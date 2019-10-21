First Washington Realty Acquires Harvest Plaza in Raleigh
Oct 21, 2019, 12:48 ET
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Washington Realty, a national real estate investment and management company, today announced the acquisition of Harvest Plaza located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Containing 99,479 square feet of retail space, Harvest Plaza is anchored by a Walgreens and Planet Fitness and features numerous high quality and unique food and beverage operators. Positioned at the intersection of Strickland Road and Lead Mine Road, the Property benefits from access to the I-540 and a demographically strong submarket with high barriers to entry.
"We are pleased to expand our portfolio in one of the most dynamic metropolitan areas of the United States. We look forward to managing this neighborhood center and becoming a part of the wonderful North Raleigh community," stated Alex Nyhan, CEO of First Washington Realty.
First Washington Realty (FWR) is a fully integrated, national real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the ownership of convenience, necessity and experience-oriented retail real estate.
FWR currently owns 104 shopping centers with a value of over $5.58 billion located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Our centers contain approximately 13.9 million square feet with approximately 2,500 tenants. The Company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.firstwash.com.
