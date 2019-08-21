First Washington Realty Acquires Fairmont Shopping Center

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Washington Realty, a national real estate investment and management company, today announced the acquisition of Fairmont Shopping Center located in Pacifica, California. The Property sits at the key highly trafficked intersection of Hickey Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard, along the I-35 in the San Francisco metropolitan area. Fairmont Shopping Center contains 102,982 square feet of prime community-serving retail space and features two high performing anchor tenants, Safeway and Rite Aid. The submarket benefits from exceedingly high barriers to entry, a growing population base and low retail per capita in the immediate trade area.