First Vitals, Inc. and Timicoin/TimiHealth Join Forces to Bring Blockchain Healthcare to the State of Hawaii

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timicoin/TimiHealth (www.timicoin.io), a healthcare Blockchain-as-a-Service company, and First Vitals, Inc. announced today they have entered into a partnership to use Timicoin/TimiHealth's blockchain for storing real-time data required to support First Vital's healthcare operations throughout the State of Hawaii.

First Vitals, a Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) grant awardee 2012 through 2015, also supports a CMS practice transformation program for physician organizations and providers throughout the State participating in the Comprehensive Primary Care (CPC+) program. The program includes nine physician organizations, representing approximately 100 practices, 252 providers and over 375,000 patients with chronic conditions throughout Hawaii.

"The requirements of today's value driven healthcare system forced us to look for an infrastructure that could provide the on-demand, real-time access to data that only the utility function of blockchain can provide," said Ernie Lee, CEO of First Vitals.

"After extensively vetting several blockchain technologies, we engaged with Timicoin/TimiHealth as we found their vision most closely aligned with ours, making them the choice to partner for our patients. Ultimately our mutual desire to place the patient firmly at the center of care and empower individuals through incentives made this an easy decision," he added.

"We are very excited to explore all of the many use cases that will emerge as a result of our partnership with First Vitals," said Will Lowe, Founder of Timicoin/TimiHealth. "It will provide the opportunity to address the high need, chronically ill population that especially requires a comprehensive medical record for efficient care management.

Ernie Lee is a visionary who understands the value of blockchain while also understanding that patient empowerment is really what will drive meaningful change throughout healthcare," said Lowe.

First Vitals was founded in 2010 to deliver scalable healthcare solutions that incorporate high touch with high tech for wellness and disease management programs based on proprietary technology-enabled services, with special focus on its unique diabetes intervention programs.

The Blockchain-as-a-Service Platform provides decentralized healthcare data which can be accessed instantly from anywhere in the world. Timicoin/TimiHealth (Timicoin.io) is a patent-pending solution to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability. The company is actively deploying pilot programs in the US, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.

