First Warehouse Loan Funded through Forta Solutions' Agility Platform

Agility's pioneering technology garners strong demand, reshaping the future of warehouse lending

SEATTLE, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fintech provider Forta Solutions today announced the successful funding of its first loan through its SaaS warehouse lending platform Agility™, which launched in October 2023. Designed by warehouse lenders and built with modern technology, the platform features APIs that enable seamless integrations and automated workflows with both internal and third-party vendors' systems. With real-time monitoring, intelligent analytics and endless integration capabilities, Agility sets a new standard for transparency in warehouse lending.

The seamless funding of Forta's first loan for an Independent Mortgage Bank (IMB) marks a significant milestone for the company and affirms that warehouse lenders have a viable alternative to legacy technologies.

"Our commitment to innovation is unwavering, and the successful funding of our first loan is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team," added Forta's CEO, Kathy Hancock. "We are excited to continue pushing boundaries of what is possible in the financial sector and delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

According to a representative from the first IMB to use the Agility platform, "The Agility system is very intuitive and easy to use. The real-time workflow clearly identifies the tasks the user has left to complete, which is a huge time saver compared to current warehouse systems."

Agility was built by industry veterans who have successfully launched businesses in warehouse lending and mortgage technology. Since its inception, Forta Solutions has made great strides in advancing financial technology. The industry response to Agility has been overwhelmingly positive, with stakeholders praising Forta's approach of designing a warehouse lending platform by warehouse lenders.

Forta has had incredible client demand with implementations scheduled through 2024 and into 2025.

Forta has had incredible client demand with implementations scheduled through 2024 and into 2025.

About Forta Solutions

Forta Solutions, LLC is the fintech company behind Agility™, the first adaptable, modern warehouse lending platform built by warehouse lenders that provides a faster, safer path to warehouse liquidity. Agility's modular-based design, simple integrations and dynamic reporting make it the perfect choice for organizations seeking to simplify and streamline warehouse lending processes. The platform features automated decisioning engines and customized user dashboards with real-time updates. It is SOC II compliant. For more information, visit www.fortasolutions.com.

