First Washington Realty Acquires Harvest Plaza in Raleigh

"We are pleased to expand our portfolio in one of the most dynamic metropolitan areas of the United States. We look forward to managing this neighborhood center and becoming a part of the wonderful North Raleigh community," stated Alex Nyhan, CEO of First Washington Realty.

First Washington Realty (FWR) is a fully integrated, national real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the ownership of convenience, necessity and experience-oriented retail real estate.

FWR currently owns 104 shopping centers with a value of over $5.58 billion located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Our centers contain approximately 13.9 million square feet with approximately 2,500 tenants. The Company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.firstwash.com.

Contact:

First Washington Realty, Inc.: p: 301-907-7800

Alex Nyhan, CEO­

SOURCE First Washington Realty, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstwash.com

