain findings .

"The industrial commitments being made now in critical technologies including AI, and advanced energy will shape national security and resilient supply chains for decades," said Morielle Lotan, Managing Partner of MILE Advisory. Our work mapping energy and dual use technology identifies solutions that align with critical U.S priorities. Partnering with Startup Nation Central helps get that insight into the Israeli innovation ecosystem at exactly the right moment."

The initiative launches as U.S.–Israel strategic cooperation on critical technologies accelerates. On January 16 , Israel became the first nation to sign a bilateral joint statement under Pax Silica , a U.S.-led framework uniting allies on AI and critical technology development. The agreement identifies energy technologies, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and supply chain resilience as priority sectors.

U.S. policy has moved in parallel. The Genesis Mission , launched by executive order in November 2025 with $320 million in initial funding, directs the Department of Energy to pursue fusion with "Manhattan Project-scale ambition." The DOE's Fusion Science and Technology Roadmap targets commercial fusion by the mid-2030s and emphasizes domestic supply chain development amid growing strategic competition.

MILE Advisory has built a proprietary database tracking more than 300 Israeli companies, including 114 in energy and dual-use categories, 51 of which sit at the intersection of AI and energy. Dedicated mapping of fusion and nuclear supply chain capabilities is underway. The initiative works bidirectionally: helping Israeli startups position for U.S. market entry while advising U.S. investors and government stakeholders on where Israeli capabilities align with critical supply chain requirements.

The partnership with Startup Nation Central combines MILE's sector expertise with SNC's reach across Israel's innovation ecosystem, including its Finder platform tracking more than 7,200 Israeli technology companies. Together, MILE and Startup Nation Central will develop joint programming focused on the fusion-defense convergence, including ecosystem briefings and initiatives designed to connect qualified Israeli suppliers with U.S. fusion developers and stakeholders.

"Our partnership with MILE Advisory is designed to open new U.S. market opportunities for Israel's energy and defense tech sectors, where Israeli companies bring proven capabilities and deep operational experience," said Aviva Steinberger, Interim CEO of Startup Nation Central. "Israel's technological strength positions it to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation energy solutions."

Israeli companies with capabilities in defense, nuclear supply chain technologies, advanced manufacturing, or AI and energy can submit their information here to be considered for inclusion in MILE's mapping initiative.

To read MILE Advisory's full analysis, Energy and Dual Use: The Fusion-Defense Convergence, click here .

