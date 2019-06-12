First Washington Realty Set to Welcome El Sol to Cedar Park

Alfredo and his sister Jessica, who operate Mezcalero, El Sol and Little Havana, are eager to expand to Vienna. "We want to put our heart there," says Alfredo. The siblings are passionate about local and fresh ingredients, and plan to bring these concepts to Cedar Park. "Fresh masa and tortillas made every day," promises Alfredo. The large kitchen that he envisions for the space in Cedar Park will enable the chefs to experiment with ingredients and produce inventive takes on traditional Mexican favorites.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Alfredo Solis and his team at El Sol to Cedar Park," says Wright Sigmund, Senior Vice President and National Director of Leasing with First Washington Realty, Inc. "It is precisely these types of exciting local restaurant groups that serve as the lifeblood of communities and will aid in driving the transformation of Cedar Park into a wonderful community amenity."

CEDAR PARK is a 75,472 square foot community shopping center located in Vienna, Virginia at the intersection of Park Street and Cedar Lane. The property is set to undergo redevelopment including updated parking, refreshed façade, and landscape and signage renovations.

First Washington Realty (FWR) is a fully integrated, national real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the ownership of convenience, necessity and experience-oriented retail real estate.

FWR currently owns 97 shopping centers with a value of over $4.9 billion located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Our centers contain approximately 12.9 million square feet with approximately 2,400 tenants. The Company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.firstwash.com.

Contact:

Wright Sigmund

First Washington Realty

301-907-7800

SOURCE First Washington Realty, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstwash.com

